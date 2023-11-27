Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Defense

— The Chargers defense had four players play all 71 defensive snaps — safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Deane Leonard, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., Leonard started for the second time this season and finished with a team-high seven solo tackles and one tackle for loss while Gilman and Samuel each tallied one pass defensed.

— At safety, Derwin James, Jr., almost played the entirety of the snaps as well, finishing with 69 defensive snaps while Jaylinn Hawkins (17 snaps) played with the Chargers defensive for the first time this season. The only other cornerbacl that saw action was Essang Bassey who played 40 snaps, his most with the Bolts so far.

— Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu led the outside linebacker unit in snaps in Week 12 playing 64, the second-most in his young career thus far. Khalil Mack had another multi-sack game in 58 snaps, as the veteran finished the game with 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. Mack now just two sacks shy from matching his career-high of 15.0. Justin Hollins (15 snaps) and Andrew Farmer II (two snaps) rounded out the OLB group.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps, finishing with 61 on the night.

— The interior group was led in Week 12 by Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played 47 snaps, while Austin Johnson was right behind him at 45. Nick Williams (28 snaps), Otitio Ogbonnia (26 snaps) and Morgan Fox (25 snaps) all rounded out the unit on Sunday night.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 17 snaps — Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— The Bolts had four players next in line with 12 special teams snaps, including linebacker Daiyan Henley, linebacker Blake Lynch, cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor and safety Dean Marlowe.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in a field goal and an extra point.