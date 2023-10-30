Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

Defense

— No member of the Chargers played 100 percent of the snaps with the game in hand in the fourth quarter, but safety Alohi Gilman led the team with the most (65 snaps) in his first game action since Week 3. Fellow safety Derwin James, Jr., nabbed his first interception of the season in primetime, playing 54 defensive snaps. Dean Marlowe stepped in for 16 snaps, while rookie AJ Finley rounded out the group with one defensive snap.

— The cornerback group was busy in Week 8, knocking away three passes as a unit. Asante Samuel, Jr.'s, 57 defensive snaps led the group. Michael Davis (54 snaps) followed closely behind Samuel, while second-year cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor (47 snaps) notched his first career interception in the win. Deane Leonard (12 snaps) and Essang Bassey (12 snaps) also saw some action late, stepping in during the fourth quarter.

— Outside linebacker Khalil Mack led the group playing 40 defensive snaps and finishing with another tackle for loss. Joey Bosa had a heavy work load for a second-straight week, playing 39 snaps and getting his fourth sack of the season. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu played 36 snaps on Sunday night, while Chris Rumph II rounded out the group with 22 snaps.

— Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., once again led the position with 54 snaps, as he finished the night with six solo tackles and a pass defended. Eric Kendricks (52 snaps) also had a solid game, leading the team in tackles while also knocking away a pass. Nick Niemann stepped in late and played 12 snaps, while rookie Daiyan Henley made the most of his most snaps so far (11), racking up two solo tackles.

— Austin Johnson led all interior lineman playing 37 snaps, while Sebastian Joseph-Day was next in line with 32 snaps. Nick Williams (27 snaps) and Morgan Fox (23 snaps) also saw a lot of action, while rookie Scott Matlock rounded out the group with 22 snaps.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 16 snaps — Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Rumph played the second-most special teams snaps in Week 8 with 15 snaps, while Leonard and Henley were closely behind at 14 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the afternoon once again, knocking in three field goals and three extra points in 13 special teams snaps.