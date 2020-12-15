Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Chargers – Raiders Game Preview

Dec 15, 2020 at 08:35 AM
OVERVIEW

The Los Angeles Chargers take on the Raiders on Thursday Night Football for the eighth time, kicking off at 5:20 p.m. PT from Allegiant Stadium.

Thursday marks the 122nd matchup in the series between the Chargers and Raiders. The Raiders are winners of the last three contests and hold a 62-54-2 record in the series. The Bolts are 27-32-1 all-time when they travel to play the Raiders. Seven of the last 10 matchups have been one-score games.

Los Angeles' win last week improved its all-time record in the royal blue uniforms to 4-1. In 99 career games, Keenan Allen has hauled in 623 receptions, good for the most through the first 100 games of a career. Justin Herbert continued his Offensive Rookie of the Year-worthy campaign by registering his first game-winning drive and tossing a pair of touchdowns in the Week 14 win. He now has 25 passing scores on the season, the fourth-most by a rookie in history, while his 3,467 yards through the air rank No. 10 all-time among rookies.

Las Vegas quarterback Derek Carr has led the team to a 7-6 record this year and is on pace to set a career-high mark with a 102.1 passer rating this season. Josh Jacobs ranks third in the AFC with 831 rushing yards, while Darren Waller is 16 receptions shy of being the sixth tight end in NFL history to post 100 catches in a season

SERIES BREAKDOWN

Table inside Article
All-Time Series Record 54-66-2
Regular Season Series Record 54-65-2
Chargers All-Time at Raiders 27-32-1
Last Time at Raiders Nov. 7, 2019 — L, 26-24
Current Streak L, Three games
Last Meeting Nov. 8, 2020 — L, 31-26
Longest Chargers Win Streak 13 games (2003-09)
Longest Raiders Win Streak 10 games (1972-77)
HC Anthony Lynn vs. L.V. 4-3
Lynn All-Time vs. L.V.* 14-13
Most Career GP vs. L.V. CB Chris Harris Jr. (17)

*Both as a Player and Coach (including years as assistant)

BY THE NUMBERS

3: After picking off his third pass of the season last week, Michael Davis is the first undrafted Bolt to intercept three passes in a season since 2008 (Stephen Cooper).

623: Keenan Allen reached 623 career receptions in his 99th game played last week, setting an NFL record for catches through the first 100 games of a career.

25: With 25 touchdown passes on the year, Justin Herbert is just the fourth rookie in history to reach that mark. He is three passing scores from setting the all-time rookie record of 27 set by Baker Mayfield in 2018.

