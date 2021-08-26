Training Camp Takeaways: Chase Daniel Talks Justin Herbert, QB Competition and Chargers Weapons 

Daniel also pointed to the talent in the tight ends room with Jared Cook and in the backfield with Austin Ekeler and Justin Jackson. He praised the front office for the moves they made this offseason to further bolster the offensive line, including the signing of All-Pro center Corey Linsley.

The one that makes it all go, though, is Herbert. He's learning a brand new system, one Daniel has experience with having spent five years with Chargers offensive coordinator Joe Lombardi when he was the quarterbacks coach in New Orleans.

"What Joe does is fit the offense to the quarterback," Daniel said. "He got spoiled for so long being with Drew for 12 years. But this number 10 of ours is special. He can throw just about every ball on the football field. I know he's excited about that, I know Justin's excited about it.

"It's a lot of studying, a lot of work for a quarterback in this system. You literally have to know every single bit in the run game, the pass game, play-action game, screen game. Justin's been studying his butt off for that. It's going to be fun when the live bullets start flying."

Daniel said that Herbert is one of the smartest young players he's been around. Independent of football knowledge, he's seen how Herbert approaches the responsibilities that come with being a franchise quarterback, and his humility despite a record-breaking rookie season.