What Did Coach Staley, Justin Herbert and Company Say After Beating the Steelers?

"He was fantastic in the game today. He was the best player on the field. He has real instincts at the game for the position. He has real instincts at the game. His legs, today, really helped us win that football game. What happens is if you're trying to play this guy a certain type of way, if you're going to try to play this split-safety man-under [coverage], and you're in a four-man rush, well, the one guy that they're not accounting for is the quarterback. When it's drained out and he sees daylight, now he becomes a tailback. He moves the chains. That's part of your job as a quarterback. Part of your job as a quarterback is to move the chains by any means necessary and that's what he did tonight."