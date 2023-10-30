Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

Oct 30, 2023 at 09:47 AM
The Chargers got back in the win column and are now 3-4 as they prepare to take on the Jets in Week 9 on Monday Night Football.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 8:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 69 offensive snaps during Sunday night's win. Herbert had an efficient game, finishing Week 8 completing 31 40 passes for 298 yards and three touchdowns in one of the Bolts most complete performances of the season. In addition to the starting offensive line, both Jordan McFadden (three snaps) and Foster Sarell (one snap) saw action as an extra blocker in the run game.

— Wide receiver Keenan Allen led his position in snaps with 55, finishing with eight receptions for 69 yards in the win. Rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston (48 snaps) saw his highest production of the season so far, hauling in five passes for 50 yards. Joshua Palmer followed closely behind with 47 snaps, while Simi Fehoko, who caught his first career touchdown pass, played 16 snaps. Rookie Derius Davis rounded out the position group playing nine offensive snaps.

— Running back Austin Ekeler (46 snaps) had a big day, leading the team in both rushing and receiving yards while scoring his first receiving touchdown of the year. Ekeler tallied seven catches for 94 yards on the night. Both Joshua Kelley (15 snaps) and Isaiah Spiller (eight snaps) came in relief for Ekeler on Sunday night.

— With Gerald Everett out for this game, it was Donald Parham, Jr., who led the group with 43 snaps, hauling in four receptions for 43 yards and his fourth receiving touchdown of the season. Stone Smartt took the second-most snaps from the tight end position on Sunday with 39, while Tre' McKitty's 15 snaps rounded out the position group.

Defense

— No member of the Chargers played 100 percent of the snaps with the game in hand in the fourth quarter, but safety Alohi Gilman led the team with the most (65 snaps) in his first game action since Week 3. Fellow safety Derwin James, Jr., nabbed his first interception of the season in primetime, playing 54 defensive snaps. Dean Marlowe stepped in for 16 snaps, while rookie AJ Finley rounded out the group with one defensive snap.

— The cornerback group was busy in Week 8, knocking away three passes as a unit. Asante Samuel, Jr.'s, 57 defensive snaps led the group. Michael Davis (54 snaps) followed closely behind Samuel, while second-year cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (47 snaps) notched his first career interception in the win. Deane Leonard (12 snaps) and Essang Bassey (12 snaps) also saw some action late, stepping in during the fourth quarter.

— Outside linebacker Khalil Mack led the group playing 40 defensive snaps and finishing with another tackle for loss. Joey Bosa had a heavy work load for a second-straight week, playing 39 snaps and getting his fourth sack of the season. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu played 36 snaps on Sunday night, while Chris Rumph II rounded out the group with 22 snaps.

— Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., once again led the position with 54 snaps, as he finished the night with six solo tackles and a pass defended. Eric Kendricks (52 snaps) also had a solid game, leading the team in tackles while also knocking away a pass. Nick Niemann stepped in late and played 12 snaps, while rookie Daiyan Henley made the most of his most snaps so far (11), racking up two solo tackles.

— Austin Johnson led all interior lineman playing 37 snaps, while Sebastian Joseph-Day was next in line with 32 snaps. Nick Williams (27 snaps) and Morgan Fox (23 snaps) also saw a lot of action, while rookie Scott Matlock rounded out the group with 22 snaps.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 16 snaps — Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Rumph played the second-most special teams snaps in Week 8 with 15 snaps, while Leonard and Henley were closely behind at 14 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the afternoon once again, knocking in three field goals and three extra points in 13 special teams snaps.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing eight snaps.

