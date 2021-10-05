Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 05, 2021 at 01:32 PM
211005-Snap-Counts

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.

Table inside Article
Player Offensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Matt Feiler 75 (100%) 5 (19%)
Storm Norton 75 (100%) 5 (19%)
Oday Aboushi 75 (100%) 5 (19%)
Rashawn Slater 75 (100%) 5 (19%)
Justin Herbert 75 (100%)
Corey Linsley 75 (100%)
Keenan Allen 66 (88%)
Mike Williams 64 (85%)
Austin Ekeler 45 (60%)
Jalen Guyton 42 (56%) 2 (7%)
Donald Parham Jr. 39 (52%) 5 (19%)
Jared Cook 39 (52%)
Stephen Anderson 23 (31%) 6 (22%)
Larry Rountree III 22 (29%) 11 (41%)
Justin Jackson 11 (15%) 6 (22%)
Michael Schofield III 10 (13%) 5 (19%)
Joshua Palmer 7 (9%) 2 (7%)
Gabe Nabers 5 (7%) 18 (67%)
KJ Hill Jr. 2 (3%) 5 (19%)

Photos: Raiders vs. Chargers In-Game

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 4 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.

MN_24729
1 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6912
2 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24792
3 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_5653
4 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_5665
5 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
3LAC0220
6 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9567
7 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9579
8 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9622
9 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10261
10 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10264
11 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7037
12 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_5605
13 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
DSC02292
14 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6962
15 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6899
16 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6895
17 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02275
18 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02283
19 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC6909
20 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24719
21 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24730
22 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02264
23 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02467
24 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02356
25 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24815
26 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7114
27 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10643
28 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7340
29 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_5916
30 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC7471
31 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10775
32 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7090
33 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24772
34 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02459
35 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10372
36 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02423
37 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10434
38 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7170
39 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10566
40 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10527
41 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10620
42 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_5845
43 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_11026
44 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10698
45 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24938
46 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24999
47 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_24941
48 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10644
49 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7576
50 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10924
51 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25019
52 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02546
53 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC02555
54 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7760
55 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_10987
56 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7806
57 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11024
58 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11031
59 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC7562
60 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25230
61 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7885
62 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC7863
63 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25264
64 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25427
65 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25409
66 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25299
67 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25290
68 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25231
69 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25311
70 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
TWE07111
71 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8230
72 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0523
73 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
4LAC0533
74 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9764
75 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9773
76 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25532
77 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11398
78 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0349
79 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0350
80 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0353
81 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC0358
82 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_6360
83 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC8612
84 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9812
85 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC9841
86 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8570
87 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_6400
88 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_11756
89 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8832
90 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11727
91 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8775
92 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11731
93 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25679
94 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC8747
95 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25888
96 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03208
97 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03256
98 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03192
99 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26022
100 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_6524
101 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
6LAC9160
102 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25980
103 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_25997
104 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26034
105 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9145
106 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9342
107 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
6LAC9352
108 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_6590
109 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
MN_26106
110 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26138
111 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26140
112 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11893
113 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26242
114 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11981
115 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11982
116 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_11989
117 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26222
118 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26300
119 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26308
120 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26333
121 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26321
122 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26291
123 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_12407
124 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_6879
125 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
TWE07352
126 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
JMP_6871
127 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_6881
128 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
JMP_6864
129 / 139
(John McGillen/NFL)
TWE07329
130 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TWE07344
131 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
TWE07347
132 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC7836
133 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_26424
134 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC7820
135 / 139
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
DSC03867
136 / 139
(Travis Ellison/Los Angeles Chargers)
MN_12402
137 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0282
138 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC0233
139 / 139
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Table inside Article
Player Defensive Snaps Special Teams Snaps
Asante Samuel Jr. 57 (100%) 4 (15%)
Derwin James Jr. 57 (100%) 1 (4%)
Michael Davis 57 (100%) 1 (4%)
Nasir Adderley 57 (100%)
Drue Tranquill 51 (89%) 10 (37%)
Jerry Tillery 48 (84%) 4 (15%)
Joey Bosa 47 (82%) 1 (4%)
Kyzir White 44 (77%) 1 (4%)
Tevaughn Campbell 38 (67%) 21 (78%)
Christian Covington 35 (61%) 3 (11%)
Linval Joseph 34 (60%) 2 (7%)
Uchenna Nwosu 31 (54%)
Kyler Fackrell 29 (51%) 9 (33%)
Alohi Gillman 22 (39%) 21 (78%)
Chris Rumph II 9 (16%) 22 (81%)
Joe Gaziano 7 (12%) 3 (11%)
Forrest Merrill 3 (5%)
Breiden Fehoko 1 (2%) 2 (7%)
Table inside Article
Player Special Teams Snaps
Nick Niemann 21 (78%)
Kemon Hall 18 (67%)
Trey Marshall 15 (56%)
Amen Ogbongbemiga 12 (44%)
Matt Overton 11 (41%)
Ty Long 11 (41%)
Tristan Vizcaino 10 (37%)
Scott Quessenberry 5 (19%)
Trey Pipkins III 5 (19%)
Mark Webb Jr. 4 (15%)

The Future is Here!

