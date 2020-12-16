Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

10 Insights: Chargers Set to Play First Game in Las Vegas on 'Thursday Night Football'

Dec 16, 2020 at 07:46 AM
Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders from Allegiant Stadium.

1) This Thursday will be the 122nd matchup between the Chargers and Raiders and the first in Las Vegas. Los Angeles' last win against its AFC West rival came on Nov. 11, 2018 – a 20-6 victory in Oakland.

2) The Chargers' last Thursday night win came on the road against a divisional opponent in Week 15. Los Angeles beat Kansas City 29-28 at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago behind three Mike Williams touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion with four seconds remaining.

3) Six of defensive end Joey Bosa's 47.5 career sacks have come against the Raiders – more than any other team he's faced. He has at least one sack in five of his six matchups against them. Bosa did not play against the Raiders earlier this season in Week 9.

4) In the first 2020 matchup against the Raiders, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went 28-of-42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns – one of which went to wide receiver Keenan Allen. With a touchdown on Thursday, Allen will set a career high for most in a season (9).

5) In Week 14 vs. Atlanta, Allen – in his 99th NFL game – set the record for most receptions through 100 games with 623. Allen also became one of four players to have 95-plus receptions in four straight seasons (Antonio Brown, 6; Marvin Harrison, 4; and Jerry Rice, 4).

6) Thursday will be Herbert's second career game in primetime. In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Herbert went 20-of-34 for 264 yards and four touchdowns on "Monday Night Football" at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

7) The Chargers' two longest touchdown drives of the season happened last Sunday vs. Atlanta: 9:33 in the first quarter and 8:21 in the third quarter. Los Angeles won time of possession 34:15 to 25:45.

8) Safety Nasir Adderley's 76-yard kick return last Sunday was the longest by a Charger since wide receiver Micheal Spurlock went 99 yards for a touchdown in 2012.

9) Los Angeles' defense has forced six turnovers in its last three games after after forcing nine in its first ten. Last Sunday, cornerback Michael Davis got his third interception of the season; safety Rayshawn Jenkins nabbed his second of 2020; and safety Jahleel Addae secured his first.

10 The Chargers' run defense allowed just 70 rushing yards to the Falcons, the lowest since holding the Green Bay Packers to 45 rushing yards in Week 9 of 2019.

Top Photos: Bolts Clip Falcons

Check out the best photos from the Chargers Week 14 win over the visiting Atlanta Falcons.

Related Content

news

10 Insights: Consistent Keenan Allen, Kenneth Murray's Breakout Game and More

Allen can become the fourth player in NFL history to have 95-plus receptions in four straight seasons.
news

10 Insights: Breaking Down Joey Bosa's Dominance

Bosa turned in the best performance of his NFL career last Sunday in Buffalo.
news

10 Insights: L.A. Passing Attack Looks to Stay Hot in Buffalo

Keenan Allen leads the NFL with 81 receptions entering Week 12.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert, Chargers Set to Face Fourth Super Bowl MVP QB

The team has already played against Patrick Mahomes, Tom Brady and Drew Brees in 2020.
news

10 Insights: Justin Herbert Continues to Make League History

The Chargers quarterback is among elite company through seven NFL starts.
news

10 Insights: Keenan Allen Continues to Raise Bar at Wide Receiver

Allen is on pace for career highs in targets and receptions.
news

10 Insights: Chargers Open SoFi Stadium Against Chief Rival

Los Angeles will look to snap Kansas City's 10-game winning streak dating back to last season.
news

10 Insights: Tyrod Taylor's Debut as Chargers Starting Quarterback

The Chargers will have a new starting signal caller this Sunday for the first time in 224 games.
news

10 Insights: Breaking Down the Chargers' 2020 Schedule

Los Angeles closes the season with three straight divisional games.
news

10 Insights: Chargers to Face Cardinals, Heisman Winner Kyler Murray in Preseason Opener 

The No. 1 overall pick from the 2019 NFL Draft turned 22 on Wednesday.
news

10 Insights: The Challenge of Getting to Tom Brady

Brady was sacked just 21 times during the 2018 regular season.

