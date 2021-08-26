Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

082621_NiemannConvo_Gradient
Football is Family for Nick Niemann
The rookie linebacker talks about the impact his dad and brother have had on his professional life, how his first training camp went, what the preseason has been like, and more.
By Hayley Elwood Aug 26, 2021

We're continuing our series of checking in with Chargers players ahead of the 2021 season.

Our next conversation features linebacker Nick Niemann.

Drafted by the Bolts in the sixth round, the former Iowa Hawkeye currently leads the Chargers in tackles during the preseason. Having a "nose for the ball" is no surprise given Niemann's upbringing.

Here's more from Niemann on his play thus far, who he's looked to on the Bolts for guidance, what it was like growing up in a football family, and more.

Your first NFL training camp is coming to a close, how did it go for you?

Niemann: It went well. It was a really good learning experience for me. Obviously, there's a lot of stuff to clean up but I think I also was able to say that I did some good things competing at this level. I was able to tell myself I'm capable of playing here which is the biggest thing. Overall, it's been super fun. Really love the linebacker room, a lot of good guys in there teaching me things and I love my position coach. 

What was your mindset like coming into this team?

Niemann: Just trying to learn things as fast as I can. If I make mistakes, do it full speed and try to go hard and make plays and find a role no matter where that would be. Just do what I can to help us win.

In terms of the linebackers room, who's giving you good advice/being a good resource?

Niemann: Kenneth [Murray,] Drue [Tranquill,] and Kyzir [White,] have been good. They're obviously older guys who have NFL experience and they've been able to show me things I haven't seen before and hadn't realized. They've taught me how to approach things on a daily basis and that's probably been the biggest deal for me. I love the room and it's nice that we're all in the first year of the system learning the defense together.

What's it been like getting out there in the preseason?

Niemann: It's been crazy!

In a good way?

Niemann: Oh yeah, it's been good. A lot of bullets flying but I'm just trying to make plays and do things fast, as I said. As a rookie, you're going to have mistakes, but I'm trying to learn everything, watch the film and try to improve every week and every day.

You've led the team in tackles over the first two games, what do you attribute that to?

Niemann: Trying to be around the football all the time. Trying to have a nose for the ball. I think being a good defensive player, and especially a good linebacker, you're gonna be around the football and you're gonna be a guy who tries to make tackles and play hard.

You've been around the game your whole life. Your dad is a coach, your brother plays for the Kansas City Chiefs. When did you realize how big of a deal football was growing up?

Niemann: I would say probably middle school. That's when I realized this is sweet! I wanna do this! Obviously growing up, going to my dad's practices every day and on the weekends every fall, that's all my brother and I did. Moving around a lot as a coach's kid growing up, football is what we fell to. My mom, that's all she's forced to like! But it's been good and being around big-time football with my dad, I just saw how cool that scene was. Seeing my brother do his thing and turn it into reality and what could happen motivated me.

You mentioned watching your dad coach, what was it like growing up with a dad who did that?

Niemann: He was really good about letting my brother and me do what we wanted to do and take on our own interests. He didn't force anything on us, but I think deep down he was hoping we'd be football players and wanted to do that! He was a great resource but wasn't overbearing.

How much of an impact has he had on your professional life?

Niemann: He's had a huge impact. Anyone that plays football can tell you that the game is awesome but everything that goes into it, the work ethic, the character, just all those traits that come with being a football player can help you in your daily life. He's tried to instill that in my brother and me. That's just something we've lived by and what our mentality has been like.

How did your brother getting into the NFL before you, help you?

Niemann: He was a huge inspiration. We're like the same type of person so seeing that he could do it, it was like, 'Wow, I can do it, too.' All his experiences, going to NFL games, him telling me little things to help me out. Him going to the Super Bowl and getting to experience that, it's hard to explain what that can do for you. But it's super inspirational and motivational to see that.

He give you any good advice?

Niemann: Try to be coachable and know as much as you can. Take things day by day and worry about yourself and what you can do to improve. If you can do that, you'll be in good standing.

Little AFC West rivalry going on, huh?

Niemann: Oh yeah. We're gonna get after it.

Have you talked to your parents about that? Are they gonna be split down the middle?

Niemann: My mom's probably already ordered a half and half jersey! It'll be fun. We've always been competitive and there will be a little talking going on.

What do you hope to show in that final preseason game?

Niemann: Just trying to show that I've taken another step forward and that I'm capable of being a player in this league. That I can make good plays and play on special teams, which is gonna be a huge factor. Just what I've been doing, trying to take steps forward and have fun.

back to top

Related Content

news

Training Camp Takeaways: Chase Daniel Talks Justin Herbert, QB Competition and Chargers Weapons 

"New Orleans had some pretty good offenses and I would say our receivers here are the best I've been a part of."
news

Top 10 Quotes From Day 19 of Training Camp

Hear what the Bolts had to say after Day 19 of training camp.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Seattle Seahawks: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' final preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 28 at 7:00pm PT.

