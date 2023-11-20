Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Defense

— The Chargers defense had five players play all 72 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Michael Davis, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., Both Murray and Gilman were tied for the team lead in solo tackles (six), while Davis and Samuel each defended a pass in Week 11.

— The only other cornerback to see action was Ja'Sir Taylor, who finished the afternoon with 25 defensive snaps while safety Dean Marlowe played 42 snaps.

— Khalil Mack and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu shared the most snaps for the outside linebacker unit, each playing 66 in Week 11. Mack had a productive day again, finishing with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble while Tuipulotu also added a tackle for loss and a pass defended. Justin Hollins, who was signed to the active roster earlier in the week, played 16 snaps in his Chargers debut. Joey Bosa, who left the game with an injury in the first quarter, played four snaps.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps, finishing with 56 on the day.

— The interior group was led Sunday by Sebastian Joseph-Day at 39 snaps, as he also added another sack to his season total. Austin Johnson followed closely behind, playing 38 snaps, while Morgan Fox (28), Nick Williams (26) and Otitio Ogbonnia (26) all saw significant action on the interior as well.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 22 snaps — Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Jaylinn Hawkins played the second-most special teams snaps with 19, while Marlowe, Daiyan Henley and Deane Leonard all played 17 special teams snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in both of his field goals and extra points in nine special teams snaps.