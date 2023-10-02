Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Oct 02, 2023 at 09:51 AM
Navarro_Omar (1)
Omar Navarro

Jr. Writer

Snap Counts W4

The Chargers returned home and picked up their second straight win to move to 2-2 entering their bye week.

Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 4:

Offense

— Quarterback Justin Herbert and the starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 65 offensive snaps during Sunday's win. Herbert was responsible for all three Chargers touchdowns — one passing and two rushing — for his first career multi-touchdown rushing game. Tackle Foster Sarell played two offensive snaps an extra lineman.

— Joshua Palmer led all receivers in snaps with 56 and receiving yards with 77, none bigger than his 51-yard reception with under two minutes left that sealed the game for the Bolts. Keenan Allen, who was coming off a historic performance last week, played 49 snaps and caught his third touchdown pass of the season. A pair of rookies were next in line in snaps played, as first-rounder Quentin Johnston played his highest number of snaps yet (33) and fourth-round rookie Derius Davis played 12. Keelan Doss, who was elevated from the practice squad for Sunday's game, rounded out the group with five offensive snaps.

— Running back Joshua Kelley led the group once again with Austin Ekeler out for a third straight game, playing 39 offensive snaps and rushing for 65 yards in the win. Isaiah Spiller was next in line, playing 15 snaps while rookie Elijah Dotson played five snaps.

— Gerald Everett led all tight ends in snaps with 45, as he caught both of his targets during Sunday's game. Stone Smartt followed behind, playing 26 snaps which are the most in a single game in his career so far. Tre' McKitty saw his season-high snap count with 26 snaps, as Donald Parham, Jr., (15 snaps) left the game after suffering a wrist injury.

Photos: Bolts Celebrate Victory Over Raiders

Get an inside look at the postgame celebration from the Chargers 24-17 win over the Las Vegas Raiders.

5LAC0212
1 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0230
2 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0234
3 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3865
4 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3878
5 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3903
6 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3906
7 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3918
8 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC3955
9 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0469
10 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0450
11 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4024
12 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4034
13 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0607
14 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4069
15 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0525
16 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4323
17 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4333
18 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0591
19 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4227
20 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0553
21 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0559
22 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0540
23 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4491
24 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4512
25 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4528
26 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4651
27 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4626
28 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4630
29 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4691
30 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4665
31 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4658
32 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4717
33 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4744
34 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4754
35 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4763
36 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0597
37 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4787
38 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4793
39 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4803
40 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4830
41 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4846
42 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4873
43 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4927
44 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4966
45 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
1LAC4974
46 / 47
(Mike Nowak/ Los Angeles Chargers)
5LAC0589
47 / 47
(Ty Nowell/ Los Angeles Chargers)
Advertising
This Ad will close in 3

Defense

— The Bolts defense had three players play all 73 defensive snaps: linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., Raheem Layne and Dean Marlowe. Both Layne and Marlowe stepped up in a big way at the safety position with the absence of Derwin James, Jr., Alohi Gilman and JT Woods.

— Michael Davis and Asante Samuel, Jr. were close to playing every defensive snap, but finished the day just shy at 72. Davis was tied with a team-high eight tackles, while Samuel had one of the biggest plays of the game intercepting a pass near the goal line that put the Bolts in a prime position to finish the game. Ja'Sir Taylor was the other cornerback to get in on the action, playing 50 defensive snaps in Sunday's win.

