PFF Ranks Chargers as Top-10 Roster in NFL

The Chargers will kick off Organized Team Activities on Monday, marking another step closer to training camp, the preseason and ultimately the 2023 regular season.
Preparation will continue to ramp up until then, as veterans and rookies are both in the building to continue the voluntary offseason program.
While roster moves can still be made at any point throughout the entirety of the offseason, the Bolts have the core of the team that they'll take into training camp — and one area of the roster is drawing headlines.
The Chargers wide receiver room, which already featured Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer and others, got even more juice with the addition of first-round pick Quentin Johnston.
Add in quarterback Justin Herbert and first-year Chargers Offensive Kellen Moore, and the Bolts passing offense has many excited about their potential.
That includes Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus, who ranked the Chargers passing offense as the team's biggest strength ahead of the regular season.
They wrote:
Not only does Justin Herbert have the likes of Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler to throw to, but the team found a way to keep Keenan Allen and add Quentin Johnston in the draft. With so many weapons on offense and the addition of Kellen Moore as offensive coordinator, the Chargers will field a dangerous passing attack.
Take a detailed look at who the Bolts will face in the 2023 season!!
The Chargers offense was hampered by injuries in 2022 but Herbert still had the second-most passing yards in the NFL.
The addition of Johnston, a big and home-run threat receiver, could open up a lot for Moore in his new offense. With the ball in his hands, Johnston has the ability to turn any small gain into a big play due to his ability to run after the catch and break tackles.
To Wasserman and Wyman, this makes Johnston the top choice for rookie to watch on the Bolts.
Wasserman and Wyman wrote:
Johnston was the star of a loaded receiver room at TCU, and he'll now be receiving targets alongside Keenan Allen, Mike Williams and Austin Ekeler from Justin Herbert. Johnston is a good after-the-catch receiver, especially for his size, and should give opposing defenses headaches.
Check out some photos of the Chargers during the fifth week of the 2023 off-season program at Hoag Performance Center
With the offensive side of the ball getting the majority of the attention, Wasserman and Wyman looked to the defense for another group to watch that could dictate a lot of the Chargers season.
In the secondary, the Bolts were able to produce down the stretch of the season and become one of the best passing defenses in the NFL. Led by Derwin James, Jr., Asante Samuel, Jr. and Michael Davis, the unit was able to be productive even amidst the injuries that hit the group.
PFF's biggest X-factor for the Chargers in 2023 is cornerback J.C. Jackson, who has been in the team facility rehabbing from a knee injury suffered in Week 7 last season.
Wasserman and Wyman believe a return to form sometime this upcoming season for Jackson could provide a huge boost to the Bolts roster and create a force in the secondary.
They wrote:
The former Patriots standout is going to be relied upon heavily to regain the form... And if he does, the Chargers will have an elite cornerback duo with him alongside Asante Samuel, Jr.
Overall, PFF had the Chargers ranked as the No. 9 team in the NFL in terms of roster rankings.
Bolt Up for 2023!
Secure your 2023 Season Ticket Memberships today! Click here to learn more.