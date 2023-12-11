Snap Counts: Los Angeles Chargers vs. Denver Broncos

The Chargers fell to 5-8 on Sunday at SoFi Stadium and will now travel to Las Vegas on a short week to take on the Raiders on Thursday Night Football.
Here's a look at the snap counts for the Bolts from Week 14:
Offense
— The Chargers starting offensive line — left tackle Rashawn Slater, left guard Zion Johnson, center Will Clapp, right guard Jamaree Salyer and right tackle Trey Pipkins III — played all 68 offensive snaps in the Week 14 AFC West matchup.
— Quarterback Easton Stick saw the bulk of the quarterback snaps Sunday, playing 37 after Justin Herbert (31 snaps) left the game in the second quarter with a fractured right index finger. Stick finished the day by completing 13 of 24 passes for 179 yards passing.
— Wide receiver Keenan Allen led the group in snaps with 65 and finished the game with six receptions for 68 yards, breaking the Chargers all-time record for receptions in a season (108). Rookie Quentin Johnston played 60 offensive snaps and had the highest number of yards in a game so far with 91 on three receptions. Alex Erickson played 45 snaps, his highest number since joining the team, while Jalen Guyton finished with 22.
— Running back Austin Ekeler led the group with 49 offensive snaps Sunday, going for 100 yards for scrimmage and a rushing touchdown. Isaiah Spiller got action for the first time since Week 8, playing 12 snaps and Joshua Kelley rounded out the group with seven snaps.
— Gerald Everett led the tight end group with 46 snaps, adding five catches for 39 yards in Week 14. Nick Vannett and Donald Parham, Jr., played 15 snaps each, while Stephan Anderson, who was elevated from the practice squad, played two.
Defense
— The Chargers defense had five players play all 64 defensive snaps — safety Derwin James, Jr., safety Alohi Gilman, cornerback Asante Samuel, Jr., linebacker Kenneth Murray, Jr. and cornerback Michael Davis. Davis snagged the only Bolts turnover of the day, an interception on the first defensive snap of the game.
— Cornerback Essang Bassey was the other cornerback to play with 29 defensive snaps, while Jaylinn Hawkins was the only other safety to log snaps, playing 15.
— Rookie Tuli Tuipulotu led the group in snaps with 58, while Khalil Mack followed closely behind with 57. Justin Hollins added 17 snaps to the group and rookie Andrew Farmer II rounded out the group with seven snaps.
— Linebacker Eric Kendricks was the only other player at his position to get defensive snaps (56) and got his second sack in as many weeks. Kendricks was all over the field once again, adding in two QB hits and a tackle for loss as well.
— The interior group was led by Austin Johnson with 45 snaps, while Sebastian Joseph-Day followed him with 43. Nick Williams was next in line with 30 defensive snaps on Sunday afternoon, and rookie Scott Matlock played 23. Finally, Morgan Fox rounded out the unit with 22.
Special Teams
— Nick Niemann led the Chargers special teams unit Sunday with 22 snaps and notched a tackle.
— Anderson, AJ Finley, Blake Lynch, Daiyan Henley, Dean Marlowe and Ja'Sir Taylor all played 18 special teams snaps. Hawkins was next in line for the Bolts with 17 snaps.
— Kicker Cameron Dicker was perfect on the day, knocking in his lone extra point attempt and playing three snaps.
— Both JK Scott and Josh Harris finished the game playing six special teams snaps.
