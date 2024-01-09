Snap Counts: Chargers 2023 Season

The Chargers wrapped up the 2023 season with a 5-12 record.

Here's a look at the Bolts snap counts throughout all 18 weeks of the regular season:

Quarterback

Justin Herbert led the way for his fourth season in the powder blue, logging 838 offensive snaps (72.37 percent of total snaps) in 2023. Herbert started 13 games and threw for 3,134 yards, 20 touchdowns with seven interceptions while also adding in 228 rushing yards and three scores. He missed the final four games with a fractured finger on his throwing hand. The fourth-year quarterback navigated through many injuries to skill positions and along the offensive line and continued to establish himself as one of the NFL's best. The final four games of the season were started by backup Easton Stick, who played 320 snaps (27.63 percent) in his first extended action during the regular season.

Running Back

The Bolts backfield was spearheaded by longtime running back Austin Ekeler, who led the team with 630 snaps (54.40 percent). Ekeler missed three games early in the season, but was able to put together another 1,000-yard scrimmage season, finishing with 1,066 total yards. Fourth-year running back Joshua Kelley played a career-high 392 offensive snaps (33.85 percent) this year. He started the three games Ekeler missed but played in all 17 contests, rushing for a career-best 405 yards.

Chargers 2022 fourth-round selection Isaiah Spiller saw more action in the final stretch of the season, finishing with 111 snaps. Finally, undrafted free agent Elijah Dotson rounded out the group with 16 snaps.

Wide Receiver

It was quite a season for one of the Chargers all-time greats. Wide receiver Keenan Allen put together a career season in his 11th year, leading the position with 779 snaps (67.27 percent). He was on pace to shatter his personal bests, but missed the the final four games of the season. Still, Allen finished with 108 receptions (a Chargers single-season franchise record) for 1,243 yards and eclipsed the 10,000-yard mark for a career in 2023. He also caught seven scores.

Rookie Quentin Johnston stepped up in a big way as injuries hit the group, playing 748 snaps (64.59 percent) in his debut campaign. He had 431 yards and two touchdowns. Joshua Palmer played in just 10 games due to injury, but still played the third-most snaps of the group with 525 (45.34 percent) and caught 38 passes for 581 yards and two touchdowns.