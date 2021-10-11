What Did Coach Staley and Justin Herbert Say After Beating the Browns

"Austin's one of those guys that's the ultimate competitor. What you can do is activate him in the passing game and in the running game to give you an advantage depending on how people are playing you. I feel like he showcased both of those things. The other thing about him is that fumble at the end of the half. He's one of those guys that's going to bounce back and make something happen for your team. I was proud of him. When you have a fumble like that, sometimes it can kill your spirit, but not his. I feel like we needed all of his production today. He ran the football really well, too. We were close on a couple runs, but he had two touchdowns. And then in the passing game, another touchdown catch. Three touchdowns, and we needed all that in the passing game. Against a rush that's that good, you have to find your backs for some breathers back there when the pocket's chaos. I'm really proud of him."