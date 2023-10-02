Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Las Vegas Raiders

Defense

— The Bolts defense had three players play all 73 defensive snaps: linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr., Raheem Layne and Dean Marlowe. Both Layne and Marlowe stepped up in a big way at the safety position with the absence of Derwin James, Jr., Alohi Gilman and JT Woods.

— Michael Davis and Asante Samuel, Jr. were close to playing every defensive snap, but finished the day just shy at 72. Davis was tied with a team-high eight tackles, while Samuel had one of the biggest plays of the game intercepting a pass near the goal line that put the Bolts in a prime position to finish the game. Ja'Sir Taylor was the other cornerback to get in on the action, playing 50 defensive snaps in Sunday's win.

— What a day it was for Khalil Mack, who finished with a franchise-record 6.0 sacks while also forcing two fumbles, one of which was recovered by the defense. Mack, along with rookie Tuli Tuipulotu, led all outside linebackers in snaps with 63, as they had to step up for Joey Bosa, who did not play in Week 4. Chris Rumph II played 16 snaps, recovering a fumble that would led to a touchdown drive. Andrew Farmer, who was elevated from the practice squad, played 10 defensive snaps as well.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks made his return to the field Sunday and played 50 snaps, registering six combined tackles in his first game since Week 1. Nick Niemann also saw some action, playing 17 defensive snaps, while rookie Daiyan Henley rounded out the group playing one snap.

— Sebastian Joseph-Day led all interior lineman in snaps with 50 and also led the group in tackles. Austin Johnson followed with 39, recovering only his second career fumble during Sunday's game. Closely behind was Nick Williams, who played 36 snaps, while Morgan Fox (26) and rookie Scott Matlock (19) rounded out the group.

Special Teams

— The Chargers had three players lead the special teams unit with 19 snaps — Niemann, Tanner Muse and Amen Ogbongbemiga.

— With the Chargers missing a handful of players, the special teams unit saw big contributions from Rumph (18 snaps), Henley (16 snaps), rookie AJ Finley (16 snaps) and Layne (14 snaps).

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the afternoon, making his lone attempt from 33 yards and all three of his extra points.