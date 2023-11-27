Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Nov 27, 2023 at 09:32 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Snap Counts W12

The Chargers fell to 4-7 on Sunday night and now will travel cross-country to take on the Patriots in New England.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 12:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 66 offensive snaps in the Week 12 primetime game. Herbert finished the game with 264 total yards, including 47 rushing yards, and added a passing touchdown.

— Wide receiver Keenan Allen led the group in snaps once again (65), finishing with a monster stat line of 14 receptions for 106 yards, his fourth game this season with double-digit receptions. He now has 97 on the season, the most in the NFL. Jalen Guyton returned to action after missing last week's game and played the second-most snaps with 53. Alex Erickson, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday night's game, played 34 snaps, while rookies Quentin Johnston (29 snaps) and Derius Davis (four snaps) rounded out the group.

— Running back Austin Ekeler finished the game playing 53 snaps and led his position, while Joshua Kelley, who was the only other active running back, played 13.

— Gerald Everett led the tight end group with 42 snaps, snagging multiple big passes throughout the game and scoring a fourth-quarter touchdown. Donald Parham, Jr., finished playing 28 snaps, while Stone Smartt (eight snaps) and Hunter Kampmoyer (one snap) rounded out the group.

Photos: Ravens vs Chargers Game Action

Browse through live action photos of the Bolts Week 12 matchup against the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at SoFi Stadium.

Defense

— The Chargers defense had four players play all 71 defensive snaps — safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Deane Leonard, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., Leonard started for the second time this season and finished with a team-high seven solo tackles and one tackle for loss while Gilman and Samuel each tallied one pass defensed.

— At safety, Derwin James, Jr., almost played the entirety of the snaps as well, finishing with 69 defensive snaps while Jaylinn Hawkins (17 snaps) played with the Chargers defensive for the first time this season. The only other cornerbacl that saw action was Essang Bassey who played 40 snaps, his most with the Bolts so far.

— Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu led the outside linebacker unit in snaps in Week 12 playing 64, the second-most in his young career thus far. Khalil Mack had another multi-sack game in 58 snaps, as the veteran finished the game with 2.0 sacks, a tackle for loss and a pass defensed. Mack now just two sacks shy from matching his career-high of 15.0. Justin Hollins (15 snaps) and Andrew Farmer II (two snaps) rounded out the OLB group.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps, finishing with 61 on the night.

— The interior group was led in Week 12 by Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played 47 snaps, while Austin Johnson was right behind him at 45. Nick Williams (28 snaps), Otitio Ogbonnia (26 snaps) and Morgan Fox (25 snaps) all rounded out the unit on Sunday night.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 17 snaps — Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— The Bolts had four players next in line with 12 special teams snaps, including linebacker Daiyan Henley, linebacker Blake Lynch, cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor and safety Dean Marlowe.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in a field goal and an extra point.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing five special teams snaps.