Secure your 2021 Season Ticket Memberships for only $100. Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Chargers 28-14 Raiders

4 cosas que vimos en el triunfo de Chargers.
news

What Did Coach Staley and Justin Herbert Say Following Monday Night's Win?

Take a look at the top quotes from head coach Brandon Staley and quarterback Justin Herbert following their 28-14 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.
news

10 Insights: Joey Bosa, Chargers D Dominant on "Monday Night Football"

The Las Vegas Raiders had one first down at halftime, the second fewest allowed by a Chargers defense since 2006.
news

Chargers and Melissa's Produce Team Up for Hunger Action Month

Members of the Chargers partnered with Melissa's Produce for two hunger-focused events during the month of September.

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Forrest Merrill; Place Justin Jones and Kenneth Murray Jr. on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Forrest Merrill to the active roster. In corresponding moves, defensive lineman Justin Jones and linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., were placed on Reserve/Injured. The team also activated defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Monday night's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Joe Gaziano to Active Roster 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Joe Gaziano to the active roster. His promotion to the active roster comes after the team waived defensive lineman Eric Banks yesterday.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 3

This All In is all Derwin James.
news

Chargers Elevate Emeke Egbule and Joe Gaziano; Downgrade Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Emeke Egbule and defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded defensive lineman Justin Jones to out.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Chiefs Hype Video

Get hyped for our first divisional matchup against AFC West rival, Kansas City Chiefs.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Reunion

The last time Derwin James played a full season in the NFL, he was an All-Pro...in two positions. After battling through injuries the past two seasons, Derwin makes his return in 2021 as one of the Chargers captains. Take an all-access look at both sides of his life: on the field as a leader of Brandon Staley's defense and off the field as a new father.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 3

Get an exclusive look at the making of Chargers safety Derwin James and how he changes the Bolts defense. Check out episode 3 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday September 24.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Cowboys Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cowboys in the 2021 SoFi Stadium opener.
news

Chargers Elevate Joe Gaziano to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Joe Gaziano from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Schofield III

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard/tackle Michael Schofield III. In a corresponding move, the team placed tackle Bryan Bulaga on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 2

This All In is all Justin Herbert.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers at Washington Hype Video

The Bolts fly to Washington, D.C. to take on the Washington Football Team for their 2021 season opener.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Joe & Justin

Get an all-access look at Justin Herbert's preparations for year 2: behind the scenes at an NFL promo shoot, a peek inside the huddle during the Chargers' 2021 training camp and, of course, the story behind his famous victory brisket.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Re-Sign Kemon Hall

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Kemon Hall. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured.
news

Chargers Announce Practice Squad and Claim Two Players Off Waivers

The Los Angeles Chargers signed 12 players to the practice squad and made additional roster moves.
news

Chargers Reduce Roster to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived 16 players. With the moves, the roster stands at 53 players.
news

Chargers Begin Cutting Roster Down to 53

The Los Angeles Chargers waived nine players and waived/injured two others.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 1

From the beginnings of the Staley era to what it's like in a team meeting and more.
video

All In: Episode 1 | A New Day

On the series premiere of All In, follow Brandon Staley's journey from his beginnings as head coach at John Carroll University through his NFL career up through his first team meeting with the Chargers. As he begins to shape his scheme around players like reigning Offensive Rookie of the Year Justin Herbert and returning All-Pro safety Derwin James, the early test of NFL training camp and preseason is rapidly approaching. Tune in September 10 for the second installment of All In: Behind the Scenes of the 2021 Los Angeles Chargers. Powered by Pepsi.
news

10 Insights: Chase Daniel to Start Saturday at Seahawks

Here's what you need to know ahead of Chargers at Seahawks from Lumen Field.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Final Day of Chargers Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say at the conclusion of camp.
video

Chargers Weekly: Preseason Mega Roundtable

Chris Hayre is joined by six media voices who discuss top performers from Chargers training camp and look ahead to key position battles in the preseason finale against the Seattle Seahawks. The Athletic's Daniel Popper, Southern California News Group's Gilbert Manzano and Sports Illustrated's Fernando Ramirez at (0:10); voice of the Chargers Matt "Money" Smith, the Los Angeles Times' Jeff Miller and the Associated Press' Joe Reedy at (26:55).
gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 18 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Tuesday's training camp practice.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
Latest News
Advertising