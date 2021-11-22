10 Insights: Shorthanded D-Line Slows Down Steelers Run Offense

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 41-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night:

1) Per Chargers Communications: "Justin Herbert is the only player in NFL history to record 350 passing yards and 90 rushing yards in a single game." He also surpassed 7,000 passing yards for his career (7,253) on Sunday night.

2) Herbert's four career games in primetime: 97-of-145 for 1,182 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT and a rushing TD. The Chargers improved to 5-0 this season when Herbert has a passer rating over 100. Last night it was 116.1.

3) After Sunday night's win, Herbert leads the NFL with five fourth-quarter comebacks in 2021. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson has four; three other QBs have three.