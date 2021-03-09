Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

New DC Renaldo Hill on Preparing For Justin Herbert: 'You Had to Be Almost Perfect'

Mar 08, 2021 at 04:44 PM
Chris Hayre
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
Hill_Herbert_030521

Chargers defensive coordinator Renaldo Hill is no stranger to the AFC West.

In an interview with Chargers.com, Hill shared his thoughts on Los Angeles' defensive personnel, what it was like to game plan against Justin Herbert in 2020, his relationship with head coach Brandon Staley, and more. Below are a few highlights.

Hill on Game Planning Against Herbert

As the Broncos' defensive backs coach in 2020, Hill had to help put together a game plan for two games against Herbert and the Chargers. Here's how he described the play of the Offensive Rookie of the Year.

"The biggest thing you see in this league, obviously his size," Hill said. "You see his raw skill set on the outside, but when you start digging into the film you start seeing that he has command of the offense. He understands look, looks of the defense. You could feel that it wasn't too big for him. Those are the things you got from him.

"But when you start seeing him make all the throws, you see him making all the reads, you knew you had a long game that you're going to have to prepare for. You knew you had to be almost perfect on your end to get it done because we knew he could create plays with his legs or he has the big arm to change the game in a matter of a second."

On Staley's Rise to Becoming a Head Coach

In his introductory presser, Hill detailed his partnership with Staley during their one season together in Denver. It wasn't a surprise to Hill how quickly Staley risen the ranks.

"He's a guy who likes to listen," Hill said of Staley, "and you could see as he was listening, he always had a pad there and you could see that he was filling information up with that pad. And about the time we broke the meeting, me and him would always have dialogue about things. … And it was great to have those discussions with him coming out of there. And I could give him my ideas, but he was already on the way to doing those things.

"And obviously when he got to the L.A. Rams, I mean, you got to think that's super impressive: no OTAs, no offseason and to go in there and install and whole new defense and become the number one defense in the NFL. That says a lot about just the guy he is and, like I said, the listening skills and being able apply those things and give it to his players."

