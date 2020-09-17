10 Insights: Chargers Open SoFi Stadium Against Chief Rival

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights about the Chargers' Week 2 matchup against the Kansas City Chiefs from SoFi Stadium:
1) SoFi Stadium will be the fourth different venue the Chargers and Chiefs have played against each other in since 2018 (Dignity Health Sports Park, Arrowhead Stadium and Estadio Azteca).
2) In both matchups last season, the Chargers held Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes under 200 passing yards, plus a combined two touchdowns and two interceptions. Los Angeles lost both games, though, in large part to six turnovers.
3) The defense generated a forced fumble and recovery and an interception in Cincinnati, while the offense stayed clean. In 1,392 career passing attempts, Tyrod Taylor has 20 interceptions – an INT percentage of 1.4.
4) Dating back to last season, Kansas City has won its last 10 games, including playoffs. The winning streak started against the Chargers on Nov. 18, 2019 in Mexico City. Los Angeles can be the one to snap it on Sunday at SoFi Stadium.
5) The Chargers will get a full dose of the 2019 LSU offense to start the 2020 NFL season. Last week, it was quarterback Joe Burrow. This week, it's Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Next week, it's Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.
6) Joshua Kelley is the first Chargers rookie to score a TD on opening day since tight end Josh Norman in 2002, ironically on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kelley will make his home debut at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the city he was born in.
7) Los Angeles' fourth- and fifth-round 2020 draft picks played a major role in its Week 1 victory. Kelley scored the Chargers' only touchdown of the day, but it was set up by wide receiver Joe Reed's 46-yard kick return – the team's longest since Micheal Spurlock's 99-yard touchdown return in 2012.
8) The Chargers' last home win against the Chiefs was Dec. 29, 2013 – 27-24 in overtime. Then-rookie wide receiver Keenan Allen had five receptions for 89 yards. He and defensive end Melvin Ingram were the only two players in that game who are on Los Angeles' 2020 roster.
9) Allen has scored a touchdown in three of his last four matchups with Kansas City. In the game he didn't, he left in the first half with a hip injury. Instead, Mike Williams carried the load, scoring three touchdowns and the go-ahead two-point conversion in a 29-28 victory at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 13, 2018.
10) The Chargers rushed for 155 yards last Sunday in Cincinnati. They eclipsed that number just twice last season, both in victories (vs. Green Bay, 159 yards; at Jacksonville, 195 yards).