Beat Writers Roundtable: 2021 Chargers Most Improved Player 

There were a couple guys I was going back and forth with, but I'm gonna go with Uchenna because of the big plays he made in the biggest games. He started the season a little slow, but kind of picked up his play with the interception against the Chiefs, and in my opinion, I think he was the best player on the field at times in that Week 18 game against the Raiders. It was his first opportunity to start on the other side of Joey Bosa and I think he took advantage of it, especially late in the year. The Chargers are gonna have big decisions to make with a lot of free agents, but I think Chenna fits really nicely with what Brandon Staley likes to do. He said when he was in Chicago, he was watching tape of Nwosu coming out of USC. I think Uchenna really helped himself, especially late in the year. – Chris Hayre