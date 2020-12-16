10 Insights: Chargers Set to Play First Game in Las Vegas on 'Thursday Night Football'

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights ahead of the Chargers' Week 15 matchup against the Las Vegas Raiders from Allegiant Stadium.
1) This Thursday will be the 122nd matchup between the Chargers and Raiders and the first in Las Vegas. Los Angeles' last win against its AFC West rival came on Nov. 11, 2018 – a 20-6 victory in Oakland.
2) The Chargers' last Thursday night win came on the road against a divisional opponent in Week 15. Los Angeles beat Kansas City 29-28 at Arrowhead Stadium two years ago behind three Mike Williams touchdowns and the game-winning two-point conversion with four seconds remaining.
3) Six of defensive end Joey Bosa's 47.5 career sacks have come against the Raiders – more than any other team he's faced. He has at least one sack in five of his six matchups against them. Bosa did not play against the Raiders earlier this season in Week 9.
4) In the first 2020 matchup against the Raiders, Chargers quarterback Justin Herbert went 28-of-42 for 326 yards and two touchdowns – one of which went to wide receiver Keenan Allen. With a touchdown on Thursday, Allen will set a career high for most in a season (9).
5) In Week 14 vs. Atlanta, Allen – in his 99th NFL game – set the record for most receptions through 100 games with 623. Allen also became one of four players to have 95-plus receptions in four straight seasons (Antonio Brown, 6; Marvin Harrison, 4; and Jerry Rice, 4).
6) Thursday will be Herbert's second career game in primetime. In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Herbert went 20-of-34 for 264 yards and four touchdowns on "Monday Night Football" at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.
7) The Chargers' two longest touchdown drives of the season happened last Sunday vs. Atlanta: 9:33 in the first quarter and 8:21 in the third quarter. Los Angeles won time of possession 34:15 to 25:45.
8) Safety Nasir Adderley's 76-yard kick return last Sunday was the longest by a Charger since wide receiver Micheal Spurlock went 99 yards for a touchdown in 2012.
9) Los Angeles' defense has forced six turnovers in its last three games after after forcing nine in its first ten. Last Sunday, cornerback Michael Davis got his third interception of the season; safety Rayshawn Jenkins nabbed his second of 2020; and safety Jahleel Addae secured his first.
10 The Chargers' run defense allowed just 70 rushing yards to the Falcons, the lowest since holding the Green Bay Packers to 45 rushing yards in Week 9 of 2019.
