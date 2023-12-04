Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Defense

— The Chargers defense had five players play all 64 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. and cornerback Deane Leonard. James led the team with seven solo tackles while also notching his first sack of the season. Both Samuel and Leonard were keys to the shutout as well, each finishing with a pass defensed.

— Jaylinn Hawkins saw action for the second consecutive week at safety with 12 defensive snaps while Essang Bassey was the other cornerback to play with 39 snaps.

— Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu led his group in snaps once again, playing 59 and recovering a fumble he forced in the first quarter. Khalil Mack was right behind him with 58 snaps and dominated tallying 2.0 sacks, which brings his season mark to 15.0, which ties is career high. Justin Hollins saw action for the Bolts for the third straight game with 16 defensive snaps and notched his first sack since joining the team, while rookie Andrew Farmer II played four snaps on Sunday.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps (57) and arguably had his best stat-stuffing game since joining the Chargers. The veteran finished with six solo tackles, 1.0 sack and two tackles for loss.

— The interior group was led by Sebastian Joseph-Day once again, who played 39 snaps in the win. Austin Johnson followed behind with 37 defensive snaps while Morgan Fox (26 snaps), Nick Williams (19 snaps) and Otito Ogbonnia (17 snaps) all rounded out the group.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had five players lead the special teams unit with 19 snaps — Nick Niemann, Daiyan Henley, Dean Marlowe, AJ Finley and Blake Lynch.

— The Bolts had three players next in line with 15 special teams snaps in Amen Ogbongbemiga, Michael Davis and Anderson.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in both of his field goals for the only points of the game and playing five snaps.