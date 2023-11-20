Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Green Bay Packers

Nov 20, 2023 at 09:54 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Snap Counts W11

The Chargers fell to 4-6 on Sunday and now return home for a primetime matchup against the Ravens.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 11:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 65 offensive snaps in Week 11. Herbert was dynamic on Sunday, throwing for 260 yards, two touchdowns and leading the team in rushing with 73 yards. Rookie Jordan McFadden was the only other offensive lineman to take a snap, playing two as an extra blocker.

— Keenan Allen led the receiver group in snaps (61) and receiving yards by putting up another 100-yard performance with 10 catches for 116 yards and a touchdown. He now has four games with over 100 yards receiving this season. Rookie Quentin Johnston followed with 56 snaps, while Alex Erickson, who was elevated from the practice squad for the game, had the third-highest snaps for a receiver with 51. Rookie Derius Davis played seven snaps, while Simi Fehoko and rookie Terrell Bynum, who was elevated from the practice squad, each played one snap.

— Running back Austin Ekeler led the position in snaps with 46 and ran the ball effectively, finishing with 10 carries for 64 yards on the afternoon. Joshua Kelley was the other active running back, playing 19 snaps in Week 11.

— Donald Parham, Jr., led the tight end position with Gerald Everett out, playing 47 snaps and hauling in four passes for a career-high 57 yards. Stone Smartt followed, playing 23 snaps on Sunday and scoring his first career NFL touchdown with a 51-yard catch and run for the Bolts first touchdown of the afternoon. Finally, Nick Vannett rounded out the group with 11 offensive snaps.

Bolts in B&W: Week 11

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
1 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
2 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
3 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
4 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
5 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
6 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
7 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
8 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
9 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
10 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
11 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
12 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
13 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
14 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
15 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
16 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
17 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
18 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
19 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
20 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
21 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
22 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
23 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
24 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
25 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
26 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
27 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
28 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
29 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
30 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
31 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
32 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
33 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
34 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
35 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
36 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
37 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
38 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
39 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
40 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
41 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
42 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
43 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
44 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
45 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
46 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
47 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
48 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
49 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
50 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome
51 / 51

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 11 game against the Packers in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense

— The Chargers defense had five players play all 72 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Michael Davis, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. and linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., Both Murray and Gilman were tied for the team lead in solo tackles (six), while Davis and Samuel each defended a pass in Week 11.

— The only other cornerback to see action was Ja'Sir Taylor, who finished the afternoon with 25 defensive snaps while safety Dean Marlowe played 42 snaps.

— Khalil Mack and rookie Tuli Tuipulotu shared the most snaps for the outside linebacker unit, each playing 66 in Week 11. Mack had a productive day again, finishing with 2.0 sacks, two tackles for loss and a forced fumble while Tuipulotu also added a tackle for loss and a pass defended. Justin Hollins, who was signed to the active roster earlier in the week, played 16 snaps in his Chargers debut. Joey Bosa, who left the game with an injury in the first quarter, played four snaps.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps, finishing with 56 on the day.

— The interior group was led Sunday by Sebastian Joseph-Day at 39 snaps, as he also added another sack to his season total. Austin Johnson followed closely behind, playing 38 snaps, while Morgan Fox (28), Nick Williams (26) and Otitio Ogbonnia (26) all saw significant action on the interior as well.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had two players lead the special teams unit with 22 snaps — Nick Niemann and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Jaylinn Hawkins played the second-most special teams snaps with 19, while Marlowe, Daiyan Henley and Deane Leonard all played 17 special teams snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in both of his field goals and extra points in nine special teams snaps.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing seven special teams snaps.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions

Take a look at the Bolts Week 10 playing time against the Lions
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Take a look at the Bolts Week 9 playing time against the Jets
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

Take a look at the Bolts Week 8 playing time against the Bears
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at the Bolts Week 7 playing time against the Chiefs
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Take a look at the Bolts Week 6 playing time against Dallas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at the Bolts Week 4 playing time against Las Vegas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Take a look at the Bolts Week 3 playing time against Minnesota
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Take a look at the Bolts Week 2 playing time against Tennessee
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Take a look at the Bolts Week 1 playing time against Miami
news

Snap Counts: Chargers 2022 Season

Take a look at the Bolts playing time throughout the 2022 season
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Take a look at the Bolts Week 18 playing time against the Broncos

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Terrell Bynum and Alex Erickson

video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Packers Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 10:00am at Lambeau Field.
news

Chargers Place Chris Rumph II on Injured Reserve; Sign Justin Hollins

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed outside linebacker Chris Rumph II on Reserve/Injured and signed outside linebacker Justin Hollins to the active roster from the New York Giants' practice squad. The team also signed tight end Stephen Anderson to the practice squad and released defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
Latest News
Advertising