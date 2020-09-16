Chiefs – Chargers Game Preview

The Los Angeles Chargers officially open their new home, SoFi Stadium, Week 2 against the division-rival Kansas City Chiefs.

Kickoff is set for Sunday, Sept. 20 at 1:25pm PT. Jim Nantz, Tony Romo and Tracy Wolfson have the call on CBS.

Sunday's game marks the 120th all-time matchup between the teams, with Kansas City leading the series 63-55-1. It marks the sixth time in history and the second time in three seasons the Bolts' home opener was against the Chiefs. Los Angeles owns a 31-27-1 all-time record against Kansas City at home.

The Chargers are coming off a 16-13 victory in Cincinnati, the second-straight season opening win for the Bolts. Joey Bosa recorded a sack, two tackles for loss and three QB hits while Joshua Kelley ran for 60 yards and a touchdown in his NFL debut, becoming the sixth Chargers running back in the Super Bowl Era (since 1966) to run for a score in his NFL debut.