10 Insights: Justin Herbert Engineers Third Game-Winning Drive of 2021

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 47-42 victory over the Browns:
1) Justin Herbert went 26-of-43 for a career-high 398 yards and five total touchdowns, including his third game-winning drive of the season (best in the NFL). Over his last three starts – wins against the Chiefs, Raiders and Browns – Herbert has 12 total touchdowns and zero turnovers.
2) Sunday was Herbert's 11th career 300-yard performance, the most by any player in NFL history in their first two seasons, per Chargers Communications. There are 12 games remaining in the 2021 regular season.
3) The Chargers scored 47 points on Sunday. They've eclipsed that point total just one time since 2008 (54-24 over Buffalo in 2017). Only the Tampa Bay Buccaneers have scored more points in a game this season (48-25 over Atlanta in Week 2).
4) Los Angeles' 26 points in the fourth quarter is the most scored by any team in a fourth quarter of any game since 2017, per Chargers Communications. It's also the most by an offense in the fourth quarter of a game since 2013. L.A. leads the NFL with 59 fourth-quarter points.
5) Austin Ekeler secured his fourth straight game with over 100 total yards (119: 66 rushing, 53 receiving). He also scored three total touchdowns, all in the second half. Ekeler is tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for first in the league in total touchdowns with seven.
6) Ekeler is also tied for second with New England's James White for the most receiving touchdowns (19) by a running back through the first five seasons of a career, per Chargers Communications. Ekeler has 12 regular-season games to catch former Minnesota Vikings back Chuck Foreman's 21 (1973-77).
7) Mike Williams set a career high with 165 receiving yards and a pair of touchdowns. Williams already has six receiving scores on the year, tops in the NFL. He had five all of last season.
Take a frame-by-frame look at Mike Williams' 72-yard, 2nd quarter touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium.
8) For the second straight week, tight end Donald Parham Jr. scored the first touchdown of the game for the Chargers. He finished Sunday with a pair of catches for 29 yards.
9) Derwin James Jr. had 17 total tackles – 14 in the first half – on Sunday, a career high. He's the only NFL player with 14 tackles in a half – regular or postseason – in the last 15 years, per Chargers Communications.
10) The Chargers improved to 7-of-8 on fourth down this season, second only to the Denver Broncos. Los Angeles converted three more on Sunday, including a fourth-and-2 from its own 24-yard line in the third quarter.
