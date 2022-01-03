Three Takeaways: Justin Herbert Makes Franchise History in Win Over Broncos

After a tough loss in Houston, Staley knew the team needed to respond in a big way against the Broncos. Reuniting the Bolts starting secondary played a big part in that as Derwin James Jr., Michael Davis and Asante Samuel Jr. all returned for Week 17 against the Broncos.

Staley talked about what he saw from the defense, which held the Broncos running back duo of Melvin Gordon and Javonte Williams to a combined 73 yards on the ground.

"We were able to play the way that we started out this season playing," Staley said. "I'm just excited about the way our group competed today. I thought our coaching staff prepared our players extremely well. Then, those guys came to play today. I think our secondary performed at a high level, with [S] Derwin [James Jr.] leading the way. I felt like, in the run front, you can't say enough about our front seven and our secondary and the way we attacked the run front today. We tackled extremely well, set edges. I think that had a direct impact on the way we played on third down."

The defense was able to also stop the Broncos on third and fourth down, holding them to 3/11 on third down and 1/4 on fourth down. Staley explained how the entire week of practice and preparation came together on gameday.

"I was just pleased with the way that we performed this week," Staley said. "The entire week; not just here at the game, I felt like we practiced well, we prepared well, and then at the game, felt like we brought the right type of energy, the right type of focus and had the right level of execution today, at the game, against a quality team. For me, it was about this week. It was about our response. I felt like our guys answered in a big way today. I'm really proud of our players, proud of our coaching staff. Today, we needed to play like this. I felt like we really showed what we're made of today, as a team."