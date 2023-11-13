Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions

Defense

— The Chargers defense had three players play all 66 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. James led the defense with 13 total tackles, and added two tackles for loss in Week 10.

— Second-year cornerback Deane Leonard stepped up in a big spot, playing the most snaps in his career so far with 60 snaps. Ja'Sir Taylor was the next corner, playing 43 snaps, while Michael Davis rounded out the group playing six snaps. The only other member of the secondary to play Sunday was safety Dean Marlowe, who played one defensive snap.

— Joey Bosa led the outside linebacker group in snaps Sunday, playing 56 while Khalil Mack played 54. Both Bosa and Mack tallied a tackle for loss in Week 10. The only other outside linebacker who played was rookie Tuli Tuipulotu, who played 25 snaps.

— Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., led the position with 58 snaps and also added a tackle for loss on Sunday. Eric Kendricks was next in line with 47, while Nick Niemann stepped in for five snaps in relief.

— The interior group was led Sunday by Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played 47 snaps. The rest of the interior defensive line who played snaps was Austin Johnson (41 snaps), Nick Williams (36 snaps) and Otitio Ogbonnia (33 snaps), while Morgan Fox (16 snaps) rounded out the group.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 23 snaps — Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Marlowe and rookie Daiyan Henley played the second-most special teams snaps with 16, while Taylor followed closely behind them with 14 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in his lone field goal attempt and all five extra point tries in 13 snaps.