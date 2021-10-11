Three Takeaways: What Did It Take to Win the "Track Meet" Against the Browns?

Head coach Brandon Staley proved that no fourth down is too big as the Bolts converted on all three of their fourth down attempts on Sunday.

Staley gave credit to the game offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi called.

"I felt like [Offensive Coordinator] Joe Lombardi was fantastic today," Staley said. "I can't say enough about him and our entire offensive staff. Our guys are executing well in those 'got-to-have-it' situations. We needed it today. We needed all those plays, and I'm really proud of our offensive football team today"

A pivotal moment in Sunday's win for the Chargers was a gutsy call to go for it on 4th-and-2 from the the team's own 24-yard line in the third quarter. The call paid off as it kept the drive alive.

Later in that drive, the Chargers faced a 4th-and-7 from the Cleveland 22 and Herbert connected with Keenan Allen for a gain of 12. Those plays were key to setting up Herbert to score a nine-yard rushing touchdown on that drive which cut into the Browns' lead.

Herbert talked about the decision to go for that fourth down in his own territory.

"I don't know how many coaches would have made that [decision], I know ours did though," Herbert. "He believed in us, and I believe in him. That entire offense, I believe in those guys and those guys upfront, they blocked super well today and that's a tough defense front that we're going up against and I thought they handled them pretty well."

Ekeler talked about his mindset when going for it on fourth down and the trust that goes into executing those plays.