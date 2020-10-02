Ty Long's Leadership Has the Attention of Teammates, Coaches

Ty Long was kicking and punting for the BC Lions of the CFL in 2018 – a long way from Los Angeles.

A scouting trip to Canada by general manager Tom Telesco led to Long joining the Chargers. He's quickly become one the of the best punters in the league, with a booming kickoff leg to boot.

But it's Long's combination of toughness and leadership – both on and off the field – that prompted his teammates to vote him as a 2020 team captain.

"Ty's a leader," head coach Anthony Lynn said. "And guys will follow Ty. He will hold people accountable and that is unusual for a punter."

Long has been at the forefront of the social justice conversation within the team. When the Chargers cancelled their scrimmage at SoFi Stadium on Aug. 27, Long spoke to NFL Network alongside running back Justin Jackson about what he believes needs to change in society.

"We need less followers and more leaders," he said. "It's time to step up. When you know something's wrong, let's point it out and be better."

Since that day, Long said he's in weekly meetings with Lynn and several of his teammates to discuss how they can enact positive change. He's also doing his part to enhance the lives of children with special needs.

For every punt that's downed inside the 20-yard line this season, Long is pledging $50 to Special Olympics. You can do the same by visiting pledgeit.com/ty-long.