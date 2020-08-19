Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display

Aug 18, 2020 at 05:08 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

081820_CampNotebook_CMS

The Chargers added to their defensive line in free agency by signing veteran defensive tackle Linval Joseph.

While we've heard of Joseph's strength – much of which was forged in high school as a champion weightlifter – his teammates are now getting to see it in person.

"Watching Linval in action, finally, is pretty unbelievable," Joey Bosa said. "He's gotta be probably the strongest human I've ever come across. He's absolutely bullying people backwards, so he's really stood out to me."

"He's a big man," defensive coordinator Gus Bradley said. "He's so big up front and the linebackers feel that presence. I think that you can tell he's a true pro. He brings really good leadership and he fits in really well with that group … We talk about big men running show up on tape, and there's been multiple times where you see him as a big man chasing down the play. It's cool to see. He's already gained the respect of many of our players on defense by his style of play."

Now in his 11th NFL season, the 6-4, 329-pound Joseph is still playing with the same strength that's defined his career. What's most impressive to Bosa is how Joseph leverages his size with his strength on the interior of the line.

"Just seeing him bullying grown men, taking them against their will backwards with nothing they can do about it, it's impressive," he said. "He's massive. He's 6-5, almost. Really long arms. Usually, those interior guys usually aren't as long, but he's long and he can move with the weight that he carries. So, it's gonna be a lot of help in there."

Bosa believes Joseph will make a difference for players like him on the edges.

"He's gonna occupy one or maybe two every single time he's in there. He should demand a double team or he's just gonna be walking people back. Obviously, with action in the face of the quarterback, he's not going to be able to step up, and that's going to give me a little bigger edge to come around."

Joey Bosa's Versatility

Bosa has accomplished a lot over his first four years in the league, but Chargers fans are excited to see more of No. 97 as he recently signed a contract extension with the team.

Bosa brings a lot of versatility to the Bolts and that's something defensive coordinator Gus Bradley cites as one of the best parts of the defensive end's game.

"Joey Bosa's such a big part of our unit and to this team," Bradley said. "He gives us so much flexibility. He could play LEO for us. You know, we said, well, he's going to be 250 pounds, but he's got the skill set. He could play LEO. He could be a left end, you know, rushing on the tight end side ... He's so skilled at all those aspects and you can lock him in at those different positions and he can perform well."

In 2019, Bosa led all NFL defensive ends with 18 tackles for loss and became the first Charger since 2010 to register three-straight multi-sack games.

Mike Williams' Goals for 2020

2020 marks Mike Williams' fourth season in the league and he's coming off a season in which he eclipsed 1,000 yards. Along with Keenan Allen, the duo became the first pair of Chargers wideouts to each eclipse that mark since 2009.

But as for this year, Williams said his goal is to "get better than last year."

"I wanted to work on every part of my game," Williams said. "I wasn't specifically looking at one thing to work on, I wanted to get better in all phases of my game. That was route running, releases, making all the spectacular catches."

Those spectacular catches have become synonymous with Williams through his short time in the league thus far. Known for his ability to high point a 50-50 ball and come down with the catch, Williams attributes that to the sort of backyard football he'd play when he was younger.

"It's something I've kind of worked on since I was a kid," he said. "That's all we've done when we were little. Who can run the furthest down the field and catch the ball? I feel like as a kid, that stuck with me early on and I just kind of worked on it as I got older and older."

Williams finished 2019 with 49 catches for 1,001 yards averaging 20.4 yards per reception.

Photos: Chargers Camp Continues

Take a look at some photos from Tuesday, August 18th's, session of Chargers Training Camp 2020, presented by SoFi.

