Training Camp Notebook: Chargers Prepare for First Trip to SoFi Stadium

Lynn said Thursday will simulate "a game-type environment." Players will dress in their new locker room, wear their new uniforms and go through a pre-game routine before the scrimmage. It's also an opportunity for them to get adjusted before September: from quarterbacks locating the play clocks to kicker Michael Badgley being comfortable with his surroundings when attempting a field goal.

This will be the third NFL stadium that defensive tackle Linval Joseph will help to usher in. He was a member of the New York Giants for the first game at MetLife Stadium in 2010. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings when U.S. Bank Stadium opened its doors in 2016.

"I'm excited to get there, see it, feel it, and hopefully make some magic this year," Joseph said of SoFi Stadium.

"I think everybody's definitely ready to hit the grass," Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner said. "It's our first time there, we'll be excited. If I'm not mistaken, we get to put on them threads. … It'll be cool, man. We can go out there and have very a spirited practice."

Without preseason games, Thursday may be the closest thing to regular-season football. Lynn said he plans to put the team in different situations and "see who makes plays."

At the same time, he wants his players and coaches to experience what he's already seen up close.

"I think it's the best place to play football in the world," Lynn said. "Just [an] unbelievable stadium, so I can't wait to get them there on Thursday."