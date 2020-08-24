Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Training Camp Notebook: Bryan Bulaga on James Campen's Coaching Style

Aug 24, 2020 at 04:00 PM
062918_Headshots_020
Hayley Elwood

Team Reporter

082420_CampNotebookCampenBulaga

2020 has been a year unlike any other.

But along with rookies needing to get acclimated to their new team, so too do the free agent acquisitions teams made in the spring.

Enter one of those on the Bolts in Bryan Bulaga.

Bulaga is entering his 11th season in the NFL but first with the Chargers and training camp has been his first opportunity to physically take to the field with his new teammates.

"It's been good to get out here and get to work and get to know my new teammates a little bit better and get that process going with the offensive line," Bulaga said. "We're starting to communicate and have everyone get on the same page."

After spending a decade with the Green Bay Packers, Bulaga is now lining up opposite the likes of guys like Melvin Ingram and Joey Bosa. Two players who he cites as being very "special" and will help him get ready for the regular season on a shortened offseason program.

"Having to go against Bosa and Ingram and these guys, this is something that is gonna help me prepare so much for the season because you just don't see defensive ends like that every day," he mentioned. "We had some good d-ends in Green Bay in my time there (like Julius) Peppers, (Clay) Matthews and the two Smith guys (Za'Darius and Preston) there right now. Man, Joey and Ingram are something special."

Despite the new team and new city, one thing that's remained familiar for Bulaga is the reunion with current offensive line coach James Campen, who he played for with the Packers. 

With a new right side to the offensive line with him and guard Trai Turner, to Sam Tevi making the transition to left tackle, camp is where the camaraderie between players on the line is forged and Bulaga said Campen's style of coaching has a lot to do with pushing that along.

"He understands that not every guy is built the same. What I do is not the same thing as Tevi's gonna do. What (Dan) Feeney's doing is not gonna be the same that Trai Turner's doing. He realizes that and lets guys play within their strengths and things that are their weaknesses, it's tuning that up and shoring that up, but he doesn't change guys to fit a cookie cutter mold which I think is rare in this league. That's one thing that I've always appreciated the most about Coach Campen, is he doesn't try to fit everyone into one square peg. He lets guys be themselves and win progress as a player within a realm. But he doesn't try to make one guy be just like the next and I think that's important."

Photos: Sunday Work at Chargers Camp

Check out some photos from Sunday, August 23rd's session of Chargers Training Camp 2020, presented by SoFi.

200823_TC_001
1 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_002
2 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_003
3 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_004
4 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_005
5 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_006
6 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_007
7 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_008
8 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_009
9 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_010
10 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_011
11 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_012
12 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_013
13 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_014
14 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_015
15 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_016
16 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_017
17 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_018
18 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_032
19 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_019
20 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_033
21 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_020
22 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_034
23 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_021
24 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_035
25 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_022
26 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_036
27 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_023
28 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_042
29 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_024
30 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_039
31 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_025
32 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_026
33 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_027
34 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_045
35 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_028
36 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_029
37 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_043
38 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_030
39 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_031
40 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_037
41 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_038
42 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_040
43 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_041
44 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_044
45 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_046
46 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_047
47 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_048
48 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_049
49 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_050
50 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_051
51 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_052
52 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_054
53 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_055
54 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_056
55 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_057
56 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_059
57 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_060
58 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_061
59 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_062
60 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_063
61 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_064
62 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_058
63 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_065
64 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_066
65 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_067
66 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_068
67 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_069
68 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_070
69 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_071
70 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_072
71 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_073
72 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_074
73 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_075
74 / 75
(Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers)
200823_TC_076
75 / 75
(Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers)

Advertising

This Ad will close in 3

Odds & Ends

DT Justin Jones on Linval Joseph: "He's played a lot of football, been in the league a lot of years. He's been a good player for a number of years. Even in college. So (he brings) knowledge; you never get enough knowledge. (Former Chargers NT Brandon) Mebane told me my rookie year, 'The day you stop learning is the day you're out of the league.' So obviously (I'm) picking his brain with whatever questions I have, that's huge for me. Huge for our d-line. We have a lot of young guys on the team so it's huge for all of us."      

ST coordinator George Stewart on creativity without preseason games: "In practice, we've reduced the field because we don't want those big collisions in terms of what we're doing … We're trying to get things done from that standpoint. We're still having some physical contact, but it's not 40 or 50 yards away, it's more 20 yards to have guys make some contact, get on get off blocks, shed blocks, try to be more realistic as possible but with the same mindset of keeping your players safe."

Bulaga on the offensive line: "There's a lot that we need to accomplish in a short amount of time. I think a thing that's going to help us is our experience. Pounce (Mike Pouncey) in the middle's played a lot of football. Trai Turner's played a lot of football. I've played a lot of ball. Dan Feeney's played a lot of ball and Tevi's right now is the guy who's a little bit less experienced. But I think we have a good group. In meetings and what not, I feel like we're all getting along very well. Guys are having good conversations and making sure we're all on the same page with each other."

