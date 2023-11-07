Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Defense

— With the game under control late, no player played 100 percent of the snaps for a second consecutive week. Cornerback Ja'Sir Taylor led the unit in snaps however, playing 68 defensive snaps in the win. Both Asante Samuel, Jr., and Michael Davis followed closely behind with 66, while Deane Leonard and Essang Bassey both rounded out the group playing 15 snaps.

— Alohi Gilman was tied for the most snaps in the safety group on Monday night with 66, as he made plays all over the field finishing with one forced fumble, one fumble recovery and a pass defended. Fellow safety Derwin James, Jr., also played 66 snaps and recovered Gilman's forced fumble early in the first quarter. Dean Marlowe saw action as well, finishing with 20 defensive snaps while rookie AJ Finley played 15.

— It was a huge day for the outside linebacker group, and it was Khalil Mack (2.0 sacks, one forced fumble, one pass defensed) who led them in snaps with 57. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu added 2.0 snaps and two tackles for loss of his own in 50 defensive snaps, but it was Joey Bosa who had his own monster day finishing with 2.5 sacks, a forced fumble, a fumble recovery and a tackle for loss in 46 snaps. Chris Rumph rounded out the group, playing 18 defensive snaps in primetime.

— Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., led the position with 66 snaps and was tied for the most solo tackles on the night (seven). Fellow linebacker Eric Kendricks finished the night with a pass defensed in 61 snaps, while Nick Niemann and rookie Daiyan Henley played 15 snaps late in the fourth quarter.

— The interior group was an integral part in Monday's success on run defense, as they held the Jets to 64 yards on 20 carries. Sebastian Joseph-Day led the group in snaps with 42, while Austin Johnson played 39. Otito Ogbonnia, who returned to action for the first time in almost a year, played 37 snaps in his first game of the season. Morgan Fox notched another 0.5 sack win 24 snaps, while Nick Williams followed closely behind with 23 snaps.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 24 snaps — Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Rumph played the second-most special teams snaps in Week 8 with 23 snaps, while Marlowe, Leonard and Henley were closely behind at 22 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the night once again, knocking in a field goal over 50 yards for the third consecutive week in 10 special teams snaps.