— What a day it was for Khalil Mack, who finished with a franchise-record 6.0 sacks while also forcing two fumbles, one of which was recovered by the defense. Mack, along with rookie Tuli Tuipulotu, led all outside linebackers in snaps with 63, as they had to step up for Joey Bosa, who did not play in Week 4. Chris Rumph II played 16 snaps, recovering a fumble that would led to a touchdown drive. Andrew Farmer, who was elevated from the practice squad, played 10 defensive snaps as well.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks made his return to the field Sunday and played 50 snaps, registering six combined tackles in his first game since Week 1. Nick Niemann also saw some action, playing 17 defensive snaps, while rookie Daiyan Henley rounded out the group playing one snap.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day led all interior lineman in snaps with 50 and also led the group in tackles. Austin Johnson followed with 39, recovering only his second career fumble during Sunday's game. Closely behind was Nick Williams, who played 36 snaps, while Morgan Fox (26) and rookie Scott Matlock (19) rounded out the group.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 19 snaps — Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— With the Chargers missing a handful of players, the special teams unit saw big contributions from Rumph (18 snaps), Henley (16 snaps), rookie AJ Finley (16 snaps) and Layne (14 snaps).

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the afternoon, making his lone attempt from 33 yards and all three of his extra points.

— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing eight snaps.

Bolt Up!

Secure your Chargers Mini Plan today! Click here to learn more.

Related Content

news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Minnesota Vikings

Take a look at the Bolts Week 3 playing time against Minnesota
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Tennessee Titans

Take a look at the Bolts Week 2 playing time against Tennessee
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Take a look at the Bolts Week 1 playing time against Miami
news

Snap Counts: Chargers 2022 Season

Take a look at the Bolts playing time throughout the 2022 season
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Denver Broncos

Take a look at the Bolts Week 18 playing time against the Broncos
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Los Angeles Rams

Take a look at the Bolts Week 17 playing time against the Rams
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Indianapolis Colts

Take a look at the Bolts Week 16 playing time against Indianapolis
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Tennessee Titans

Take a look at the Bolts Week 15 playing time against Tennessee 
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Miami Dolphins

Take a look at the Bolts Week 14 playing time against Miami
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Las Vegas Raiders

Take a look at the Bolts Week 13 playing time against Las Vegas
news

Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers at Arizona Cardinals

Take a look at the Bolts Week 12 playing time against Arizona

From Our Partners

video

Chargers and Nike Host Girl Scouts Flag Football Event

Nearly 150 local Girl Scouts came together for a day of flag football skills and fundamentals on the Bolts' training camp fields at Jack Hammett Sports Complex.
video

Chargers, SoFi Celebrate Bolt Academy Graduation Event

In partnership with the Los Angeles Chargers Impact Fund, Inglewood Unified School District, and Brotherhood Crusade, SoFi celebrated the graduation of 14 young scholars from the Bolt Academy program. The program is designed to offer juniors and seniors from Inglewood high schools the opportunity to participate in a six month after-school program to develop leadership and job-readiness skills.
news

Chargers Place Corey Linsley and JT Woods on Non-Football Illness List; Sign Dean Marlowe and AJ Finley to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed center Corey Linsley on Reserve/ Injured and safety JT Woods on Reserve/Non-Football Illness. The team signed safety Dean Marlowe and safety AJ Finley to the active roster. The Bolts also activated wide receiver Keelan Doss and outside linebacker Andrew Farmer from the practice squad for Sunday's game, and downgraded outside linebacker Joey Bosa to doubtful.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Raiders Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Las Vegas Raiders on Sunday at 1:05pm at SoFi Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Place Mike Williams on Injured Reserve; Sign Wide Receiver Simi Fehoko

The Los Angeles Chargers today placed wide receiver Mike Williams on Reserve/Injured and signed wide receiver Simi Fehoko to the active roster from Pittsburgh's practice squad. The team also signed safety AJ Finley to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Zack Bailey to Active Roster

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Zack Bailey to the active roster. In a corresponding move, the team waived safety AJ Finley. The Bolts also activated safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Vikings Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at 10:00am at U.S. Bank Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 2 | Forward

On the second episode of ALL IN Season 3, go inside how the Chargers created one of the most dominant rushing attacks in the NFL through the first two weeks of 2023. Find out how Offensive Coordinator Kellen Moore's philosophy has impacted the offense's mentality and follow second-year offensive lineman Jamaree Salyer as he transitions from left tackle to right guard.
news

