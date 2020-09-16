Chiefs – Chargers Game Preview

OVERVIEW
The Los Angeles Chargers officially open their new home, SoFi Stadium, Week 2 against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs.
Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:25pm PT. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson have the call on CBS.
Sunday's game marks the 120th all-time matchup between the teams, with Kansas City leading the series 63-55-1. It marks the sixth time in history and the second time in three seasons the Bolts' home opener was against the Chiefs. Los Angeles owns a 31-27-1 all-time record against Kansas City at home.
The Chargers are coming off a 16-13 victory in Cincinnati, the second-straight season opening win for the Bolts. Joey Bosa recorded a sack, two tackles for loss and three QB hits while Joshua Kelley ran for 60 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, becoming the sixth Chargers running back in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) to run for a score in his NFL debut.
Kansas City kicked off the 2020 season with a win on Thursday over Houston, 34-20. Rookie running back Clyde Edwards-Helaire rushed for 138 yards and a touchdown while Patrick Mahomes completed 75 percent of his passes and threw for three scores.
SERIES BREAKDOWN
|All-Time Series Record
|56-63-1
|Regular Season Series Record
|55-63-1
|Chargers All-Time vs. KC at Home*
|32-27-1
|Last Time at Home*
|Nov. 18, 2019 — L, 24-17
|Current Streak
|L, Two games
|Last Meeting
|Dec. 29, 2019 at K.C. — L, 31-21
|Longest Chargers Win Streak
|Six games (1979-81)
|Longest Chiefs Win Streak
|Nine games (2014-18)
|Anthony Lynn vs. KC
|1-5
|Lynn All-Time vs. KC**
|13-15
*Includes 2019 at Estadio Azteca (Mexico)
**Both as a player and coach (including years as assistant)
BY THE NUMBERS
12: With 12 solo tackles and two pass breakups last week, Casey Hayward Jr., became the first NFL defensive back since at least 2000 to have more than 10 solo tackles and multiple passes defensed on Kickoff Weekend.
200: The Chargers held Cincinnati to less than 200 net passing yards last week. It was the 20th time Los Angeles has done so since 2017 — with three of those having come against the Chiefs, including both contests last season.
13: After activating Gabe Nabers from the practice squad before last week's game, the Bolts now have had an undrafted free agent on the Week 1 roster for 13-straight seasons (2008-present).