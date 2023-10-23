Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Kansas City Chiefs

Defense

— The Bolts defense had five players play all 68 defensive snaps: linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., safeties Derwin James, Jr., Dean Marlowe and cornerbacks Asante Samuel, Jr. and Michael Davis. Marlowe led the team in solo tackles with 10 on Sunday, while Samuel nabbed his second interception of the season.

— The only other cornerback to play defensive snaps was Ja'Sir Taylor, who played 66 snaps during the Week 7 matchup, while the only other safety who saw action was rookie AJ Finley, who played six defensive snaps.

— Outside linebacker Khalil Mack led the group playing 45 defensive snaps, while Joey Bosa played 40 defensive snaps, his most since Week 1. Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu followed closely behind with 39, as he nabbed his fifth tackle for loss of the season, while Chris Rumph II rounded out the group playing 20 snaps.

— Eric Kendricks was the only other linebacker aside from Murray to get snaps, as he played 59 in Week 7, forcing a big fumble in the third quarter that was recovered by James and gave the ball back to the Bolts.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day led all interior defensive lineman with 33 snaps, while Austin Johnson (32 snaps) and Nick Williams (29 snaps) were right behind him during the afternoon. Morgan Fox played 20 snaps throughout the afternoon, while rookie Scott Matlock rounded out the unit with 19 snaps played. The unit was an integral part to limiting the Chiefs run game on Sunday, as they held them to 3.2 yards per carry.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 23 snaps — linebackers Nick Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— Tuipulotu played the second-most snaps on Sunday with 20, while Rumph and rookies Daiyan Henley and AJ Finley were right behind him at 18.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the afternoon, knocking in both extra point tries and nailing a career-long 55 yard field goal. Dicker played seven snaps.