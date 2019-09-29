Recap: Chargers Win, 30-10, as Rivers Rolls and Defense Shuts Out Dolphins in Second Half

The Los Angeles Chargers defeated the Miami Dolphins, 30-10, at Hard Rock Stadium Sunday, thanks to two touchdowns and 310 yards passing from Philip Rivers on 24-of-30 and two touchdowns and 122 scrimmage yards for running back Austin Ekeler.

After allowing Dolphins quarterback Josh Rosen to complete 12 of 16 passes for 159 yards and a touchdown in the first half, the Bolts defense shut him down, giving up just 21 yards passing the rest of the way and intercepting the second-year signal caller.

On the first drive of the game, Rivers engineered a nine-play, 49-yard drive that culminated in a 44-yard field goal from punter Ty Long with 10:21 remaining in the first quarter. Long, handling kicking duties in place of the injured Michael Badgley for the fourth consecutive week, scored 12 points and was perfect on the day, drilling three field goals and three extra points.

On the ensuing Dolphins possession, Rosen completed all four of his passes for 75 yards passing, the last of which a 34-yard touchdown strike to wide receiver Devante Parker at the 6:32 mark in the first quarter. After the extra point by Jason Sanders, the Dolphins took their first lead of the season, 7-3.