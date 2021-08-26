Football is Family for Nick Niemann

We're continuing our series of checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2021 season.
Our next conversation features linebacker Nick Niemann.
Drafted by the Bolts in the sixth round, the former Iowa Hawkeye currently leads the Chargers in tackles during the preseason. Having a "nose for the ball" is no surprise given Niemann's upbringing.
Here's more from Niemann on his play thus far, who he's looked to on the Bolts for guidance, what it was like growing up in a football family, and more.
Your first NFL training camp is coming to a close, how did it go for you?
Niemann: It went well. It was a really good learning experience for me. Obviously, there's a lot of stuff to clean up but I think I also was able to say that I did some good things competing at this level. I was able to tell myself I'm capable of playing here which is the biggest thing. Overall, it's been super fun. Really love the linebacker room, a lot of good guys in there teaching me things and I love my position coach.
What was your mindset like coming into this team?
Niemann: Just trying to learn things as fast as I can. If I make mistakes, do it full speed and try to go hard and make plays and find a role no matter where that would be. Just do what I can to help us win.
In terms of the linebackers room, who's giving you good advice/being a good resource?
Niemann: Kenneth [Murray,] Drue [Tranquill,] and Kyzir [White,] have been good. They're obviously older guys who have NFL experience and they've been able to show me things I haven't seen before and hadn't realized. They've taught me how to approach things on a daily basis and that's probably been the biggest deal for me. I love the room and it's nice that we're all in the first year of the system learning the defense together.