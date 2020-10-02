Chargers Official Site | Los Angeles Chargers - chargers.com

Ty Long's Leadership Has the Attention of Teammates, Coaches

Oct 02, 2020 at 12:42 PM
Hayre_Chris
Chris Hayre
TEAM REPORTER
LAC_2020_TyLong_CBSLA

Ty Long was kicking and punting for the BC Lions of the CFL in 2018 – a long way from Los Angeles.

A scouting trip to Canada by general manager Tom Telesco led to Long joining the Chargers. He's quickly become one the of the best punters in the league, with a booming kickoff leg to boot.

But it's Long's combination of toughness and leadership – both on and off the field – that prompted his teammates to vote him as a 2020 team captain.

"Ty's a leader," head coach Anthony Lynn said. "And guys will follow Ty. He will hold people accountable and that is unusual for a punter."

Long has been at the forefront of the social justice conversation within the team. When the Chargers cancelled their scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 27, Long spoke to NFL Network alongside running back Justin Jackson about what he believes needs to change in society.

"We need less followers and more leaders," he said. "It's time to step up. When you know something's wrong, let's point it out and be better."

Since that day, Long said he's in weekly meetings with Lynn and several of his teammates to discuss how they can enact positive change. He's also doing his part to enhance the lives of children with special needs.

For every punt that's downed inside the 20-yard line this season, Long is pledging $50 to Special Olympics. You can do the same by visiting pledgeit.com/ty-long.

Watch the full CBS Los Angeles feature with Long below.

Untitled-1

Bolt Up and Vote!

Here's everything you need to know to help prepare you to cast your ballot.

Learn More

Related Content

news

Chargers-Buccaneers Week 4 Game Status

A look at the injury report and game status as we head into the fourth week of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Chargers to See Familiar Face Sunday in Tom Brady

Defensive end Joey Bosa is seeking his fourth consecutive game with a sack.
news

Los Angeles Chargers vs Tampa Bay Buccaneers: How to Watch, Listen and Live Stream

The Chargers take on the Bucs on Sunday, Oct. 4 at 10:00am PT.
news

Chargers – Buccaneers Game Preview

Here's what you need to know heading into Week 4 of 2020.
news

By the Numbers: Keenan Allen Keeps Climbin'

Notable numbers from the Chargers' Week 3 game against the Carolina Panthers.
news

Chargers Lose 21-16 to Panthers

Los Angeles drops to 1-2 on the season.
news

Inactives: Panthers vs Chargers

Here are the inactives for Panthers-Chargers.
news

Navigating the Challenges of Sideline Reporting in the 2020 NFL Season

"I think you kind of have to think outside the box a lot of times and find new ways to bring information to fans and new stories.  But I think the reporter role right now is as important as ever with all the stories."
news

Hunter Henry on His Strong Start to Season, Justin Herbert's NFL Debut

The Chargers tight end has been a focal point of the offense through two games.
news

Panthers-Chargers Week 3 Game Status

A look at the injury report and game status as we head into the third week of the 2020 season.
news

10 Insights: Rookie Class Making Early Impact on 2020 Season

Linebacker Kenneth Murray Jr. leads the team in tackles with 18.

SoFi Stadium Updates:

gallery

Top Shots: SoFi Stadium Shines in Chargers Debut

Take a look at the best photos of SoFi Stadium from the Bolts debut in it.
video

SoFi Stadium is Ready 😍

Our home is officially ready!
video

SoFi Stadium Field Painted 🤩

Our logo is painted on the field ahead of our first game at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos:  iHeart Radio Talent Tour SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at when iHeart radio talent took a tour of the Chargers new home, SoFi Stadium. Sisanie and Louie G checked out the view from their new seats.
video

Bolts Amazed by SoFi Stadium Construction Progress

Take a look back at when Joey Bosa, Derwin James, and Michael Badgley got a sneak peek of the Bolt's new home at SoFi Stadium in Inglewood.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard Hyperlapse

Check out the hyperlapse of the videoboard at SoFi Stadium
video

Making SoFi Stadium 🏗

Take an inside look at the making of our new home.
gallery

Photos: The Latest of SoFi Stadium

Take a look at photos of the Bolts new home, SoFi Stadium, on August 4, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Videoboard 🤩

Take a look at our new videoboard!
gallery

Photos: Michael Badgley Tours SoFi Stadium

Take a look back at Michael Badgley touring SoFi Stadium while it was under construction.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Aerial Timeline

Take a look back at the month-by-month progress of SoFi Stadium from May 2019 - August 2020.

All photos by Mark Holtzman - West Coast Aerial Photography, Inc.
video

Austin Ekeler Is Ready to Rock Out at SoFi This Fall

Take a look back at when running back Austin Ekeler got a tour of our new home under construction.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Videoboard

Get an in-depth look at the creation of the one-of-a-kind videoboard from conception to completion at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

SoFi Stadium Videoboard ⚡️

Check out shots of the videoboard at our new home.
gallery

Bolts Get First Look at SoFi Stadium

Take a look at SoFi Stadium ahead of our Blue and White Scrimmage. Update: The team canceled the scrimmage at SoFi Stadium in response to police shooting of Jacob Blake.
gallery

Photos: August Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on August 26, 2020.
video

Rush Hour: All Eyes on SoFi

Looking forward to the Blue and White Scrimmage at SoFi Stadium.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Architects

Look into the concept and design of the Chargers' new home in 2020.
video

Building SoFi Stadium: The Design

Take an in depth look at the design of SoFi Stadium from the perspective of the architects, seismic designers, senior project managers, and more.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium

As we get closer to our first game at SoFi Stadium, we are kicking off 30 Days of SoFi, sponsored by Audi. For day one of this series, we'll take a look back at the renderings of our new home. Click here to learn more about SoFi Stadium.
video

Testing, Testing 👀

Testing out the video board at SoFi Stadium.
gallery

Photos: June Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on June 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: May Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on May 30, 2020.
video

SoFi Stadium Is Nearing Completion

Check out some of the best shots showing the construction progress of the Bolts' new home in 2020.
news

Bring Your Own Air Guitar 🎸

Austin Ekeler on playing at SoFi Stadium.
video

The Latest SoFi Stadium Construction Time-Lapse

Learn more about our new home at Chargers.com/SoFiStadium!
gallery

Photos: April Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on April 27, 2020.
gallery

Photos: Inside SoFi Stadium - April 2020

Get a glimpse inside the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in April 2020.
gallery

Photos: Aerial Views of SoFi Stadium Construction

Browse through some photos of the Chargers' state-of-the-art new home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction on March 26, 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction from Above

Take an aerial view of the Chargers' future home, SoFi Stadium, as seen while under construction in February 2020.
gallery

Photos: SoFi Stadium Construction Progresses

Take a look at the latest photos of SoFi Stadium as construction continues on March 4, 2020.
video

Chargers LUX Hosts Inaugural Dinner for Members

Chargers host inaugural SoFi Stadium Chargers LUX dinner with surprise guests Antonio Gates and Gus Bradley.
Learn More

Sign Up for the Chargers' Newsletter

Advertising