From Our Partners

gallery

Photos: Bolts Continue Preseason Prep

Take a look at some of the best photos from the Chargers Wednesday practice at Hoag Performance Center.
news

Chargers Sign Linebacker Nate Evans

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Nate Evans. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Frederick Smith Jr.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trim Roster to 80 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers today waived long snapper Ryan Langan, wide receiver Austin Proehl, tight end Matt Seybert and tackle Kyle Spalding. 
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Host Niners at SoFi

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 2 match-up with the San Francisco 49ers at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Seybert

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Matt Seybert.
news

Larry Rountree III: "Seeking Knowledge From A Gang of OGs"

The rookie RB talks suiting up for his first NFL action, what it was like getting to speak to LaDainian Tomlinson, his mom's impact, and more.
video

Pass the Sticks: Derwin James vs. Kenneth Murray in Madden 22

Derwin James and Kenneth Murray face off in the brand new Madden 22 by EA Sports in this episode of Pass the Sticks powered by Toyota.
news

10 Insights: Easton Stick to Start Sunday vs. 49ers

Here's what you need to know ahead of 49ers at Chargers from SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Michael Bandy

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Michael Bandy.
video

Chargers Weekly: Mark Sanchez, Jim Trotter From Joint Practice With 49ers

Chris Hayre is joined by Fox Sports' Mark Sanchez (:10) to discuss Justin Herbert's development, Derwin James' return and practice observations. Later, NFL Media's Jim Trotter (10:43) discusses the importance of joint practices in today's NFL and expectations for the 2021 Chargers.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 15

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifteenth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Chargers signed OLB Davin Bellamy and released QB KJ Costello and TE Matt Seybert.
news

Training Camp Takeaways: Brandon Staley Pleased With Chargers Rookies

"I thought that they played well the other night. I really like where that class is."
news

Chargers Sign Matt Overton

The Los Angeles Chargers signed long snapper Matt Overton.
news

Chargers Release Three Players 

The Los Angeles Chargers released WR Michael Bandy, P Lachlan Edwards and K Alex Kessman.
gallery

Top Shots: Bolts Take Down Rams

Check out the best shots from the Chargers Preseason Week 1, 13-6, win over the Rams at SoFi Stadium.
news

Top 10 Quotes From the Preseason Victory Over the Rams

Hear what the Bolts had to say after the 13-6 victory over the Rams.
news

10 Insights: What You Need to Know Ahead of Chargers vs. Rams

Asante Samuel Jr. is one of several rookies making their NFL debut on Saturday night.
video

Jerry O'Connell Joins Chargers Weekly

Chris Hayre is joined by NFL Media national insider Ian Rapoport (0:11), actor and Chargers fan Jerry O'Connell (9:01), NFL insider Adam Caplan (28:53), and ESPN senior NFL reporter Jeremy Fowler (41:46) from Chargers training camp.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 12

Take a look at some of the best photos from the twelfth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Los Angeles Rams: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Bolts' first preseason game of 2021 kicks off Saturday, Aug. 14 at 7:00pm PT.
video

Chargers Fans Happy to Be Back at SoFi for Fan Fest Practice

The Bolt Fam took over SoFi Stadium on Sunday to watch the Chargers hold one of their Training Camp practices in front of fans as the team gears up for their first preseason game against the Rams on Saturday.
news

The "Game Within the Game" for the Chargers Rookies

"Going against guys like Joey [Bosa], Uchenna [Nwosu]. All of those guys. It's definitely been an opportunity to learn really quickly. Just about the different moves, the different techniques at this level. That's been really good."
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Chris Okoye and KJ Sails

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Chris Okoye and cornerback KJ Sails.
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 8

Take a look at some of the best photos from the eighth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
video

Chargers Gaming Tournaments Coming Soon

Esports Entertainment Group is the Chargers' official esports tournament platform provider. Esports Entertainment Group will operate co-branded esports tournaments annually for the Chargers utilizing its Esports Gaming League ("EGL") platform. Click here to register here to learn more about upcoming tournaments!
video

Between 2 Kegs: Jalen Guyton vs. Shawne Merriman

On the season finale of Between 2 Kegs, Shawne Merriman faces off against Chargers wide receiver Jalen Guyton to answer each other's burning questions. Find out what talent Jalen thinks wide receiver Keenan Allen is overrated at, how Shawne got the nickname "Lights Out," and how Jalen would spend $1M. Powered by Bud Light.
news

What Kind of Defense is Brewing on the Bolts?

"They haven't seen anything like this. They haven't seen the speed we have in our defense … It's going to be really scary for a lot of teams."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 5

Take a look at some of the best photos from the fifth day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Quarterback KJ Costello

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback KJ Costello.
news

What is Austin Ekeler Looking to Prove In Fifth Training Camp?

"He comes out here and does his job at a high level consistently and that example is not exclusive to running backs."
gallery

Top Photos from Training Camp Day 2

Take a look at some of the best photos from the second day of Chargers Training Camp 2021.
Latest News
Advertising