Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

The Chargers fell to 4-6 on Sunday and now return home for a primetime matchup against the Ravens.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 11:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 65 offensive snaps in Week 11. Herbert was dynamic on Sunday, throwing for 260 yards, two touchdowns and leading the team in rushing with 73 yards. Rookie Jordan McFadden was the only other offensive lineman to take a snap, playing two as an extra blocker.
— Keenan Allen led the receiver group in snaps (61) and receiving yards by putting up another 100-yard performance with 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He now has four games with over 100 yards receiving this season. Rookie Quentin Johnston followed with 56 snaps, while Alex Erickson, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, had the third-highest snaps for a receiver with 51. Rookie Derius Davis played seven snaps, while Simi Fehoko and rookie Terrell Bynum, who was elevated from the practice squad, each played one snap.
— Running back Austin Ekeler led the position in snaps with 46 and ran the ball effectively, finishing with 10 carries for 64 yards on the afternoon. Joshua Kelley was the other active running back, playing 19 snaps in Week 11.
— Donald Parham, Jr., led the tight end position with Gerald Everett out, playing 47 snaps and hauling in four passes for a career-high 57 yards. Stone Smartt followed, playing 23 snaps on Sunday and scoring his first career NFL touchdown with a 51-yard catch and run for the Bolts first touchdown of the afternoon. Finally, Nick Vannett rounded out the group with 11 offensive snaps.
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
Defense
— The Chargers defense had five players play all 72 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Michael Davis, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., Both Murray and Gilman were tied for the team lead in solo tackles (six), while Davis and Samuel each defended a pass in Week 11.
— The only other cornerback to see action was Ja'Sir Taylor, who finished the afternoon with 25 defensive snaps while safety Dean Marlowe played 42 snaps.
— Khalil Mack and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu shared the most snaps for the outside linebacker unit, each playing 66 in Week 11. Mack had a productive day again, finishing with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble while Tuipulotu also added a tackle for loss and a pass defended. Justin Hollins, who was signed to the active roster earlier in the week, played 16 snaps in his Chargers debut. Joey Bosa, who left the game with an injury in the first quarter, played four snaps.
— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps, finishing with 56 on the day.
— The interior group was led Sunday by Sebastian Joseph-Day at 39 snaps, as he also added another sack to his season total. Austin Johnson followed closely behind, playing 38 snaps, while Morgan Fox (28), Nick Williams (26) and Otitio Ogbonnia (26) all saw significant action on the interior as well.
Special Teams
— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 22 snaps — Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.
— Jaylinn Hawkins played the second-most special teams snaps with 19, while Marlowe, Daiyan Henley and Deane Leonard all played 17 special teams snaps.
— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in both of his field goals and extra points in nine special teams snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing seven special teams snaps.
Bolt Up!
Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.