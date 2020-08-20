Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best

Odds and Ends

-Taylor on his chemistry with Allen and Williams: "Yes, I think we're definitely building a lot of chemistry with one another. Those guys are phenomenal talents. It's my job to get the ball to those guys so they can make plays and be their best selves. Of course, I'm definitely dropping back looking for one of those two.

"Of course, coverage has to dictate where the ball goes and it's not just those two. We have a bunch of, like I said, talented guys on the offensive side of the ball, whether it's at the running back position or tight end position. But, when you have two stud receivers in Keenan and Mike, you definitely have to make it a point to get those guys the ball and just try to allow them to make plays because more often than not they come down with the ball, and they're big playmakers."

-Hayward on the defensive backs: "Our whole secondary [is] pretty much returning: myself, Mike [Davis], Derwin and Rayshawn and Desmond, we all played a lot of ball here. We all going on four years and up, so everybody's played a lot of ball. DJ played the last six games of the season, so to get one of the best safeties back in the league, our defense can only go up. And then you add Chris Harris Jr., who's been a premier corner in this league for a long time. If he can play like he's been playing for over the last eight years, we got a chance to be special."