Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

Defense

— The Chargers defense had five players play all 64 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. and cornerback Michael Davis. Davis snagged the only Bolts turnover of the day, an interception on the first defensive snap of the game.

— Cornerback Essang Bassey was the other cornerback to play with 29 defensive snaps, while Jaylinn Hawkins was the only other safety to log snaps, playing 15.

— Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu led the group in snaps with 58, while Khalil Mack followed closely behind with 57. Justin Hollins added 17 snaps to the group and rookie Andrew Farmer II rounded out the group with seven snaps.

— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps (56) and got his second sack in as many weeks. Kendricks was all over the field once again, adding in two QB hits and a tackle for loss as well.

— The interior group was led by Austin Johnson with 45 snaps, while Sebastian Joseph-Day followed him with 43. Nick Williams was next in line with 30 defensive snaps on Sunday afternoon, and rookie Scott Matlock played 23. Finally, Morgan Fox rounded out the unit with 22.

Special Teams

— Nick Niemann led the Chargers special teams unit Sunday with 22 snaps and notched a tackle.

— Anderson, AJ Finley, Blake Lynch, Daiyan Henley, Dean Marlowe and Ja'Sir Taylor all played 18 special teams snaps. Hawkins was next in line for the Bolts with 17 snaps.

— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day, knocking in his lone extra point attempt and playing three snaps.