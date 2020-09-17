10 Insights: Chargers Open SoFi Stadium Against Chief Rival

5) The Chargers will get a full dose of the 2019 LSU offense to start the 2020 NFL season. Last week, it was quarterback Joe Burrow. This week, it's Chiefs running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire. Next week, it's Panthers offensive coordinator Joe Brady.

6) Joshua Kelley is the first Chargers rookie to score a TD on opening day since tight end Josh Norman in 2002, ironically on the road against the Cincinnati Bengals. Kelley will make his home debut at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood, the city he was born in.

7) Los Angeles' fourth- and fifth-round 2020 draft picks played a major role in its Week 1 victory. Kelley scored the Chargers' only touchdown of the day, but it was set up by wide receiver Joe Reed's 46-yard kick return – the team's longest since Micheal Spurlock's 99-yard touchdown return in 2012.

8) The Chargers' last home win against the Chiefs was Dec. 29, 2013 – 27-24 in overtime. Then-rookie wide receiver Keenan Allen had five receptions for 89 yards. He and defensive end Melvin Ingram were the only two players in that game who are on Los Angeles' 2020 roster.

9) Allen has scored a touchdown in three of his last four matchups with Kansas City. In the game he didn't, he left in the first half with a hip injury. Instead, Mike Williams carried the load, scoring three touchdowns and the go-ahead two-point conversion in a 29-28 victory at Arrowhead Stadium on Dec. 13, 2018.