Chargers Downgrade Ekeler, Kendricks and Rumph; Elevate Two

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen and safety Dean Marlowe from the practice squad for Sunday's game. The team also downgraded three players to out — running back Austin Ekeler, linebacker Eric Kendricks and outside linebacker Chris Rumph II.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Titans Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Tennessee Titans on Sunday at 10:00am at Nissan Stadium.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Activate Outside Linebacker Brevin Allen

The Los Angeles Chargers today activated outside linebacker Brevin Allen from the practice squad for Sunday's game.
video

Bolt Up: Chargers vs Dolphins Hype Video

The Chargers will take on the Miami Dolphins on Sunday at 1:25pm at Sofi Stadium.
video

All In: Episode 1 | Finish

On the Season 3 premiere of ALL IN, follow every step of the Chargers' journey to 2023 Week 1, from new additions in the offseason to an intense Training Camp all with one goal in mind: start fast and finish.
video

Coming Soon: All In Season 3

All In is back for season 3 as your all-access pass to the 2023 Los Angeles Chargers. Go behind the scenes of the Bolts all season long as Justin Herbert, Derwin James, Jr., and more take on the vaunted AFC. All In Season 3 premieres September 7 at 10 am PST on Chargers' YouTube and Chargers.com.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign 12 Players to Practice Squad

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed 12 players to the practice squad.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Claim Linebacker Tanner Muse

The Los Angeles Chargers today claimed linebacker Tanner Muse off waivers. In a corresponding move, the team waived fullback Zander Horvath.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Reduce Roster to 53 Players

The Los Angeles Chargers placed two players on Reserve/Physically Unable to Perform and waived 36 others. The moves put the roster at 53 players before the NFL's 1 p.m. PT deadline.
news

Chargers Agree to Trade Dustin Hopkins to Browns

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with the Cleveland Browns on a trade, sending kicker Dustin Hopkins to Cleveland in exchange for a 2025 seventh-round draft pick.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Tae Crowder

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Tae Crowder and waived/injured tackle Andrew Trainer.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Hankins

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed cornerback Matt Hankins and waived/injured cornerback Kemon Hall.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Aaron Shampklin

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed running back Aaron Shampklin.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Matt Kaskey

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed tackle Matt Kaskey and waived/injured offensive lineman Nic Melsop.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Blake Lynch

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed linebacker Blake Lynch and waived linebacker Tyreek Maddox-Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Milton Wright

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Milton Wright.
news

Chargers and Justin Herbert Agree to Terms on Multi-Year Extension

The Los Angeles Chargers today agreed to terms with quarterback Justin Herbert on a multi-year contract extension.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Outside Linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed rookie outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (selected No. 54 overall).
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Darrius Shepherd

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed wide receiver Darrius Shepherd.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign DL Nick Williams

The Los Angeles Chargers today signed defensive lineman Nick Williams.
news

Los Angeles Chargers Sign Six Members of 2023 Draft Class

The Los Angeles Chargers announced that the team has signed six players selected in the 2023 NFL Draft to rookie contracts — TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston (No. 21 overall), Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (No. 85), TCU wide receiver Derius Davis (No. 125), Clemson offensive lineman Jordan McFadden (No. 156), Boise State defensive lineman Scott Matlock (No. 200) and TCU quarterback Max Duggan (No. 239). 
news

Los Angeles Chargers Agree to Terms with Undrafted Free Agents

The Los Angeles Chargers agreed to terms with the following undrafted free agents on Saturday after the conclusion of the 2023 NFL Draft:
news

Los Angeles Chargers Select Tuipulotu and Henley on Day 2 of NFL Draft

The Bolts drafted Southern California outside linebacker Tuli Tuipulotu (54th overall) and Washington State linebacker Daiyan Henley (85th overall), adding a pair of Los Angeles Area natives and 2022 first-team All-Pacific-12 selections.
news

Chargers Select Quentin Johnston in First Round of 2023 NFL Draft

The Los Angeles Chargers selected TCU wide receiver Quentin Johnston with the No. 21 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft. 
Latest News
Advertising