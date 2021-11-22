Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Shorthanded D-Line Slows Down Steelers Run Offense

Nov 22, 2021 at 03:39 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
10Insights_PIT_post

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 41-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night:

1) Per Chargers Communications: "Justin Herbert is the only player in NFL history to record 350 passing yards and 90 rushing yards in a single game." He also surpassed 7,000 passing yards for his career (7,253) on Sunday night.

2) Herbert's four career games in primetime: 97-of-145 for 1,182 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT and a rushing TD. The Chargers improved to 5-0 this season when Herbert has a passer rating over 100. Last night it was 116.1.

3) After Sunday night's win, Herbert leads the NFL with five fourth-quarter comebacks in 2021. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson has four; three other QBs have three.

4) Running back Austin Ekeler scored a career-high four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) on Sunday night, while also setting a career high in single-season rushing yards with 573. He has a both a rushing and receiving score in an NFL-best three games this year.

5) Ekeler also became the first running back since Jacksonville's Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011 to have multiple rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game.

6) Los Angeles scored on its first five possessions for the first time since Week 14 of the 2017 season against Washington.

7) Wide receiver Mike Williams' game-winning, 53-yard touchdown was his first score since Week 5. He finished the game with five catches for 97 yards. The fourth-quarter touchdown was his seventh overall this season, two more than he had in all of 2020.

Related Links

8) Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught nine passes for 112 yards Sunday, tying a team record with at least eight receptions in three straight games.

9) Despite being down multiple players on the defensive line, the Chargers' defense allowed just 55 rushing yards to the Steelers. Los Angeles allowed a combined 103 rushing yards in its two primetime games this season against Las Vegas and Pittsburgh.

10) If the season ended today, the Chargers would be the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs. Los Angeles is a half-game back of the Chiefs in the AFC West. Two games separate the second-place and 12th-place teams in the conference.

*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.

Frame-by-Frame: Ekeler's 4th SNF Touchdown

Take a frame-by-frame look at Austin Ekeler run in his 4th touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Steelers at SoFi Stadium.

211122_EkelerTD_026
1 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_031
2 / 27
(John McGillen/NFL)
211122_EkelerTD_024
3 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_021
4 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_023
5 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_030
6 / 27
(John McGillen/NFL)
211122_EkelerTD_020
7 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_029
8 / 27
(John McGillen/NFL)
211122_EkelerTD_019
9 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_018
10 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_017
11 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_015
12 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_027
13 / 27
(John McGillen/NFL)
211122_EkelerTD_013
14 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_014
15 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_012
16 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_016
17 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_011
18 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_010
19 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_009
20 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_008
21 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_006
22 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_007
23 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_004
24 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_002
25 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_003
26 / 27
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
211122_EkelerTD_001
27 / 27
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Bolt Up for 2022!

Secure your 2022 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: SNF to Feature Two of NFL's Top Dual-Threat Backs

Pittsburgh rookie Najee Harris and Austin Ekeler are third and fourth respectively in scrimmage yards among running backs.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Joins Hall of Fame Company in Week 10

Allen went over 8,000 career receiving yards Sunday, joining Chargers Hall of Famers Lance Alworth and Charlie Joiner.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Leads NFL in Fourth-Quarter Comebacks

Herbert and Baltimore's Lamar Jackson each have a league-high four entering Week 10.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert the Fastest QB to 600 Completions

Herbert also completed a career-high 84.2 percent of his passes Sunday in Philadelphia.
news

10 Insights: The Last Chargers-Eagles Matchup in Philly Was an Instant Classic

Philip Rivers and Michael Vick combined for 847 passing yards in a 33-30 Chargers win.
news

10 Insights: Justin Jackson's 75-Yard Rush the Longest Play of Chargers Season

Jackson's run was also the second-longest non-scoring rush in franchise history to LaDainian Tomlinson.
news

10 Insights: Chargers to Face Fifth Super Bowl-Winning Coach in First Seven Games

Head coach Brandon Staley has started his NFL coaching career 4-2, with Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots on deck.
news

10 Insights: Bolts Atop AFC West at the Bye

Through six games, Mike Williams and Keenan Allen have combined for 72 catches for 917 yards and seven touchdowns.
news

10 Insights: Austin Ekeler Eyes Fifth Straight Game With 100-Plus Scrimmage Yards

Ekeler is also tied with Tennessee's Derrick Henry for first in the league in total touchdowns (7).
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Engineers Third Game-Winning Drive of 2021

Herbert has 12 total touchdowns and zero turnovers in his last three starts.
news

10 Insights: Why the Running Game Could Decide Browns-Bolts

Kareem Hunt, Austin Ekeler and Nick Chubb are among eight players entering Week 5 averaging over 5.0 yards per carry (minimum 40 attempts).