200818_TC__002
1 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__003
2 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__004
3 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__005
4 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__001
5 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__006
6 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7047
7 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__008
8 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__009
9 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__011
10 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__010
11 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__013
12 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__012
13 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__017
14 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__016
15 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__019
16 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__018
17 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__020
18 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
3LAC7148
19 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__021
20 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__022
21 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__014
22 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__024
23 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__015
24 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__023
25 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__025
26 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__026
27 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__027
28 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__029
29 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__028
30 / 66
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__030
31 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__033
32 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__031
33 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__037
34 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__032
35 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__034
36 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__045
37 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__035
38 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__036
39 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__038
40 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__041
41 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__039
42 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__043
43 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__040
44 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__042
45 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__044
46 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__046
47 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__047
48 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__048
49 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__049
50 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__050
51 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__051
52 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__052
53 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__053
54 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__054
55 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__055
56 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__056
57 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__057
58 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__058
59 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__059
60 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__060
61 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__061
62 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__062
63 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__063
64 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__064
65 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200818_TC__065
66 / 66
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Odds and Ends

Gus Bradley on Kenneth Murray: "In college his last year, obviously he did a great job defending the run, but a lot of what you saw him do was spying the quarterback in pass coverage. A little bit of the unknown was how he was going to pick up some of the zone drops and coverages and aspects like that but he's done a really good job picking that up so he's progressing well up to this point … still a ways to go, but I think the bar is moving in the right direction for him."

Mike Williams on Keenan Allen: "It's been fun. Ever since I came in the league, he kind of took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. I feel like he's one of the best route runners in the league and I feel like I'm one of the (best) deep route runners in the league. It's a good duo."

Gus Bradley on Rayshawn Jenkins taking on more responsibility: "First of all, his skill set on the back end. I think when we go back, we put together skill set tapes … and he really did a good job. It appears to me like he's even faster this year.  I think just to be able to change some things up and utilize his skill set. The biggest battle he has to fight back there is getting bored; just doing the same thing over and over again and it can get monotonous. I think that we're trying to do some different things with him just to keep him on edge that way and utilize his skill set … we feel like we're a pretty good team back there when he's back there. He did a good job there."

Mike Williams on the offense: "I don't think there will be a lot of changes. We just have to be efficient and make the things we do work. That's the main thing. You can have a lot of plays, but if they're not working, they don't really mean much. So let's be efficient with the plays they call and let's move the ball."

Related Content

Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot
news

Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot

The newest member of the Chargers is expecting the same All-Pro results.
An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Show director, Shannon Furman, recently joined Playmakers to discuss how this season is truly unlike any other as well as her career working for NFL Films.
LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming
news

LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming

"Summer was a chance for us to try different ways to keep students connected as part of their school community even in these uncertain times.  Our teachers to the Los Angeles Chargers and all involved have created a wonderful set of classes which helped students continue to learn."
Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season
news

Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season

"Rookie year I was hungry.  I'm still hungry; I'm even more hungry. It does put that chip on your shoulder, not being out there the whole year."
The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September
news

The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson had a hot start to the 2019 season.
How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Here's how to watch the Bolts on the show's 15th season and where you can catch Hard Knocks Post Show Live powered by Pechanga.
Chargers Acquisition of DT Linval Joseph 'Not Talked About Enough'
news

Chargers Acquisition of DT Linval Joseph 'Not Talked About Enough'

NFL Network's Steve Wyche shares his thoughts on the team entering 2020.
How Tyrod Taylor's Journey "Built Him for This Moment"
news

How Tyrod Taylor's Journey "Built Him for This Moment"

"I can't say I've been through it all in this journey of mine since I've been in the NFL, but I think I've been through a lot. I think those moments definitely have prepared me for the opportunity I have now."
Anthony Lynn Breaks Down 'Young, Hungry' Chargers Running Backs Room
news

Anthony Lynn Breaks Down 'Young, Hungry' Chargers Running Backs Room

Key takeaways from the head coach's Tuesday press conference.
Joshua Kelley Relishing First Work with Chargers
news

Joshua Kelley Relishing First Work with Chargers

The SoCal native took to the practice field for the first time as a member of the Bolts.
For Joey Bosa, 'It Means the World' to Stay in Powder Blue
news

For Joey Bosa, 'It Means the World' to Stay in Powder Blue

The Chargers signed Bosa to a multi-year extension on Saturday.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

The latest renderings of the new SoFi Stadium set to debut in 2020. Click here to learn more about our new home.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising