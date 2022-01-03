10 Insights: How Andre Roberts Has Sparked the Chargers' Special Teams

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos:

1) Justin Herbert's 45-yard touchdown to Mike Williams set a franchise record, passing Philip Rivers for most passing TDs in a single season with 35. Herbert also became the fastest in league history to 800 completions (31 games) and the third-youngest to accomplish this feat behind Drew Bledsoe and Jameis Winston.

2) Williams set a new single-season career high Sunday with 1,027 receiving yards. He now has two career 1,000-yard seasons. Williams – along with Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, the Rams' Cooper Kupp and San Francisco's Deebo Samuel – leads the NFL this season with eight receptions of 40 yards or more.

3) Keenan Allen secured his fourth season with 100-plus catches on Sunday, becoming just one of 10 players to have four seasons with 100 catches or more. Since 2017, no player in the NFL has more receptions than Allen (503).