Chargers Agree to Terms with Two-Time Pro Bowl Tight End Jared Cook

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with two-time Pro Bowl tight end Jared Cook.
Since being selected in the third round of the 2009 NFL Draft by Tennessee, Cook has hauled in 505 passes for 6,673 yards and 41 touchdowns in 12 NFL seasons. Over the last three years, his 22 touchdown receptions rank No. 2 in the NFL among tight ends.
Cook earned his first Pro Bowl selection under the tutelage of Run Game Coordinator/Offensive Line Coach Frank Smith while playing for Oakland in 2018, setting career highs with 68 catches and 896 yards while also adding six touchdowns. He then hauled in a career-best nine touchdown passes a year later in his first season with New Orleans.
Among his career highlights, the South Carolina product turned in a 100-yard receiving performance with Green Bay in the Divisional Round of the 2016 NFL Playoffs. He finished the day with six catches for 103 yards and a touchdown, most notably making a sideline grab in the waning seconds to set up a game-winning, 51-yard field goal to defeat the top-seeded Dallas Cowboys on the road.
