An Update on SoFi Stadium

Statement from Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams, SoFi Stadium:
After careful consideration and discussion with State and local health officials, the Los Angeles Chargers, Los Angeles Rams and SoFi Stadium have announced that Rams and Chargers games will be held without fans in attendance until further notice.
While we all look forward to coming together to celebrate this new era of sports and entertainment in Los Angeles, the health and safety of our fans, community, players and staff remains our top priority.
We will continue to work with LA County Department of Public Health and the City of Inglewood on a plan that, when circumstances permit, safely brings fans to SoFi Stadium and adheres to local, State, CDC and NFL guidelines.
Should conditions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic significantly improve – and State guidance evolve – to the point we believe fans can safely attend games at SoFi Stadium, we will communicate the news at that time.
Statement from Los Angeles Chargers Owner and Chairman of the Board Dean Spanos:
While not being able to open SoFi Stadium with fans in attendance is heartbreaking, we are grateful for the opportunity to play NFL football this Fall.
Even though progress in the fight against COVID-19 has been uneven, the teamwork it has taken to get to the point where we can safely play regular season games has been remarkably steadfast and consistent.
We know our community, however, is still in the throes of a pandemic, and our only way out is to heed the guidance of state and local health officials and community leaders. Every decision we have made – and every decision we will make in the future – begins and ends with the health and safety of our community, players, coaches and staff in mind.
When conditions ultimately improve – and if we continue to work together, they will – we look forward to celebrating a new chapter of Chargers football with our fans, in person, fist bumps and all.
Take a look at the latest photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.