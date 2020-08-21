Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety

Aug 20, 2020 at 07:00 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

Rayshawn Jenkins is entering his fourth season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but enters 2020 feeling a bit more comfortable in the role that was new for him just a season ago.

With a year at free safety under his belt, Jenkins said he's feeling a lot better at the spot but knows he's capable of more in 2020.

"Time comes with comfortability," Jenkins said. "I feel like I've got reps under my belt. I've seen in-game speed. I've practiced 100 times and I just feel really comfortable back there. The sky's the limit for me. I haven't hit my ceiling yet, I'm still going up, so we'll see how everything pans out this season … I feel like I move way faster and I understand the game a lot more and I understand how they're trying to attack our defense."

Jenkins started all 16 games at the position last season and finished the year with 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three picks.

Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said earlier this week how he was pleased with Jenkins' performance last season and that they're looking to add more responsibilities to his plate this year based off what it is that Jenkins does so well.

"First of all, his skill set on the back end," Bradley explained. "I think when we go back, we put together skill set tapes … and he really did a good job. It appears to me like he's even faster this year. I think just to be able to change some things up and utilize his skill set. The biggest battle he has to fight back there is getting bored; just doing the same thing over and over again and it can get monotonous. I think that we're trying to do some different things with him just to keep him on edge that way and utilize his skill set … we feel like we're a pretty good team back there when he's back there. He did a good job there."

Jenkins said he's learned to bypass the monotony of what comes with the position by realizing he can't be complacent due to the elite players in this league.

Photos: Battles Continue at Chargers Camp

Take a look at some photos from Thursday, August 20th's session of Chargers Training Camp 2020, presented by SoFi.

200820_TC__002
1 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__001
2 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__006
3 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__004
4 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__003
5 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__007
6 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__008
7 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__009
8 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__005
9 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__010
10 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__012
11 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__011
12 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__013
13 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__014
14 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__015
15 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__016
16 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__019
17 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__017
18 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__018
19 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__025
20 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__021
21 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__024
22 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__020
23 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__026
24 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__022
25 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__023
26 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__027
27 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__028
28 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__029
29 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__030
30 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__031
31 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__032
32 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__033
33 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__038
34 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__034
35 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__035
36 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__037
37 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__036
38 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__040
39 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__039
40 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__041
41 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__042
42 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__043
43 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__045
44 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__046
45 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__047
46 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__044
47 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__048
48 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__049
49 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__052
50 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__051
51 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__053
52 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__050
53 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__054
54 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__063
55 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__064
56 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__055
57 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__057
58 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__059
59 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__061
60 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__062
61 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__065
62 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__066
63 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__068
64 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__058
65 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__067
66 / 67
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200820_TC__060
67 / 67
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Related Links

Odds and Ends

OC Shane Steichen on what's stood out in camp: "I just thought there was a lot of excitement. Guys getting back on the field more than anything. There was a lot of juice early. Guys were making plays.  Obviously, there are some things we need to get cleaned up. I just thought the energy was awesome by all the players. Both sides of the football were rolling."

Jenkins on diet changes: "Earlier in my career, I didn't eat as clean. I just didn't know. Now I eat a lot of fish. I cleaned up my diet. (I gave up) fried food, pasta and rice. I'm a southern guy so any time you throw some rice with some gravy in front of my face, it was over with!"

TE Hunter Henry on camaraderie with QB Tyrod Taylor: "We worked a lot this offseason … and I felt like we have great chemistry and we're continuing to build that. But until you get those live reps against guys and it's timing routes and the ball is right there. We've had some good days for sure and we're still building. We have time here to continue to keep building, but it's been good so far and I'm looking forward to (continuing) to get better, him getting a feel for what I do and me getting a feel for what he does."

Steichen on Herbert's progression thus far: "It's been exciting to finally get him on the grass. We talked about when we drafted him (that) his athletic ability was rare for his size, but to see it in person and the types of throws he's been making in practice has been very impressive. He's a sharp kid, a good learner. He does a heck of a job of staying in the pocket when the pressure's coming.  He hasn't flinched yet so that's a big sign of success down the road as he continues to grow in the system and in this league."

Related Content

Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best
news

Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best

Both sides of the ball are benefitting from the depth of talent the other unit possesses.
Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display
news

Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display

"Usually, those interior guys usually aren't as long, but he's long and he can move with the weight that he carries.  So, it's gonna be a lot of help in there."
Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp
news

Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp

The team kicked off a two-week virtual food drive leading into Hunger Action/Awareness Month in September.
Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot
news

Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot

The newest member of the Chargers is expecting the same All-Pro results.
An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Show director, Shannon Furman, recently joined Playmakers to discuss how this season is truly unlike any other as well as her career working for NFL Films.
LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming
news

LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming

"Summer was a chance for us to try different ways to keep students connected as part of their school community even in these uncertain times.  Our teachers to the Los Angeles Chargers and all involved have created a wonderful set of classes which helped students continue to learn."
Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season
news

Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season

"Rookie year I was hungry.  I'm still hungry; I'm even more hungry. It does put that chip on your shoulder, not being out there the whole year."
The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September
news

The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson had a hot start to the 2019 season.
How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Here's how to watch the Bolts on the show's 15th season and where you can catch Hard Knocks Post Show Live powered by Pechanga.
Chargers Acquisition of DT Linval Joseph 'Not Talked About Enough'
news

Chargers Acquisition of DT Linval Joseph 'Not Talked About Enough'

NFL Network's Steve Wyche shares his thoughts on the team entering 2020.
How Tyrod Taylor's Journey "Built Him for This Moment"
news

How Tyrod Taylor's Journey "Built Him for This Moment"

"I can't say I've been through it all in this journey of mine since I've been in the NFL, but I think I've been through a lot. I think those moments definitely have prepared me for the opportunity I have now."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising