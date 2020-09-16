How to Watch Week 2: Chiefs vs. Chargers

The Los Angeles Chargers (1-0) take on the Kansas City Chiefs (1-0) for their home opener at SoFi Stadium in Week 2.
MATCHUP
- Kansas City leads the series 63-55-1. This marks the sixth time in history and the second time in three seasons the Bolts' home opener was against the Chiefs.
GAME DATE/TIME
- Sunday, September 20, 2020
- Kickoff is set for 1:25 p.m. PT
LOCATION
- SoFi Stadium (Inglewood, Calif.)
WATCH ON TV
Network: CBS
- Los Angeles and Orange County: Channel 2 (KCBS)
Play-by-play: Jim Nantz
Analyst: Tony Romo
Sideline: Tracy Wolfson
WATCH ON MOBILE
Live Streams available on the following platforms for those in-market*:
- Chargers app (iOS devices)
- Chargers mobile website (for iOS devices/Safari browser ONLY)
*Please check your local TV listings to confirm availability. iOS mobile web and app users should "Allow Location Access" (via Settings > Privacy > Location Services > Safari).
LISTEN ON RADIO
Chargers radio can be heard on ALT FM-98.7 called by Matt "Money" Smith, color analyst Daniel Jeremiah and sideline reporter Shannon Farren.
Adrian Garcia-Marquez and Francisco Pinto will call the Spanish broadcast on Que Buena FM 105.5/94.3.
Radio broadcasts throughout the season will be able to be heard across a number of stations: KOGO-AM and KLSD-AM (San Diego), KATY-FM (San Bernardino), KFIV-AM (Stockton/Modesto), KNWZ-AM (Palm Springs), KNWH-FM (Yucca Valley), KALZ-AM (Fresno), KBFP-AM (Bakersfield) and KXNT & KXST (Las Vegas).