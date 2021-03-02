With No NFL Combine, College Pro Days Take Center Stage

"If you talk to anyone that's employed by an NFL team, they'll tell you that the medical checks are such a big part of the combine," Trapasso said. … And then moving forward into those pro days, we're going to see some times in the 4.1s in the 40-yard dash. We're going to see some crazy three-cone times.

"Teams kind of have to adjust. Like how much better are these [schools] boosting up their players in those pro days and comparing those, again, to the past to see really, truly how athletic a certain prospect is? Those will be the two biggest obstacles that we just have not had to deal with as draft analysts, as members of the media and then even NFL teams have not really had something like this. It's a really unprecedented situation."