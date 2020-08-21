Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety

Rayshawn Jenkins is entering his fourth season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but enters 2020 feeling a bit more comfortable in the role that was new for him just a season ago.

With a year at free safety under his belt, Jenkins said he's feeling a lot better at the spot but knows he's capable of more in 2020.

"Time comes with comfortability," Jenkins said. "I feel like I've got reps under my belt. I've seen in-game speed. I've practiced 100 times and I just feel really comfortable back there. The sky's the limit for me. I haven't hit my ceiling yet, I'm still going up, so we'll see how everything pans out this season … I feel like I move way faster and I understand the game a lot more and I understand how they're trying to attack our defense."

Jenkins started all 16 games at the position last season and finished the year with 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three picks.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said earlier this week how he was pleased with Jenkins' performance last season and that they're looking to add more responsibilities to his plate this year based off what it is that Jenkins does so well.

"First of all, his skill set on the back end," Bradley explained. "I think when we go back, we put together skill set tapes … and he really did a good job. It appears to me like he's even faster this year. I think just to be able to change some things up and utilize his skill set. The biggest battle he has to fight back there is getting bored; just doing the same thing over and over again and it can get monotonous. I think that we're trying to do some different things with him just to keep him on edge that way and utilize his skill set … we feel like we're a pretty good team back there when he's back there. He did a good job there."