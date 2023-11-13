Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions

Nov 13, 2023 at 10:20 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Snap Counts W10

The Chargers fell to 4-5 and now prepare to travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 10:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 72 offensive snaps in Week 10. Herbert hit his second-highest passing yard mark of the season, throwing for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Both tackle Foster Sarell and guard Jordan McFadden played three snaps as extra offensive lineman as well.

— Rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston led the position in snaps for the first time this season, playing 61 snaps and hauling in his first career NFL touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Jalen Guyton, who was playing in his second game of the season, played 57 snaps on Sunday afternoon and also caught a touchdown pass, his first since 2021. But it was veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen who stole the show, putting up a monster stat line of 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 54 snaps. Rookie Derius Davis (18 snaps) and Simi Fehoko (three snaps) rounded out the position group.

— Running back Austin Ekeler led the position in snaps with 50, cashing in another touchdown to go along with 105 scrimmage yards. The only other running back active Sunday afternoon was Joshua Kelley, who played 22 snaps.

— Donald Parham, Jr., led the tight end position playing 32 snaps, while Gerald Everett was second with 24. Stone Smartt was next in line, playing 22 snaps while Nick Vannett, who was playing in his second game for the Bolts, played 11 in Week 10.

Bolts in B&W: Week 10

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
1 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_004
2 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
3 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_005
4 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_006
5 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_007
6 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_008
7 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
8 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_009
9 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
10 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_010
11 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_013
12 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_014
13 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
14 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_015
15 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
16 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
17 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_019
18 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_020
19 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
20 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_022
21 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_023
22 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
23 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
24 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
25 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
26 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
231113_BW10_Gallery_029
27 / 50
Mike Nowak/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
28 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
29 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
30 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
31 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
32 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
33 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
34 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
35 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
36 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
37 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
38 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
39 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
40 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
41 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
42 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
43 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
44 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
45 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
46 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
47 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Katie Albertson/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
48 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
49 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome
50 / 50

Take a look back at the Chargers Week 10 game against the Lions in monochrome

Ty Nowell/Los Angeles Chargers
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense

— The Chargers defense had three players play all 66 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. James led the defense with 13 total tackles, and added two tackles for loss in Week 10.

— Second-year cornerback Deane Leonard stepped up in a big spot, playing the most snaps in his career so far with 60 snaps. Ja'Sir Taylor was the next corner, playing 43 snaps, while Michael Davis rounded out the group playing six snaps. The only other member of the secondary to play Sunday was safety Dean Marlowe, who played one defensive snap.

— Joey Bosa led the outside linebacker group in snaps Sunday, playing 56 while Khalil Mack played 54. Both Bosa and Mack tallied a tackle for loss in Week 10. The only other outside linebacker who played was rookie Tuli Tuipulotu, who played 25 snaps.

— Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., led the position with 58 snaps and also added a tackle for loss on Sunday. Eric Kendricks was next in line with 47, while Nick Niemann stepped in for five snaps in relief.

— The interior group was led Sunday by Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played 47 snaps. The rest of the interior defensive line who played snaps was Austin Johnson (41 snaps), Nick Williams (36 snaps) and Otitio Ogbonnia (33 snaps), while Morgan Fox (16 snaps) rounded out the group.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 23 snaps — Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Marlowe and rookie Daiyan Henley played the second-most special teams snaps with 16, while Taylor followed closely behind them with 14 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in his lone field goal attempt and all five extra point tries in 13 snaps.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing eight special teams snaps. Harris finished the game with one tackle on a return.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at New York Jets

Take a look at the Bolts Week 9 playing time against the Jets
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Chicago Bears

Take a look at the Bolts Week 8 playing time against the Bears
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Take a look at the Bolts Week 7 playing time against the Chiefs
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Dallas Cowboys

Take a look at the Bolts Week 6 playing time against Dallas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at the Bolts Week 4 playing time against Las Vegas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Take a look at the Bolts Week 3 playing time against Minnesota
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Take a look at the Bolts Week 2 playing time against Tennessee
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Take a look at the Bolts Week 1 playing time against Miami
news

Snap Counts: Chargers 2022 Season

Take a look at the Bolts playing time throughout the 2022 season
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Take a look at the Bolts Week 18 playing time against the Broncos
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Take a look at the Bolts Week 17 playing time against the Rams

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Lions Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs. Jets Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the New York Jets on Monday Night Football at 5:15pm at MetLife Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Jalen Guyton, Otito Ogbonnia; Place Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve and Waive Christopher Hinton

The Bolts made four roster moves — including putting wide receiver Joshua Palmer on Injured Reserve — ahead of Monday night's game against the Jets
video

All In: Episode 5 | Tell the Truth

On the fifth episode of ALL IN Season 3, the Chargers return home from Kansas City needing to regroup. As they prepare for Sunday Night Football vs the Chicago Bears, the coaching staff challenges the team to tell the truth about what happened and play football with the joy and passion they had growing up.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Nick Vannett Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tight end Nick Vannett to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived tight end Tre' McKitty yesterday.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Alex Erickson

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Alex Erickson from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Bears Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Chicago Bears on Sunday Night Football at 5:20pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss and Mark Webb Jr.

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Chiefs Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sunday at 1:25pm at Arrowhead Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 4 | Wreckers

The fourth episode of ALL IN Season 3 takes you inside the star-studded outside linebackers room as rookie Tuli Tuipulotu joins Pro Bowlers Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa. Follow Tuipulotu's journey from USC to the NFL, beginning a standout rookie campaign and helping his teammates break records.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 4

Get an all-access look at outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu's journey from leading the nation in sacks at USC to putting the NFL on notice as a rookie in a star-studded edge rusher room with Khalil Mack and Joey Bosa on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Safety Jaylinn Hawkins

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed safety Jaylinn Hawkins off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team placed safety Raheem Layne on Reserve/Injured.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Elevate Keelan Doss 

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated wide receiver Keelan Doss from the practice squad for Monday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Cowboys Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Dallas Cowboys on Monday at 5:15pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Christopher Hinton

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Christopher Hinton. The team also signed center Cameron Tom and defensive back Mark Webb Jr., to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Trade J.C. Jackson to New England Patriots

The Los Angeles Chargers today traded cornerback J.C. Jackson to the New England Patriots.
video

All In: Episode 3 | Slayer

On the third episode of ALL IN Season 3, follow wide receiver Keenan Allen as he makes history in his 11th NFL season. Find out how Allen has managed to stay so dominant for so long and why his connection with quarterback Justin Herbert is among the most special in football.
video

Trailer: All In Season 3, Episode 3

Get an inside look into how wide receiver Keenan Allen is breaking records and putting up career-best numbers in Year 11 on the latest episode of All In Season 3, out now.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Cornerback Essang Bassey

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed cornerback Essang Bassey off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived defensive lineman Christopher Hinton.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
Latest News
Advertising