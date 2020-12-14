Chargers-Raiders Week 15 Injury Report

A look at the injury reports of the Chargers and Las Vegas Raiders as we head into Week 15 of the 2020 season.
Los Angeles Chargers:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Nasir Adderley
|S
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Keenan Allen
|WR
|Hamstring
|DNP
|Bryan Bulaga
|T
|Concussion
|DNP
|Austin Ekeler
|RB
|Quadricep
|DNP
|Chris Harris Jr.
|CB
|Foot
|DNP
|Hunter Henry
|TE
|Hip
|DNP
|Cole Mazza
|LS
|Knee
|LP
|Uchenna Nwosu
|DE
|Back/Shoulder
|DNP
|Denzel Perryman
|LB
|Back
|DNP
|Troymaine Pope
|RB
|Neck
|DNP
|Joe Reed
|WR
|Ribs
|DNP
|Trai Turner
|G
|Neck/Eye
|DNP
|Mike Williams
|WR
|Back
|DNP
Las Vegas Raiders:
|Player
|Position
|Injury
|Monday*
|Johnathan Abram
|S
|Concussion
|DNP
|Nelson Agholor
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|Damon Arnette
|CB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Clelin Ferrell
|DE
|Shoulder
|DNP
|Denzelle Good
|G/T
|Knee
|LP
|Rodney Hudson
|C
|Knee
|LP
|Maurice Hurst
|DT
|Calf
|LP
|Gabe Jackson
|G
|Knee
|LP
|Josh Jacobs
|RB
|Ankle
|LP
|Isaiah Johnson
|CB
|Groin
|FP
|Zay Jones
|WR
|Ankle
|FP
|Nicholas Morrow
|LB
|Concussion
|DNP
|Trent Sieg
|LS
|Calf
|FP
|Sam Young
|T
|Knee
|LP
* Indicates team conducted a walk-through and participation for that day is an estimate
NIR - Not Injury Related
Practice Status
- *DNP *- Did not participate in practice
- *LP *- Limited participation in practice
- *FP *- Full participation
- *(-) *- Not listed
Game Status
- *Out *- Player will not play
- *Doubtful *- Player is unlikely to play
- *Questionable *- Player is not certain to play
- *(-) *- Not listed