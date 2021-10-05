Three Takeaways: How Has Trust Taken the Bolts to 3-1?

A big headline from last week's win against Kansas City was the call to go for it on 4th-and-9 from head coach Brandon Staley. In Monday night's 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders, the Chargers proved that they will continue to go for it on fourth down during critical moments in games.

In his postgame press conference, quarterback Justin Herbert talked about what it meant for his head coach to have that much trust in their offense.

"It's awesome that [Coach Staley] believes in us," Herbert said. "Because everyone in the huddle believes in each other, too. Whenever we get in one of those situations, we know that we've got the right play, we know that we've got the right guys, we just have to go out there and execute it. Jared [Cook] made some big plays on those fourth downs and without him, maybe we don't make those plays, but it was huge to see from him."

Trust from their head coach to 'get the job done' late in the game on third and fourth down was echoed by tight end Jared Cook as well.