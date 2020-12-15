Chargers – Raiders Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Raiders on Thursday Night Football for the eighth time, kicking off at 5:20 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Thursday marks the 122nd matchup in the series between the Chargers and Raiders. The Raiders are winners of the last three contests and hold a 62-54-2 record in the series. The Bolts are 27-32-1 all-time when they travel to play the Raiders. Seven of the last 10 matchups have been one-score games.

Los Angeles' win last week improved its all-time record in the royal blue uniforms to 4-1. In 99 career games, Keenan Allen has hauled in 623 receptions, good for the most through the first 100 games of a career. Justin Herbert continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year-worthy campaign by registering his first game-winning drive and tossing a pair of touchdowns in the Week 14 win. He now has 25 passing scores on the season, the fourth-most by a rookie in history, while his 3,467 yards through the air rank No. 10 all-time among rookies.