Training Camp Notebook: Sam Tevi Embraces Switch to Left Tackle

Tevi was the Chargers' sixth-round pick in 2017 from Utah. He's appeared in 44 games, including 30 starts for Los Angeles. His experience is a plus, but his offseason work may be equally as important.

Tevi built a gym before the pandemic, so he had a place to work out every day. Between lifting and running at a 100-yard field across the street from home, he said he was "a lot stronger" and improved his conditioning entering camp.

Without preseason games, Tevi said it's tough for certain players to make an impression with such limited opportunities. For him, whose roster spot is more solidified, getting reps against top-notch pass rushers is the best way to prepare for September.

"… I mean, these practices right now I get to go against I think two of the most dominant pass rushers in this league: Melvin Ingram [and] Joey Bosa. We also got [Justin] Jones. You got Linval Joseph, who lines up outside at times. So, it's great to go against the whole D-line and more."

Tevi said offensive line coach James Campen is "getting me right" from a fundamental and technique standpoint. He also noted his excitement level to learn from a coach who was also a former NFL player.

Ultimately, Tevi wants to do what's best for the team. And right now, it's to start at one of the most important positions on the field.