10 Insights: How Andre Roberts Has Sparked the Chargers' Special Teams

Below are 10 quick-hitting insights after the Chargers' 34-13 win over the Denver Broncos:
1) Justin Herbert's 45-yard touchdown to Mike Williams set a franchise record, passing Philip Rivers for most passing TDs in a single season with 35. Herbert also became the fastest in league history to 800 completions (31 games) and the third-youngest to accomplish this feat behind Drew Bledsoe and Jameis Winston.
2) Williams set a new single-season career high Sunday with 1,027 receiving yards. He now has two career 1,000-yard seasons. Williams – along with Cincinnati's Ja'Marr Chase, the Rams' Cooper Kupp and San Francisco's Deebo Samuel – leads the NFL this season with eight receptions of 40 yards or more.
3) Keenan Allen secured his fourth season with 100-plus catches on Sunday, becoming just one of 10 players to have four seasons with 100 catches or more. Since 2017, no player in the NFL has more receptions than Allen (503).
4) Andre Roberts' 101-yard kick return for a touchdown was the fourth-longest in franchise history the first by a Chargers player since 2012.
Take a frame-by-frame look at Andre Roberts' 101-yard kickoff return touchdown against the Denver Broncos during their Week 17 34-13 win.
5) Roberts now has a kick return and/or punt return for a touchdown for four different teams (WAS, DET, NYJ and LAC). Since Week 8 – Roberts' first game with the team – the Chargers lead the NFL with 31.0 yards per kickoff return.
6) More special teams success: Kicker Dustin Hopkins – who, like Roberts, joined the team in Week 8 – is 17-of-18 on field goal attempts (94.4 percent). Hopkins has been responsible for 19 Chargers points over the last two weeks.
7) Austin Ekeler went over 100 yards from scrimmage on Sunday for the eighth time this season. He also scored in his seventh straight game. Ekeler's 18 total touchdowns remain second in the NFL behind Indianapolis running back Jonathan Taylor.
8) Linebacker Kyzir White led the Chargers with 11 total tackles against the Broncos. He now has 137 total tackles on the season, ninth in the NFL.
9) Los Angeles averaged 30.6 points per game in its nine home games this season. The Chargers average 23.7 points per game on the road entering Sunday night in Las Vegas.
10) The Chargers have at least split with each team in the AFC West this season. A win against the Raiders would give them a 4-2 record in the division to go with an AFC wild card spot.
*Stats and information courtesy of Pro Football Reference and Chargers Communications unless otherwise noted.