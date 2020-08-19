Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display

Gus Bradley on Kenneth Murray: "In college his last year, obviously he did a great job defending the run, but a lot of what you saw him do was spying the quarterback in pass coverage. A little bit of the unknown was how he was going to pick up some of the zone drops and coverages and aspects like that but he's done a really good job picking that up so he's progressing well up to this point … still a ways to go, but I think the bar is moving in the right direction for him."

Mike Williams on Keenan Allen: "It's been fun. Ever since I came in the league, he kind of took me under his wing and showed me the ropes. I feel like he's one of the best route runners in the league and I feel like I'm one of the (best) deep route runners in the league. It's a good duo."

Gus Bradley on Rayshawn Jenkins taking on more responsibility: "First of all, his skill set on the back end. I think when we go back, we put together skill set tapes … and he really did a good job. It appears to me like he's even faster this year. I think just to be able to change some things up and utilize his skill set. The biggest battle he has to fight back there is getting bored; just doing the same thing over and over again and it can get monotonous. I think that we're trying to do some different things with him just to keep him on edge that way and utilize his skill set … we feel like we're a pretty good team back there when he's back there. He did a good job there."