From Our Partners

video

Chargers Partner with Fresh Vine Wine, Co-Owned by Nina Dobrev & Julianne Hough

The Chargers announced a new multi-year partnership with Fresh Vine Wine, owned by entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough, to feature their wine at select bars at SoFi Stadium! To celebrate the announcement, Dobrev and Hough cheered on the Chargers at the team's first home game at SoFi Stadium on Sunday, August 22.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough Vlog Their Trip to SoFi Stadium

Entrepreneurs Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough crash the Los Angeles Chargers vs. San Francisco 49ers preseason game at SoFi Stadium! Join them for a vlog of their tour of the one-of-a-kind NFL stadium as they promote their lifestyle wine brand, Fresh Vine Wine.
video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
news

Los Angeles Chargers and Fresh Vine Wine Announce Partnership

Celebrities Nina Dobrev and Julianne Hough partner with the Chargers for a new SoFi Stadium offering.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Steelers Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football in Week 11 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Joey Bosa and Drue Tranquill

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Joey Bosa and linebacker Drue Tranquill from Reserve/COVID-19. The team also activated defensive lineman Andrew Brown (standard elevation), defensive lineman Forrest Merrill (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

All In: Episode 7 | Earn December

As the Los Angeles Chargers hit the middle part of the 2021 NFL season, Brandon Staley and the team must respond to adversity and prepare for the home stretch. The following month of games will decide if the Chargers are poised for a playoff push. Powered by Bud Light.
video

Pass the Sticks: Justin Jones vs. Chris Rumph in All-Star Brawl

Justin Jones and Chris Rumph face off in the brand new All-Star Brawl by Nickelodeon against professional gamers from Immortals. On this special episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota, the competitors will get the chance to play on the biggest screen in sports, the 360° Infinity Screen at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Breiden Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko to the active roster. The team also placed defensive lineman Christian Covington on Reserve/COVID-19 and signed defensive lineman Caraun Reid to the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Vikings Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Minnesota Vikings in Week 10 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr.; Place Cornerback Ryan Smith on Injured Reserve

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr., from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team placed cornerback Ryan Smith on Reserve/Injured. Los Angeles also activated linebacker Cole Christiansen (standard elevation) wide receiver Maurice Ffrench (standard elevation) and cornerback Kiondre Thomas (COVID-19 elevation) for Sunday's game.
video

Let's Play: Chris Rumph vs. Larry Rountree in Wii Sports

Chargers defensive end Chris Rumph and running back Larry Rountree face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of Wii Sports, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Eagles Hype Video

The Bolts will travel to Philadelphia to take on the Eagles in Week 9.
news

Chargers Make Roster Moves Ahead of Sunday's Game

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Maurice Ffrench and cornerback Kiondre Thomas from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The Bolts also added cornerback Tevaughn Campbell to the injury report with a groin injury. His status for Sunday's game is questionable.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Patriots Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the New England Patriots in Week 8 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Chargers Activate Defensive Lineman Justin Jones

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated defensive lineman Justin Jones from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Forrest Merrill.
video

Pass The Sticks: Scott Quessenberry vs. Matt Feiler in NHL 22

Chargers OL Scott Quessenberry and Matt Feiler face off in the brand new NHL 22 on this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Dustin Hopkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed kicker Dustin Hopkins. In a corresponding move, the team waived kicker Tristan Vizcaino. 
video

All In: Episode 5 | Keenan And Mike

Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen and Mike Williams have been on a tear in 2021. Learn how Brandon Staley, Justin Herbert and the 2021 Chargers offense utilize Keenan and Mike to complement and create opportunities for each other. Go all-access on Mike Williams' breakout year so far, including his multi-touchdown games against the Kansas City Chiefs and the Cleveland Browns.
video

Let's Play: Justin Jones vs. Kyzir White in NBA 2K22

Chargers defensive tackle Justin Jones and linebacker Kyzir White face off in the Chargers Gaming Studio in a round of NBA 2K22, hosted by Raynday. Powered by Southern California McDonald's.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Andre Roberts

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver/return specialist Andre Roberts and waived wide receiver KJ Hill Jr.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 5

Get an all-access look at how Chargers wide receiver duo Keenan Allen & Mike Williams cause problems for defenses across the league. Check out episode 5 of All In on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 22.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will travel to Baltimore to take on the Baltimore Ravens in Week 6.
news

Chargers Elevate Cole Christiansen and Breiden Fehoko; Downgrade Nasir Adderley

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated linebacker Cole Christiansen and defensive lineman Breiden Fehoko from the practice squad for Sunday's game. In addition, the Bolts downgraded safety Nasir Adderley to out.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Guard Senio Kelemete; Place Oday Aboushi on Injured Reserve 

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed guard Senio Kelemete to the active roster from San Francisco's practice squad and placed guard Oday Aboushi on Reserve/Injured.
news

Three Major Moments From All In: Episode 4

This All In is 'here to win.'
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Browns Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Cleveland Browns in Week 5 at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Cornerback Ryan Smith

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated cornerback Ryan Smith from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Here to Win

At 3-1, the Los Angeles Chargers are off to their hottest start in seven years. Take an all-access deep dive into their Week 3 victory over Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs and their Week 4 win vs. Derek Carr and the Las Vegas Raiders on Monday Night Football.
video

Coming Soon | All In: Episode 4

Get a behind the scenes look at the Chargers back to back wins against divisional opponents. Check out episode 4 of All In powered by Pepsi on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com Friday October 7.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Raiders Hype Video

The Bolts will take on the Las Vegas Raiders in primetime on Monday Night Football in Week 4 at SoFi Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising