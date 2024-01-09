Snap Counts: Chargers 2023 Season

The Chargers wrapped up the 2023 season with a 5-12 record.
Here's a look at the Bolts snap counts throughout all 18 weeks of the regular season:
Quarterback
Justin Herbert led the way for his fourth season in the powder blue, logging 838 offensive snaps (72.37 percent of total snaps) in 2023. Herbert started 13 games and threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also adding in 228 rushing yards and three scores. He missed the final four games with a fractured finger on his throwing hand. The fourth-year quarterback navigated through many injuries to skill positions and along the offensive line and continued to establish himself as one of the NFL's best. The final four games of the season were started by backup Easton Stick, who played 320 snaps (27.63 percent) in his first extended action during the regular season.
Running Back
The Bolts backfield was spearheaded by longtime running back Austin Ekeler, who led the team with 630 snaps (54.40 percent). Ekeler missed three games early in the season, but was able to put together another 1,000-yard scrimmage season, finishing with 1,066 total yards. Fourth-year running back Joshua Kelley played a career-high 392 offensive snaps (33.85 percent) this year. He started the three games Ekeler missed but played in all 17 contests, rushing for a career-best 405 yards.
Chargers 2022 fourth-round selection Isaiah Spiller saw more action in the final stretch of the season, finishing with 111 snaps. Finally, undrafted free agent Elijah Dotson rounded out the group with 16 snaps.
Wide Receiver
It was quite a season for one of the Chargers all-time greats. Wide receiver Keenan Allen put together a career season in his 11th year, leading the position with 779 snaps (67.27 percent). He was on pace to shatter his personal bests, but missed the the final four games of the season. Still, Allen finished with 108 receptions (a Chargers single-season franchise record) for 1,243 yards and eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark for a career in 2023. He also caught seven scores.
Rookie Quentin Johnston stepped up in a big way as injuries hit the group, playing 748 snaps (64.59 percent) in his debut campaign. He had 431 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Palmer played in just 10 games due to injury, but still played the third-most snaps of the group with 525 (45.34 percent) and caught 38 passes for 581 yards and two touchdowns.
Next up was Alex Erickson, who came along in a big way in the back part of the year, playing 329 (28.41 percent) snaps in eight games for the Bolts. Jalen Guyton returned from injury this season and played 255 snaps (22.02 percent), while Mike Williams played just 167 snaps (14.42 percent) before suffering a torn ACL in Week 3. Rookie Derius Davis was primarily a returner but still was a contributor in the offense, playing 149 snaps (12.87 percent). Keelan Doss (98 snaps), Simi Fehoko (24 snaps) and rookie Terrell Bynum (one snap) rounded out the group.
Tight End
Gerald Everett led the tight end unit once again in his second season with the Chargers, playing 572 snaps (49.40 percent) in 15 games. He caught the second-most passes in a single season in 2023 with 51 and went for 411 yards through the air. Donald Parham, Jr., had a career-high 285 receiving yards and four touchdowns this season, playing 460 snaps (39.72 percent) in 14 games.
Second-year tight end Stone Smartt saw a significant role this season, playing 309 offensive snaps (26.68 percent), while Nick Vannett played 125 (10.79 percent) in his first season with the Bolts. Tre' McKitty, who was waived by the Chargers in late October, played 66 snaps for the team and Stephen Anderson (four snaps), Hunter Kampmoyer (one snap) rounded out the group.
Offensive Line
Left tackle Rashawn Slater came back from injury that made him miss most of the 2022 and played all 1,158 offensive snaps (100 percent) for the Chargers in 2023. It is the second time in three seasons Slater played every snaps during the season, continuing to fight through everything to be on the field. Second-year guard Jamaree Salyer was close behind Slater, playing 1,148 snaps (99.14 percent) in his first full season at right guard, while right tackle Trey Pipkins III played a career-high 1,120 snaps (96.72 percent) and only missing some in the final game of the regular season.
Second-year guard Zion Johnson made the switch to left guard this season and played 1,010 snaps (87.22), missing the final two games. Center Will Clapp saw a massive role this season in relief of regular starter Corey Linsley, who missed the final 14 games of the season with a non-emergent heart issue. Clapp played in 14 games, started 11 and played 706 offensive snaps, more than doubling his career-high for a season.
Brenden Jaimes slotted in during the final three games, starting each of them and playing 241 snaps (20.81 percent) this season. Rookie fifth-round pick Jordan McFadden saw his opportunity later in the year in relief of Johnson, playing 163 offensive snaps (14.08). Foster Sarell (48 snaps) and Austen Pleasants (10 snaps) were the final two members of the offensive line to step in during the season.
