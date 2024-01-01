Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

The Chargers fell to 5-11 on Sunday in Denver and now return home to face the Chiefs in the season finale.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 17:
Offense
— The Chargers quarterback Easton Stick and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Jordan McFadden, center Brendan Jaimes, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 65 offensive snaps in the Week 17 AFC West matchup. McFadden made his first career start Sunday and did not allow a pressure, according to Pro Football Focus.
— Wide receiver Alex Erickson had a big day, leading the group with 61 offensive snaps and seven catches for 98 yards (the second-most in his career). Rookie Quentin Johnston followed closely behind with 59 snaps, while Keelan Doss, who was signed to the active roster Saturday, played 49 snaps while hauling in five catches. Rookie Derius Davis saw 13 snaps and Jalen Guyton rounded out the group with three snaps.
— Running back Austin Ekeler led the group with 47 offensive snaps Sunday, finishing with 50 yards from scrimmage. He shared the carries with Isaiah Spiller (12 snaps) and Joshua Kelley (six snaps).
— Gerald Everett led the tight end group with 45 snaps in Week 17, adding in four catches for 31 yards and seeing a team-high in targets. Stone Smartt saw the second-most snaps among the group with 19, while Nick Vannett finished with 11.
Defense
— The Chargers defense had five players play all 69 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., linebacker Eric Kendricks and cornerback Michael Davis.
— Cornerback Essang Bassey was the other cornerback to play with 41 defensive snaps, while Jaylinn Hawkins was the only other safety to log snaps, playing three.
— Tuli Tuipulotu led the outside linebacker group with 59 snaps on the afternoon, while Khalil Mack played 57 and was able to make some history surpassing the 100 career sack mark. Mack also set a career-high for sacks in a season with 16.0 and added in two tackles for loss Sunday. Justin Hollins (22 snaps) and rookie Andrew Farmer II (eight snaps) rounded out the group.
— A couple of linebackers saw some action in Week 17 with Kenneth Murray, Jr., inactive a shoulder injury. Nick Niemann saw the bulk of the snaps with 47, while rookie Daiyan Henley played eight snaps.
— The interior group was led by Austin Johnson, who played 38 snaps during the afternoon. Otito Ogbonnia (36 snaps) and Morgan Fox (35 snaps) followed closely behind, while rookie Scott Matlock played a career-high 33 snaps, adding in a tackle for loss. Christopher Hinton, who was elevated to the practice squad for the game, rounded out the group with 27 snaps.
Special Teams
— Amen Ogbongbemiga led the special teams unit once again, playing 24 snaps on Sunday.
— Henley, linebacker Blake Lynch and cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor all followed with 19 snaps each, while Niemann and cornerback Deane Leonard were next in line with 17.
— Kicker Cameron Dicker continued to show the distance, knocking in three out of four field goals (two from at least 50 yards out). He played eight snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing nine special teams snaps.
