NFL Women's Careers in Football Forum Continuing to Make an Impact

"It means the world and that's where the support has to come from, it has to come from those making the decisions," Hutchinson said. "You look at who came to the forum this year, we have a younger generation of coaches and GMs who are starting their regimes. At some point or another, a lot of those guys have worked with women in their front office whether it be at the college level or the professional level … It's just normal to them and they see women as belonging.

"It's less of trying to get a club to embrace it and incorporate it, but they're starting from the beginning. I think as more of those new regimes get up and running, you're going to see more progress, they're more sincere in what they're doing. They're not checking a box, they want this to be part of the legacy they built."

If women are interested in attending next year's forum, Hutchinson advises future participants to send her a note on Twitter or LinkedIn. And if you need a recommendation on why you should participate, I'll let Boone take it from here.