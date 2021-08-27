Final 2021 Preseason Game Looms Large for Bolts

With his first camp as head coach in the books, Brandon Staley knows how large these next few days will loom.

"I think it's gonna be tough on us because we have enough depth at some positions where you're gonna have to make some difficult decisions, which is a good thing for your organization," Staley said. "I'm proud of the way our guys have competed and that they've made it really tough on us. That competition has been really healthy. I think no matter what happens, we're going to be proud of the way we organized this camp."

So when it comes to the final preseason game, how can a player's performance affect what coaching and personnel staffs think of him?

"[This game can] confirm what's in your mind, one way or another," he mentioned. "I think it's another chance. Any time you get a chance to compete, you get to represent who you are."

Whether it's at backup quarterback, kicker, the return game, or any other positions where Staley noted further evaluation is needed, the head coach said the gameplan that he and his staff are creating will be specifically geared to getting the most out of the guys on the field in their final game.