With No NFL Combine, College Pro Days Take Center Stage

If this were any other year, the NFL Scouting Combine in Indianapolis would have already concluded, leaving all 32 teams with detailed information to process ahead of the draft.
Instead, more questions than answers remain on this first day of March. And without the combine, college pro days will become that much more important over the next five weeks. CBS Sports draft analyst Chris Trapasso was a guest on "Chargers Weekly" to discuss this unconventional draft evaluation process.
"If you talk to anyone that's employed by an NFL team, they'll tell you that the medical checks are such a big part of the combine," Trapasso said. … And then moving forward into those pro days, we're going to see some times in the 4.1s in the 40-yard dash. We're going to see some crazy three-cone times.
"Teams kind of have to adjust. Like how much better are these [schools] boosting up their players in those pro days and comparing those, again, to the past to see really, truly how athletic a certain prospect is? Those will be the two biggest obstacles that we just have not had to deal with as draft analysts, as members of the media and then even NFL teams have not really had something like this. It's a really unprecedented situation."
Among the topics: whom Trapasso currently has mocked to the Chargers at No. 13 overall and why it would be a "home run" selection (10:03); offensive line depth and the gap between first- and second-round talent (14:21); and thoughts on the Chargers' chances in the AFC in 2021 (16:26).