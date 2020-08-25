Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Training Camp Notebook: Chargers Prepare for First Trip to SoFi Stadium

Aug 25, 2020 at 04:51 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Sofi-SouthEndzoneInBowl

The Los Angeles Chargers will visit SoFi Stadium on Thursday with two objectives in mind: getting better on the field and getting familiar with their new home.

The team will hold an inter-squad scrimmage at the NFL's newest crown jewel. It will be the first time players and coaches will see the stadium complete, and perhaps the last time before the Kansas City Chiefs come to town in Week 2.

"A lot of these guys have never seen the place before," head coach Anthony Lynn said, "and the ones that did see it, it was still under construction. So, I want them to see the finished product so that when we go in there against Kansas City, it's not the first time they've been to their stadium."

Lynn said Thursday will simulate "a game-type environment." Players will dress in their new locker room, wear their new uniforms and go through a pre-game routine before the scrimmage. It's also an opportunity for them to get adjusted before September: from quarterbacks locating the play clocks to kicker Michael Badgley being comfortable with his surroundings when attempting a field goal.

This will be the third NFL stadium that defensive tackle Linval Joseph will help to usher in. He was a member of the New York Giants for the first game at MetLife Stadium in 2010. He also played for the Minnesota Vikings when U.S. Bank Stadium opened its doors in 2016.

"I'm excited to get there, see it, feel it, and hopefully make some magic this year," Joseph said of SoFi Stadium.

"I think everybody's definitely ready to hit the grass," Pro Bowl guard Trai Turner said. "It's our first time there, we'll be excited. If I'm not mistaken, we get to put on them threads. … It'll be cool, man. We can go out there and have very a spirited practice."

Without preseason games, Thursday may be the closest thing to regular-season football. Lynn said he plans to put the team in different situations and "see who makes plays."

At the same time, he wants his players and coaches to experience what he's already seen up close.

"I think it's the best place to play football in the world," Lynn said. "Just [an] unbelievable stadium, so I can't wait to get them there on Thursday."

Uchenna Nwosu Back to His 'Strong Suit'

Related Links

LAC_2020_Nwosu

Uchenna Nwosu spent his first two NFL seasons playing two different positions.

In year three, the former USC Trojan will dedicate his time to what he does best: get after the quarterback. Nwosu said Monday that his linebacker duties will be replaced with a full-time emphasis on playing the LEO position.

"I feel great at this position," Nwosu said. "This is what I do. Get off the ball, rush the passer; just be explosive, be disruptive. So, it fits my strong suit perfectly."

Nwosu was the Chargers' second-round pick in 2018. He's appeared in every regular-season game for the team since his arrival, totaling 59 tackles, 5.5 sacks and 17 tackles for loss.

To prepare for what he views as a permanent move, Nwosu said his playing weight is 255 pounds, around five more than last season. He credits clean, healthy offseason eating and training with the father of the WNBA's Monique Billings, a friend of Nwosu's.

Generating turnovers will be a priority for the Bolts defense in 2020. The team recovered a league-low three fumbles last season. Nwosu said there's been an emphasis in camp on being more aggressive.

"I'm going for punch-outs, strip attempts," he said. "Every time we see that ball exposed, we're trying to take a punch [and] go after it any way we can."

A consistent pass rush from players not named Joey Bosa and Melvin Ingram will dramatically improve the team's 2019 sack and quarterback hit numbers, which ranked 28th and 30th respectively. Those statistics don't necessarily translate into wins, but disrupting opposing offenses can keep teams in football games.

Nwosu seems ready to help turn those fortunes, starting in September.

"I feel great," he said. "I've had a lot of reps since camp. I feel like I've made the most of those reps. I guess just what's contributed to all this is just my offseason work and also my mentality of me being even more comfortable.

"I feel like the more reps you get – the more comfortable you get in the system – it allows you to play faster and things slow down for you."

Odds and Ends

Here are additional highlights from Lynn's Tuesday media availability:

-On wide receiver Mike Williams: "He went up for a ball and he landed awkward on his shoulder, and he's gonna be out for a while. I don't want to put a timetable on it, but he's gonna miss some time."

-On rookie wide receiver Joe Reed playing running back: "Joe played some running back in college, so he's done both. Mainly at wide receiver, but he can play some running back. And if he's on this football team, the more versatility that you have going into a year like this with so much uncertainty, it can't do anything but help you."

-On rookie running back Joshua Kelley: "I believe Joshua's having an outstanding camp. He shows up every day with a smile on his face and he works extremely hard. He's made plays. I've thrown him in with the ones, he's made plays. He's in with the twos, he's made plays. And he has shown the versatility. He can catch the ball out of the backfield well. He has shown that. So, I've been pleased with his progress so far. We still have a lot of work to do, but I'm OK with Josh right now."

Related Content

The Trailblazer Behind the Lens of Hard Knocks & NFL Films
news

The Trailblazer Behind the Lens of Hard Knocks & NFL Films

Hannah Epstein is the first female staff cinematographer in Films history and sheds light on what that means to her along with shooting this season of Hard Knocks: Los Angeles.
Training Camp Notebook: Bryan Bulaga on James Campen's Coaching Style
news

Training Camp Notebook: Bryan Bulaga on James Campen's Coaching Style

"He lets guys be themselves and win progress as a player within a realm. But he doesn't try to make one guy be just like the next and I think that's important."
Training Camp Notebook: Sam Tevi Embraces Switch to Left Tackle
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Tevi Embraces Switch to Left Tackle

Tevi has appeared in 44 games for the Chargers since 2017.
Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety
news

Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety

"Time comes with comfortability.  I feel like I've got reps under my belt. I've seen in-game speed. I've practiced 100 times and I just feel really comfortable back there."
Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best
news

Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best

Both sides of the ball are benefitting from the depth of talent the other unit possesses.
Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display
news

Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display

"Usually, those interior guys usually aren't as long, but he's long and he can move with the weight that he carries.  So, it's gonna be a lot of help in there."
Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp
news

Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp

The team kicked off a two-week virtual food drive leading into Hunger Action/Awareness Month in September.
Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot
news

Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot

The newest member of the Chargers is expecting the same All-Pro results.
An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Show director, Shannon Furman, recently joined Playmakers to discuss how this season is truly unlike any other as well as her career working for NFL Films.
LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming
news

LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming

"Summer was a chance for us to try different ways to keep students connected as part of their school community even in these uncertain times.  Our teachers to the Los Angeles Chargers and all involved have created a wonderful set of classes which helped students continue to learn."
Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season
news

Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season

"Rookie year I was hungry.  I'm still hungry; I'm even more hungry. It does put that chip on your shoulder, not being out there the whole year."

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising