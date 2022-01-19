Three Takeaways: Derwin James Can't Wait for Bolts to 'Come Back Stronger'

After playing five games in 2019 and missing the entirety of the 2020 regular season, Chargers safety Derwin James bounced back in a big way in 2021. James returned to his Pro Bowl form, recording 118 combined tackles, two sacks and two interceptions in 15 games this season. James ranked second in tackles for the Bolts in 2021 and recorded the third-most tackles by a safety in the NFL.

Following the season, James spoke about what he was able to achieve on the gridiron after missing a full NFL season just a year ago.

"I feel like I achieved a lot," James said. "Just want to say, 'Thank you,' to everybody who made that this possible, helping me get back home. I feel like next season is going to be an even better season. I'm getting comfortable in this defense. I feel like we're going to make even more plays next year, just being in this defense for another year."

As he reflected on his recovery process last year, James talked about what he missed most when he wasn't able to suit up on gamedays.