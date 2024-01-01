Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Jan 01, 2024 at 10:23 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Snap Counts W17

The Chargers fell to 5-11 on Sunday in Denver and now return home to face the Chiefs in the season finale.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 17:

Offense

— The Chargers quarterback Easton Stick and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Jordan McFadden, center Brendan Jaimes, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 65 offensive snaps in the Week 17 AFC West matchup. McFadden made his first career start Sunday and did not allow a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.

— Wide receiver Alex Erickson had a big day, leading the group with 61 offensive snaps and seven catches for 98 yards (the second-most in his career). Rookie Quentin Johnston followed closely behind with 59 snaps, while Keelan Doss, who was signed to the active roster Saturday, played 49 snaps while hauling in five catches. Rookie Derius Davis saw 13 snaps and Jalen Guyton rounded out the group with three snaps.

— Running back Austin Ekeler led the group with 47 offensive snaps Sunday, finishing with 50 yards from scrimmage. He shared the carries with Isaiah Spiller (12 snaps) and Joshua Kelley (six snaps).

— Gerald Everett led the tight end group with 45 snaps in Week 17, adding in four catches for 31 yards and seeing a team-high in targets. Stone Smartt saw the second-most snaps among the group with 19, while Nick Vannett finished with 11.

Bolts in B&W: Week 17

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
1 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
2 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
3 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
4 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
5 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
6 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
7 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
8 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
9 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
10 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
11 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
12 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
13 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
14 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
15 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
16 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
17 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
18 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
19 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
20 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
21 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
22 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
23 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
24 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
25 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
26 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
27 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
28 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
29 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
30 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome
31 / 31

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 17 game against the Broncos in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense

— The Chargers defense had five players play all 69 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Michael Davis. 

— Cornerback Essang Bassey was the other cornerback to play with 41 defensive snaps, while Jaylinn Hawkins was the only other safety to log snaps, playing three.

— Tuli Tuipulotu led the outside linebacker group with 59 snaps on the afternoon, while Khalil Mack played 57 and was able to make some history surpassing the 100 career sack mark. Mack also set a career-high for sacks in a season with 16.0 and added in two tackles for loss Sunday. Justin Hollins (22 snaps) and rookie Andrew Farmer II (eight snaps) rounded out the group.

— A couple of linebackers saw some action in Week 17 with Kenneth Murray, Jr., inactive a shoulder injury. Nick Niemann saw the bulk of the snaps with 47, while rookie Daiyan Henley played eight snaps.

— The interior group was led by Austin Johnson, who played 38 snaps during the afternoon. Otito Ogbonnia (36 snaps) and Morgan Fox (35 snaps) followed closely behind, while rookie Scott Matlock played a career-high 33 snaps, adding in a tackle for loss. Christopher Hinton, who was elevated to the practice squad for the game, rounded out the group with 27 snaps.

Special Teams

— Amen Ogbongbemiga led the special teams unit once again, playing 24 snaps on Sunday.

— Henley, linebacker Blake Lynch and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor all followed with 19 snaps each, while Niemann and cornerback Deane Leonard were next in line with 17.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker continued to show the distance, knocking in three out of four field goals (two from at least 50 yards out). He played eight snaps.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing nine special teams snaps.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Take a look at the Bolts Week 14 playing time against the Broncos
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New England Patriots

Take a look at the Bolts Week 13 playing time against the Patriots
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Baltimore Ravens

Take a look at the Bolts Week 12 playing time against the Ravens
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Take a look at the Bolts Week 11 playing time against the Packers
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions

Take a look at the Bolts Week 10 playing time against the Lions
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Take a look at the Bolts Week 9 playing time against the Jets
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

Take a look at the Bolts Week 8 playing time against the Bears
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at the Bolts Week 7 playing time against the Chiefs
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Take a look at the Bolts Week 6 playing time against Dallas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at the Bolts Week 4 playing time against Las Vegas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Take a look at the Bolts Week 3 playing time against Minnesota

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Sign Keelan Doss to Active Roster; Elevate Two Others

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Keelan Doss to the active roster. The team also elevated defensive lineman Christopher Hinton and guard/tackle Austen Pleasants from the practice squad for Sunday's game. Additionally, linebacker Tanner Muse is downgraded to 'out' for Sunday as he has not be activated from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Max Duggan to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Waive Sebastian Joseph-Day

The Chargers on Friday waived defensive lineman Sebastian Joseph-Day.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Announce Roster Moves

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed quarterback Will Grier to the active roster from New England's practice squad and signed center Cameron Tom to the active roster from the practice squad. In corresponding moves, the Bolts placed center/guard Will Clapp on Reserve/Injured and waived quarterback Max Duggan. The team also signed center Brent Laing to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Stephen Anderson and Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today elevated tight end Stephen Anderson and defensive lineman Christopher Hinton from the practice squad for tonight's game.
news

Chargers Place Justin Herbert on Injured Reserve; Activate Joshua Palmer

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed quarterback Justin Herbert on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Joshua Palmer from Reserve/Injured; Designated for Return. In addition, the team signed quarterback Max Duggan to the active roster and signed cornerback Matt Hankins to the practice squad.
news

Justin Herbert Injury Update

Justin Herbert will undergo surgery today to repair a fracture to his right index finger.
news

Chargers Place Zack Bailey on Injured Reserve; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed guard/tackle Zack Bailey on Reserve/Injured. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Safety JT Woods

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated safety JT Woods from Reserve/Non-Football Illness. In a corresponding move, the team waived wide receiver Simi Fehoko. The Bolts also signed running back Elijah Dotson to the practice squad.
news

Chargers Sign Alex Erickson to Active Roster; Elevate Stephen Anderson

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Alex Erickson to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived running back Elijah Dotson. The Bolts also elevated tight end Stephen Anderson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Ravens Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Baltimore Ravens on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson and Hunter Kampmoyer

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson and tight end Hunter Kampmoyer from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Joey Bosa on Injured Reserve; Sign Andrew Farmer II to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Joey Bosa on Reserve/Injured. In corresponding moves, the team signed outside linebacker Andrew Farmer II to the active roster and also signed fullback Zander Horvath to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Tanner Muse on Injured Reserve; Sign Blake Lynch to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed linebacker Tanner Muse on Reserve/Injured and signed linebacker Blake Lynch to the active roster. The team also signed outside linebacker Ty Shelby to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
Latest News
Advertising