Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

The Chargers improved to 5-7 on Sunday in New England and will now return home for a divisional matchup against the Broncos.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 13:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 61 offensive snaps in the Week 13 road matchup.
— Wide receiver Keenan Allen led the group in snaps once again (54), leading the team in receiving yards with 58 and five receptions. Rookie Quentin Johnston had 52 receiving yards, the most in his young career so far and finished playing 47 offensive snaps. Jalen Guyton was next in line with 38 snaps while Alex Erickson (eight snaps) and Derius Davis (seven snaps) rounded out the unit.
— Running back Austin Ekeler finished the game playing 35 snaps, the most by a Chargers running back in this game. The only other running back active on Sunday was Joshua Kelley, who played 26 snaps.
— Gerald Everett led the tight end group in snaps (39) and receiving (44 yards) and had another good day through the air with four receptions. Donald Parham, Jr., followed closely behind with 38 snaps on Sunday while Stone Smartt played eight snaps. Stephen Anderson, who was elevated from the practice squad, rounded out the group with two snaps.
Defense
— The Chargers defense had five players play all 64 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. and cornerback Deane Leonard. James led the team with seven solo tackles while also notching his first sack of the season. Both Samuel and Leonard were keys to the shutout as well, each finishing with a pass defensed.
— Jaylinn Hawkins saw action for the second consecutive week at safety with 12 defensive snaps while Essang Bassey was the other cornerback to play with 39 snaps.
— Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu led his group in snaps once again, playing 59 and recovering a fumble he forced in the first quarter. Khalil Mack was right behind him with 58 snaps and dominated tallying 2.0 sacks, which brings his season mark to 15.0, which ties is career high. Justin Hollins saw action for the Bolts for the third straight game with 16 defensive snaps and notched his first sack since joining the team, while rookie Andrew Farmer II played four snaps on Sunday.
— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps (57) and arguably had his best stat-stuffing game since joining the Chargers. The veteran finished with six solo tackles, 1.0 sack and two tackles for loss.
— The interior group was led by Sebastian Joseph-Day once again, who played 39 snaps in the win. Austin Johnson followed behind with 37 defensive snaps while Morgan Fox (26 snaps), Nick Williams (19 snaps) and Otito Ogbonnia (17 snaps) all rounded out the group.
Special Teams
— The Chargers had five players lead the special teams unit with 19 snaps — Nick Niemann, Daiyan Henley, Dean Marlowe, AJ Finley and Blake Lynch.
— The Bolts had three players next in line with 15 special teams snaps in Amen Ogbongbemiga, Michael Davis and Anderson.
— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in both of his field goals for the only points of the game and playing five snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing 10 special teams snaps, with Scott having one of the best games of his career with seven punts inside the 20-yard line.
