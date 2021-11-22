10 Insights: Shorthanded D-Line Slows Down Steelers Run Offense

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 41-37 win over the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday night:
1) Per Chargers Communications: "Justin Herbert is the only player in NFL history to record 350 passing yards and 90 rushing yards in a single game." He also surpassed 7,000 passing yards for his career (7,253) on Sunday night.
2) Herbert's four career games in primetime: 97-of-145 for 1,182 yards, 12 TDs, 1 INT and a rushing TD. The Chargers improved to 5-0 this season when Herbert has a passer rating over 100. Last night it was 116.1.
3) After Sunday night's win, Herbert leads the NFL with five fourth-quarter comebacks in 2021. Baltimore's Lamar Jackson has four; three other QBs have three.
4) Running back Austin Ekeler scored a career-high four touchdowns (two rushing, two receiving) on Sunday night, while also setting a career high in single-season rushing yards with 573. He has a both a rushing and receiving score in an NFL-best three games this year.
5) Ekeler also became the first running back since Jacksonville's Maurice Jones-Drew in 2011 to have multiple rushing and receiving touchdowns in the same game.
6) Los Angeles scored on its first five possessions for the first time since Week 14 of the 2017 season against Washington.
7) Wide receiver Mike Williams' game-winning, 53-yard touchdown was his first score since Week 5. He finished the game with five catches for 97 yards. The fourth-quarter touchdown was his seventh overall this season, two more than he had in all of 2020.
8) Wide receiver Keenan Allen caught nine passes for 112 yards Sunday, tying a team record with at least eight receptions in three straight games.
9) Despite being down multiple players on the defensive line, the Chargers' defense allowed just 55 rushing yards to the Steelers. Los Angeles allowed a combined 103 rushing yards in its two primetime games this season against Las Vegas and Pittsburgh.
10) If the season ended today, the Chargers would be the sixth seed in the AFC playoffs. Los Angeles is a half-game back of the Chiefs in the AFC West. Two games separate the second-place and 12th-place teams in the conference.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.
Take a frame-by-frame look at Austin Ekeler run in his 4th touchdown during Sunday Night Football against the Steelers at SoFi Stadium.
