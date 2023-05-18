PFF Ranks Chargers as Top-10 Roster in NFL

The Chargers will kick off Organized Team Activities on Monday, marking another step closer to training camp, the preseason and ultimately the 2023 regular season.

Preparation will continue to ramp up until then, as veterans and rookies are both in the building to continue the voluntary offseason program.

While roster moves can still be made at any point throughout the entirety of the offseason, the Bolts have the core of the team that they'll take into training camp — and one area of the roster is drawing headlines.

The Chargers wide receiver room, which already featured Keenan Allen, Mike Williams, Josh Palmer and others, got even more juice with the addition of first-round pick Quentin Johnston.

Add in quarterback Justin Herbert and first-year Chargers Offensive Kellen Moore, and the Bolts passing offense has many excited about their potential.

That includes Dalton Wasserman and Jim Wyman of Pro Football Focus, who ranked the Chargers passing offense as the team's biggest strength ahead of the regular season.

They wrote: