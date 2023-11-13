Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Detroit Lions

The Chargers fell to 4-5 and now prepare to travel to Lambeau Field to take on the Packers.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 10:
Offense
— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 72 offensive snaps in Week 10. Herbert hit his second-highest passing yard mark of the season, throwing for 323 yards and four touchdowns. Both tackle Foster Sarell and guard Jordan McFadden played three snaps as extra offensive lineman as well.
— Rookie wide receiver Quentin Johnston led the position in snaps for the first time this season, playing 61 snaps and hauling in his first career NFL touchdown early in the fourth quarter. Jalen Guyton, who was playing in his second game of the season, played 57 snaps on Sunday afternoon and also caught a touchdown pass, his first since 2021. But it was veteran wide receiver Keenan Allen who stole the show, putting up a monster stat line of 11 catches for 175 yards and two touchdowns on 54 snaps. Rookie Derius Davis (18 snaps) and Simi Fehoko (three snaps) rounded out the position group.
— Running back Austin Ekeler led the position in snaps with 50, cashing in another touchdown to go along with 105 scrimmage yards. The only other running back active Sunday afternoon was Joshua Kelley, who played 22 snaps.
— Donald Parham, Jr., led the tight end position playing 32 snaps, while Gerald Everett was second with 24. Stone Smartt was next in line, playing 22 snaps while Nick Vannett, who was playing in his second game for the Bolts, played 11 in Week 10.
Defense
— The Chargers defense had three players play all 66 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman and cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr. James led the defense with 13 total tackles, and added two tackles for loss in Week 10.
— Second-year cornerback Deane Leonard stepped up in a big spot, playing the most snaps in his career so far with 60 snaps. Ja'Sir Taylor was the next corner, playing 43 snaps, while Michael Davis rounded out the group playing six snaps. The only other member of the secondary to play Sunday was safety Dean Marlowe, who played one defensive snap.
— Joey Bosa led the outside linebacker group in snaps Sunday, playing 56 while Khalil Mack played 54. Both Bosa and Mack tallied a tackle for loss in Week 10. The only other outside linebacker who played was rookie Tuli Tuipulotu, who played 25 snaps.
— Linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., led the position with 58 snaps and also added a tackle for loss on Sunday. Eric Kendricks was next in line with 47, while Nick Niemann stepped in for five snaps in relief.
— The interior group was led Sunday by Sebastian Joseph-Day, who played 47 snaps. The rest of the interior defensive line who played snaps was Austin Johnson (41 snaps), Nick Williams (36 snaps) and Otitio Ogbonnia (33 snaps), while Morgan Fox (16 snaps) rounded out the group.
Special Teams
— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 23 snaps — Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.
— Marlowe and rookie Daiyan Henley played the second-most special teams snaps with 16, while Taylor followed closely behind them with 14 snaps.
— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day once again, knocking in his lone field goal attempt and all five extra point tries in 13 snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing eight special teams snaps. Harris finished the game with one tackle on a return.
