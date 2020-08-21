Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety

Rayshawn Jenkins is entering his fourth season with the Los Angeles Chargers, but enters 2020 feeling a bit more comfortable in the role that was new for him just a season ago.
With a year at free safety under his belt, Jenkins said he's feeling a lot better at the spot but knows he's capable of more in 2020.
"Time comes with comfortability," Jenkins said. "I feel like I've got reps under my belt. I've seen in-game speed. I've practiced 100 times and I just feel really comfortable back there. The sky's the limit for me. I haven't hit my ceiling yet, I'm still going up, so we'll see how everything pans out this season … I feel like I move way faster and I understand the game a lot more and I understand how they're trying to attack our defense."
Jenkins started all 16 games at the position last season and finished the year with 54 total tackles, two tackles for loss, four passes defensed and three picks.
Chargers defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said earlier this week how he was pleased with Jenkins' performance last season and that they're looking to add more responsibilities to his plate this year based off what it is that Jenkins does so well.
"First of all, his skill set on the back end," Bradley explained. "I think when we go back, we put together skill set tapes … and he really did a good job. It appears to me like he's even faster this year. I think just to be able to change some things up and utilize his skill set. The biggest battle he has to fight back there is getting bored; just doing the same thing over and over again and it can get monotonous. I think that we're trying to do some different things with him just to keep him on edge that way and utilize his skill set … we feel like we're a pretty good team back there when he's back there. He did a good job there."
Jenkins said he's learned to bypass the monotony of what comes with the position by realizing he can't be complacent due to the elite players in this league.
Odds and Ends
OC Shane Steichen on what's stood out in camp: "I just thought there was a lot of excitement. Guys getting back on the field more than anything. There was a lot of juice early. Guys were making plays. Obviously, there are some things we need to get cleaned up. I just thought the energy was awesome by all the players. Both sides of the football were rolling."
Jenkins on diet changes: "Earlier in my career, I didn't eat as clean. I just didn't know. Now I eat a lot of fish. I cleaned up my diet. (I gave up) fried food, pasta and rice. I'm a southern guy so any time you throw some rice with some gravy in front of my face, it was over with!"
TE Hunter Henry on camaraderie with QB Tyrod Taylor: "We worked a lot this offseason … and I felt like we have great chemistry and we're continuing to build that. But until you get those live reps against guys and it's timing routes and the ball is right there. We've had some good days for sure and we're still building. We have time here to continue to keep building, but it's been good so far and I'm looking forward to (continuing) to get better, him getting a feel for what I do and me getting a feel for what he does."
Steichen on Herbert's progression thus far: "It's been exciting to finally get him on the grass. We talked about when we drafted him (that) his athletic ability was rare for his size, but to see it in person and the types of throws he's been making in practice has been very impressive. He's a sharp kid, a good learner. He does a heck of a job of staying in the pocket when the pressure's coming. He hasn't flinched yet so that's a big sign of success down the road as he continues to grow in the system and in this league."