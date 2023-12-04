Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Dec 04, 2023 at 09:27 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Snap Counts W13

The Chargers improved to 5-7 on Sunday in New England and will now return home for a divisional matchup against the Broncos.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 13:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 61 offensive snaps in the Week 13 road matchup.

— Wide receiver Keenan Allen led the group in snaps once again (54), leading the team in receiving yards with 58 and five receptions. Rookie Quentin Johnston had 52 receiving yards, the most in his young career so far and finished playing 47 offensive snaps. Jalen Guyton was next in line with 38 snaps while Alex Erickson (eight snaps) and Derius Davis (seven snaps) rounded out the unit.

— Running back Austin Ekeler finished the game playing 35 snaps, the most by a Chargers running back in this game. The only other running back active on Sunday was Joshua Kelley, who played 26 snaps.

— Gerald Everett led the tight end group in snaps (39) and receiving (44 yards) and had another good day through the air with four receptions. Donald Parham, Jr., followed closely behind with 38 snaps on Sunday while Stone Smartt played eight snaps. Stephen Anderson, who was elevated from the practice squad, rounded out the group with two snaps.

Photos: Bolts Celebrate Week 13 Victory Over New England

Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers 6 - 0 win over the New England Patriots at Gillette Stadium.

1LAC6115
1 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6075
2 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6131
3 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6149
4 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6240
5 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6262
6 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6475
7 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6526
8 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6585
9 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6620
10 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6653
11 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
1LAC6662
12 / 12
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense

— The Chargers defense had five players play all 64 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. and cornerback Deane Leonard. James led the team with seven solo tackles while also notching his first sack of the season. Both Samuel and Leonard were keys to the shutout as well, each finishing with a pass defensed.

— Jaylinn Hawkins saw action for the second consecutive week at safety with 12 defensive snaps while Essang Bassey was the other cornerback to play with 39 snaps.

— Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu led his group in snaps once again, playing 59 and recovering a fumble he forced in the first quarter. Khalil Mack was right behind him with 58 snaps and dominated tallying 2.0 sacks, which brings his season mark to 15.0, which ties is career high. Justin Hollins saw action for the Bolts for the third straight game with 16 defensive snaps and notched his first sack since joining the team, while rookie Andrew Farmer II played four snaps on Sunday.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps (57) and arguably had his best stat-stuffing game since joining the Chargers. The veteran finished with six solo tackles, 1.0 sack and two tackles for loss.

— The interior group was led by Sebastian Joseph-Day once again, who played 39 snaps in the win. Austin Johnson followed behind with 37 defensive snaps while Morgan Fox (26 snaps), Nick Williams (19 snaps) and Otito Ogbonnia (17 snaps) all rounded out the group.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had five players lead the special teams unit with 19 snaps — Nick Niemann, Daiyan Henley, Dean Marlowe, AJ Finley and Blake Lynch.

— The Bolts had three players next in line with 15 special teams snaps in Amen Ogbongbemiga, Michael Davis and Anderson.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in both of his field goals for the only points of the game and playing five snaps.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing 10 special teams snaps, with Scott having one of the best games of his career with seven punts inside the 20-yard line.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Take a look at the Bolts Week 12 playing time against the Ravens
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Take a look at the Bolts Week 11 playing time against the Packers
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions

Take a look at the Bolts Week 10 playing time against the Lions
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Take a look at the Bolts Week 9 playing time against the Jets
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

Take a look at the Bolts Week 8 playing time against the Bears
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at the Bolts Week 7 playing time against the Chiefs
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Take a look at the Bolts Week 6 playing time against Dallas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at the Bolts Week 4 playing time against Las Vegas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Take a look at the Bolts Week 3 playing time against Minnesota
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Take a look at the Bolts Week 2 playing time against Tennessee
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Take a look at the Bolts Week 1 playing time against Miami

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
Latest News
Advertising