Jones on entering his third season: "Confidence is a big thing. Explosiveness off the ball. I've definitely been training at that all offseason. I changed my body around like I did the previous season. This year focusing on body fat and gaining more muscle and all things like that. So being quick off the ball, being quick-twitch (and) having that lateral quickness. Obviously, you need that for d-line, especially being an interior guy. Staying strong at the point of attack … bringing all the things to the field I've been working on all offseason, so I'm excited for that going into the season."

Related Content

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Tevi Embraces Switch to Left Tackle
news

Training Camp Notebook: Sam Tevi Embraces Switch to Left Tackle

Tevi has appeared in 44 games for the Chargers since 2017.
Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety
news

Training Camp Notebook: Rayshawn Jenkins' Comfort at Free Safety

"Time comes with comfortability.  I feel like I've got reps under my belt. I've seen in-game speed. I've practiced 100 times and I just feel really comfortable back there."
Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best
news

Training Camp Notebook: With No Preseason Games, In-House Reps Bringing Out the Best

Both sides of the ball are benefitting from the depth of talent the other unit possesses.
Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display
news

Training Camp Notebook: Linval Joseph's Strength on Display

"Usually, those interior guys usually aren't as long, but he's long and he can move with the weight that he carries.  So, it's gonna be a lot of help in there."
Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp
news

Bolts Offer Fans Ways to Help Community During #ChargersCamp

The team kicked off a two-week virtual food drive leading into Hunger Action/Awareness Month in September.
Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot
news

Training Camp Notebook: Chris Harris Jr. Still 'Total Package' in the Slot

The newest member of the Chargers is expecting the same All-Pro results.
An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

An Inside Look at Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Show director, Shannon Furman, recently joined Playmakers to discuss how this season is truly unlike any other as well as her career working for NFL Films.
LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming
news

LAUSD Teams Up with Bolts for "Summer with the Chargers" Virtual Programming

"Summer was a chance for us to try different ways to keep students connected as part of their school community even in these uncertain times.  Our teachers to the Los Angeles Chargers and all involved have created a wonderful set of classes which helped students continue to learn."
Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season
news

Derwin James Not Taking Anything for Granted in Third Season

"Rookie year I was hungry.  I'm still hungry; I'm even more hungry. It does put that chip on your shoulder, not being out there the whole year."
The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September
news

The Future of the Chargers Backfield Showed Up Briefly Last September

Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson had a hot start to the 2019 season.
How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles
news

How to Watch: Hard Knocks: Los Angeles

Here's how to watch the Bolts on the show's 15th season and where you can catch Hard Knocks Post Show Live powered by Pechanga.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

Photos: SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 in Inglewood, California.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
Testing, Testing 👀
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Running Back Austin Ekeler gets an updated look at the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

See the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - June 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Design
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Watch Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley get a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood as it nears completion.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
The Chargers Lux Stadium Suite Owners Inaugural Dunner event is held at Michael’s on Naples in Long Beach, CA on Tuesday, February, 18, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
The Los Angeles Chargers travel to Kansas City on Friday, December 27, 2019 for their Week 17 matchup with the Chiefs.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Continues

Get an inside look at the Bolts' future locker room and the rest of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on February 13, 2020.
Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Aerials

Browse through some shots of the Bolts' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen from above in December 2019.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
video

Behind the Scenes with Derwin & Joey at the Super Bowl Commercial Shoot

Go behind the scenes with Derwin James and Joey Bosa as they shoot the opening commercial for Super Bowl LIV.
Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium
gallery

Derwin James & Joey Bosa Film Super Bowl Commercial at SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look at Derwin James and Joey Bosa on set of the 2020 Super Bowl commercial at SoFi Stadium.
Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a behind the scenes look as Michael Badgley checks out the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium.
SoFi Stadium is photographed while under construction on Tuesday, December 10, 2019 in Inglewood, California.
video

New SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse | January 2020

Check out the latest time-lapse of our new home, SoFi Stadium opening this summer! Learn more at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium. Video created by Turner AECOM Hunt
Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium
gallery

Photos: Derwin James & Joey Bosa Tour SoFi Stadium

Browse through photos of Derwin James and Joey Bosa checking out our new home, SoFi Stadium.
Super Bowl Commercial behind the scenes on Friday, January 10, 2020 at SoFi Stadium, Inglewood, California
news

DJ picked out his new locker already 😂

Derwin James calls 'dibs' on his new locker at SoFi Stadium. 
Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium
video

Tim McGraw and Luke Combs are Coming to SoFi Stadium

Tim McGraw's Here on Earth Tour with Luke Combs is coming to SoFi Stadium on Friday, September 4!
The Los Angeles Chargers host a dinner for LUX members and the cast of Ballers on Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Spring Place in Beverly Hills, California.
video

Chargers LUX x Ballers Cast

Chargers LUX members enjoyed an evening with the cast of hit HBO series Ballers and running back Melvin Gordon.
Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium
video

Chargers LUX Member Checks Out His Suite at SoFi Stadium

Chargers LUX member, Corey English, checks out his suite at our future home - SoFi Stadium. Learn more about Chargers LUX at ChargersLUX.com.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising