Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Cleveland Browns

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 5 game against the Cleveland Browns.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Matt Feiler
|75 (100%)
|5 (16%)
|Rashawn Slater
|75 (100%)
|5 (16%)
|Storm Norton
|75 (100%)
|5 (16%)
|Justin Herbert
|75 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|75 (100%)
|Michael Schofield III
|70 (93%)
|5 (16%)
|Keenan Allen
|68 (91%)
|Mike Williams
|58 (77%)
|Austin Ekeler
|53 (71%)
|Jared Cook
|50 (67%)
|Jalen Guyton
|43 (57%)
|6 (19%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|40 (53%)
|5 (16%)
|Joshua Kelley
|26 (35%)
|1 (3%)
|Joshua Palmer
|16 (21%)
|2 (6%)
|Stephen Anderson
|15 (20%)
|6 (19%)
|Oday Aboushi
|5 (7%)
|KJ Hill Jr.
|4 (5%)
|3 (9%)
|Gabe Nabers
|2 (3%)
|20 (62%)
Take a frame-by-frame look at Mike Williams' 72-yard, 2nd quarter touchdown catch against the Cleveland Browns at SoFi Stadium.
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nasir Adderley
|72 (100%)
|3 (9%)
|Derwin James Jr.
|72 (100%)
|Michael Davis
|71 (99%)
|Jerry Tillery
|67 (93%)
|6 (19%)
|Joey Bosa
|64 (89%)
|Drue Tranquill
|54 (75%)
|9 (28%)
|Kyzir White
|53 (74%)
|Christian Covington
|51 (71%)
|6 (19%)
|Linval Joseph
|50 (69%)
|5 (16%)
|Tevaughn Campbell
|42 (58%)
|19 (59%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|40 (56%)
|Chris Harris Jr.
|34 (47%)
|Kyler Fackrell
|33 (46%)
|8 (25%)
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|29 (40%)
|12 (38%)
|Alohi Gillman
|27 (38%)
|27 (84%)
|Forrest Merrill
|15 (21%)
|6 (19%)
|Joe Gaziano
|13 (18%)
|6 (19%)
|Chris Rumph II
|4 (6%)
|27 (84%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|1 (1%)
|20 (62%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nick Niemann
|27 (84%)
|Mark Webb Jr.
|20 (62%)
|Kemon Hall
|20 (62%)
|Larry Rountree III
|18 (56%)
|Tristan Vizcaino
|13 (41%)
|Ryan Smith
|11 (34%)
|Ty Long
|8 (25%)
|Matt Overton
|8 (25%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|5 (16%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|5 (16%)
