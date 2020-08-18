Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot

Odds and Ends

-Allen said he spent more time in the weight room this offseason: "This is probably the best I've ever entered camp as far as shape-wise."

-Allen also shared his thoughts on the two newest additions to the wide receivers room: rookies Joe Reed and K.J. Hill. "They both show a lot of potential. Joe's very explosive. He's fast. He's strong. And K.J., he's been a technician so far. So, if he can just keep that up; keep running crisp routes like he's been doing and just understand the knowledge of the offense, then he'll be solid."

-Harris Jr. on being Allen's teammate: "It's been great, man. Just continuing to work every day, build that competitive nature and get us ready for the season. … It's gonna be easier for us when we get to the games just competing against each other, working every day. He's gonna bring it every day and you know I am. That's just my competitive nature."

-Allen on lining up against Harris Jr. in practice: "It's fun, man. You get to bring the battles from the game field on to practice every day. Learn from each other, compete with each other and it's been fun."

-Harris Jr. on head coach Anthony Lynn: "He treats us as grown men and that's one thing I love, man. Being able to come here, have a coach that's a well-respected coach from everybody -- and he's leading the way. So, I'm excited, definitely, for him to be my coach. … He has the respect of being a player and being a good coach. That goes a long ways, man, when you got NFL guys and when you got a coach who has experience doing this and playing in it. He understands the pain and what goes through an NFL football player. You get more respect for that."