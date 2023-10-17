Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

The Chargers fell at home and now move to 2-3 entering a divisional game in Kansas City.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 6:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 73 offensive snaps during Monday night's game.
— Joshua Palmer led all wide receivers with 71 snaps, accumulating four receptions for 60 yards during Week 6. Keenan Allen was closely behind with 70 offensive snaps, as he led all receivers with 85 yards and a touchdown. Rookie Quentin Johnston was next in line in snaps with 35, while Keelan Doss, who was elevated from the practice squad, played 12 snaps. Rookie Derius Davis rounded out the group playing two snaps.
— Running back Austin Ekeler made his return to the field for the first time since Week 1, playing 50 snaps and leading all running backs during Sunday's game. Joshua Kelley played the second-most with 20, while Isaiah Spiller played three offensive snaps.
— Gerald Everett led all tight ends in snaps once again with 54, hauling in his first touchdown of the season during the fourth quarter. Donald Parham, Jr. played 30 snaps and led the group in receiving yards. Stone Smartt (11 snaps) and Tre' McKitty (seven snaps) rounded out the tight end group.
Defense
— The Bolts defense had five players play all 64 defensive snaps: linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., safeties Derwin James, Jr., Dean Marlowe and cornerbacks Asante Samuel, Jr. and Michael Davis. Murray led the defense with eight solo tackles and a tackle for loss, while Davis finished the game with two passes defended.
— The only other cornerback to play defensive snaps was Ja'Sir Taylor, who played 48 snaps during Monday night's game, while the only other safety was Raheem Layne, who played one snap.
— Outside linebacker Khalil Mack led the group playing 56 defensive snaps and notched his seventh sack of the season. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu was next in line, playing 44 snaps while Joey Bosa, who returned after a one game absence, played 30 defensive snaps. Chris Rumph II rounded out the group with seven defensive snaps on Sunday.
— Eric Kendricks was the only other linebacker aside from Murray to get snaps, as he played 53 in Week 6.
— Austin Johnson led all interior lineman in snaps with 42 snaps and had a tackle for loss, while Nick Williams was next in line with 29 as he notched his first sack of the year. Morgan Fox had a big day as well, racking up two sacks and two tackles for loss in 27 defensive snaps. Sebastian Jospeh-Day left the game with a knee injury during the first quarter, but made his way back in and played 25 defensive snaps. Finally, rookie Scott Matlock played a career-high in snaps thus far with 22.
Special Teams
— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 21 snaps — linebackers Nick Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga. Ogbongbemiga recovered a fumble on special teams in the fourth quarter that led to a Chargers touchdown.
— Rumph played the second-most on Monday with 18 snaps, while rookie Daiyan Henley was right behind him with 17. Finally, rookie AJ Finley was next in line, playing 16 special teams snaps.
— Kicker Cameron Dicker made his lone field goal try and both of his extra points, playing seven snaps on Monday.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing eight snaps.
