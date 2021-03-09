New DC Renaldo Hill on Preparing For Justin Herbert: 'You Had to Be Almost Perfect'

On Staley's Rise to Becoming a Head Coach

In his introductory presser, Hill detailed his partnership with Staley during their one season together in Denver. It wasn't a surprise to Hill how quickly Staley risen the ranks.

"He's a guy who likes to listen," Hill said of Staley, "and you could see as he was listening, he always had a pad there and you could see that he was filling information up with that pad. And about the time we broke the meeting, me and him would always have dialogue about things. … And it was great to have those discussions with him coming out of there. And I could give him my ideas, but he was already on the way to doing those things.

"And obviously when he got to the L.A. Rams, I mean, you got to think that's super impressive: no OTAs, no offseason and to go in there and install and whole new defense and become the number one defense in the NFL. That says a lot about just the guy he is and, like I said, the listening skills and being able apply those things and give it to his players."