Defensive Line
There was not as much turnover in the interior of the Chargers defensive line compared to last season, as it was led by Austin Johnson, who played 640 snaps (55.56 percent) this season. Sebastian Joseph-Day, who was waived by the team in December, played 560 defensive snaps (48.61 percent), while Morgan Fox played in all 17 games and finished with 5.5 sacks and five tackles for loss in 437 snaps this year (37.93 percent).
Nick Williams was brought in during the later portion of the offseason and played a big role on defense with 400 defensive snaps (34.72 percent) throughout the year. Rookie sixth-round pick Scott Matlock was next in line with 266 snaps (23.09), while Otito Ogbonnia returned from injury in 2022 and played 223 snaps (19.36 percent). Christopher Hinton, who played for the Bolts late last year, rounded out the group with 81 snaps (7.03 percent).
Outside Linebacker
Khalil Mack shined in his second season for the Bolts. The veteran finished 2023 with 17.0 sacks, a career-best mark that tied the franchise record for a single season and was named a Pro Bowl starter for the second consecutive season. He played 934 snaps (81.08 percent) and did not miss a game in his two seasons with the team.
Mack often had rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu on the other side this season, as the second-round pick had a much bigger role than expected in his first season playing 852 snaps (73.96 percent). Tuipulotu stepped up big way with Joey Bosa (320 snaps) playing in nine games this season. Justin Hollins, who was brought in midseason, played 113 snaps (9.81 percent), while third-year OLB Chris Rumph II played 103 snaps (8.94) before suffering an injury prior to Week 10 that caused him to miss the rest of the year. Andrew Farmer II (60 snaps), Brevin Allen (12 snaps) and Ty Shelby (10 snaps) rounded out the unit.
Linebacker
Fourth-year linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., had arguably his best season, leading the unit in snaps with 968 (84.03 percent) and finishing 2023 with 3.0 sacks, one interception, seven tackles for loss and tied a career-high 107 total tackles. Veteran Eric Kendricks was beside him a lot of the season in his first year with the team, playing 848 snaps (73.61 percent) in 15 games and racking up 117 total tackles, 3.5 sacks, one forced fumble and seven tackles for loss.
Nick Niemann saw a lot of action on defense this season, playing 245 snaps (21.27 percent) in relief of Murray and Kendricks throughout the season. Rookie third-round pick Daiyan Henley saw action on defense later in the year and played 53 snaps, while Amen Ogbongbemiga rounded out the group with five snaps.
Cornerback
Asante Samuel, Jr., led the corner group in a big way in 2023, playing a career-high 1,111 snaps (96.44 percent) and racking up 13 passes defended in addition to two interceptions. Veteran Michael Davis recorded his fourth-straight season with at least 10 passes defended and played the second-most snaps among the group with 885 (76.82 percent).
Second-year cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor also saw more action this year, playing 532 snaps (46.18 percent), while Deane Leonard also saw a jump in his sophomore year with 222 defensive snaps (19.27 percent). Finally, Essang Bassey played 210 snaps after being brought in during the season.
Safety
Derwin James, Jr., once again led this group. The veteran safety played 1,002 snaps (80.56 percent) and led the team in total tackles with 125, marking the fourth time in his career he surpassed the century mark in a season. James and fellow safety Alohi Gilman manned the back part of the Chargers defense, with Gilman playing arguably playing the best football of his career so far over 928 snaps. Gilman was tied for the team lead with two interceptions and forced three fumbles in 14 games, becoming a magnet for attacking the football.
When James and Gilman missed time, Dean Marlowe stepped in, finishing 2023 playing 297 snaps (25.78 percent). Jaylinn Hawkins, who was a midseason addition, saw playing time increase in the latter part of the year and played 108 snaps, while Raheem Layne played 76 snaps before missing most of the season with a torn ACL. Finally, JT Woods (60 snaps) and rookie AJ Finley (26 snaps) also saw action on the defensive side.
Special Teams
Long snapper Josh Harris manned the special teams unit for the second consecutive season, playing 144 special teams snaps in all 17 games. The Chargers specialists, punter JK Scott (144 snaps) and kicker Cameron Dicker (149 snaps), also returned, building on the successful special teams year last year and improving, finishing second in the NFL in team DVOA. Dicker was stellar in 2023, knocking in 31 of 33 field goals, including a franchise record seven from at least 50 yards out. He was also perfect on 35 extra point attempts.
As a whole, the unit saw a lot of major contributors throughout the year including Niemann (340 snaps) and Ogbongbemiga (316 snaps), who have become major keys to all core units on special teams. Henley also saw action in all four phases, playing 265 while Marlowe finished with 258. The Bolts had three other members finish with at least 200 special teams snaps in 2023, Taylor (210), Tuipulotu (205) and Finley (200).
