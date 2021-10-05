Snap Counts | Los Angeles Chargers vs Las Vegas Raiders

View the snap counts and playtime percentage for the Chargers Week 4 game against the Las Vegas Raiders.
|Player
|Offensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Matt Feiler
|75 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|Storm Norton
|75 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|Oday Aboushi
|75 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|Rashawn Slater
|75 (100%)
|5 (19%)
|Justin Herbert
|75 (100%)
|Corey Linsley
|75 (100%)
|Keenan Allen
|66 (88%)
|Mike Williams
|64 (85%)
|Austin Ekeler
|45 (60%)
|Jalen Guyton
|42 (56%)
|2 (7%)
|Donald Parham Jr.
|39 (52%)
|5 (19%)
|Jared Cook
|39 (52%)
|Stephen Anderson
|23 (31%)
|6 (22%)
|Larry Rountree III
|22 (29%)
|11 (41%)
|Justin Jackson
|11 (15%)
|6 (22%)
|Michael Schofield III
|10 (13%)
|5 (19%)
|Joshua Palmer
|7 (9%)
|2 (7%)
|Gabe Nabers
|5 (7%)
|18 (67%)
|KJ Hill Jr.
|2 (3%)
|5 (19%)
|Player
|Defensive Snaps
|Special Teams Snaps
|Asante Samuel Jr.
|57 (100%)
|4 (15%)
|Derwin James Jr.
|57 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Michael Davis
|57 (100%)
|1 (4%)
|Nasir Adderley
|57 (100%)
|Drue Tranquill
|51 (89%)
|10 (37%)
|Jerry Tillery
|48 (84%)
|4 (15%)
|Joey Bosa
|47 (82%)
|1 (4%)
|Kyzir White
|44 (77%)
|1 (4%)
|Tevaughn Campbell
|38 (67%)
|21 (78%)
|Christian Covington
|35 (61%)
|3 (11%)
|Linval Joseph
|34 (60%)
|2 (7%)
|Uchenna Nwosu
|31 (54%)
|Kyler Fackrell
|29 (51%)
|9 (33%)
|Alohi Gillman
|22 (39%)
|21 (78%)
|Chris Rumph II
|9 (16%)
|22 (81%)
|Joe Gaziano
|7 (12%)
|3 (11%)
|Forrest Merrill
|3 (5%)
|Breiden Fehoko
|1 (2%)
|2 (7%)
|Player
|Special Teams Snaps
|Nick Niemann
|21 (78%)
|Kemon Hall
|18 (67%)
|Trey Marshall
|15 (56%)
|Amen Ogbongbemiga
|12 (44%)
|Matt Overton
|11 (41%)
|Ty Long
|11 (41%)
|Tristan Vizcaino
|10 (37%)
|Scott Quessenberry
|5 (19%)
|Trey Pipkins III
|5 (19%)
|Mark Webb Jr.
|4 (15%)
