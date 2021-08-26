Football is Family for Nick Niemann

You've been around the game your whole life. Your dad is a coach, your brother plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. When did you realize how big of a deal football was growing up?

Niemann: I would say probably middle school. That's when I realized this is sweet! I wanna do this! Obviously growing up, going to my dad's practices every day and on the weekends every fall, that's all my brother and I did. Moving around a lot as a coach's kid growing up, football is what we fell to. My mom, that's all she's forced to like! But it's been good and being around big-time football with my dad, I just saw how cool that scene was. Seeing my brother do his thing and turn it into reality and what could happen motivated me.

You mentioned watching your dad coach, what was it like growing up with a dad who did that?

Niemann: He was really good about letting my brother and me do what we wanted to do and take on our own interests. He didn't force anything on us, but I think deep down he was hoping we'd be football players and wanted to do that! He was a great resource but wasn't overbearing.

How much of an impact has he had on your professional life?