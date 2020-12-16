10 Insights: Chargers Set to Play First Game in Las Vegas on 'Thursday Night Football'

5) In Week 14 vs. Atlanta, Allen – in his 99th NFL game – set the record for most receptions through 100 games with 623. Allen also became one of four players to have 95-plus receptions in four straight seasons (Antonio Brown, 6; Marvin Harrison, 4; and Jerry Rice, 4).

6) Thursday will be Herbert's second career game in primetime. In Week 5 against the New Orleans Saints, Herbert went 20-of-34 for 264 yards and four touchdowns on "Monday Night Football" at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome.

7) The Chargers' two longest touchdown drives of the season happened last Sunday vs. Atlanta: 9:33 in the first quarter and 8:21 in the third quarter. Los Angeles won time of possession 34:15 to 25:45.

8) Safety Nasir Adderley's 76-yard kick return last Sunday was the longest by a Charger since wide receiver Micheal Spurlock went 99 yards for a touchdown in 2012.

9) Los Angeles' defense has forced six turnovers in its last three games after after forcing nine in its first ten. Last Sunday, cornerback Michael Davis got his third interception of the season; safety Rayshawn Jenkins nabbed his second of 2020; and safety Jahleel Addae secured his first.