NFL Draft: Cornerback Rankings, Day Two Tight Ends and More

On Northwestern CB Greg Newsome II (6:03 mark)

"I think he's my 24th overall prospect if I'm not mistaken. So, I'm a big fan of him. I really noticed him this past season. I think his best game of the year was against Ohio State in the Big Ten Championship Game and he only played in the first half, but Justin Fields did not look his way at all. So, he had a lot of respect for him and he actually gave up the least amount of yards of any cornerback that had 20-plus targets this year. So, there was a lot of teams that had a lot of respect for him – the quickness, the awareness and just the savvy that he plays at the position. That's something that stands out the most about Greg Newsome II."

Day Two Tight End Prospects (11:04 mark)

"Tommy Tremble from Notre Dame – he's one that's probably going to go, I would say late second, early third round. Dynamic as a pass catcher, but he's vicious as a blocker as well. I think that's the area where he's going to contribute the most early on. He's got to be eased into the passing game a little bit just because he doesn't have a whole lot of experience at Notre Dame, but you see the flashes in bunches.