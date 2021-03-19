Chargers 2021 Draft Order Set

The Bolts currently have a total of nine selections in the 2021 NFL Draft. Along with the compensatory third-round pick, the team has a selection in each round and an additional pick in the sixth round they acquired from the Titans last year when the Chargers traded cornerback Desmond King to Tennessee.
Here is when the Chargers are scheduled to be on the clock:
|Round
|Pick
|Overall Selection
|1
|13
|13th
|2
|15
|47th
|3
|14
|77th
|3
|34
|97th (Compensatory Selection)
|4
|13
|118th
|5
|15
|159th
|6
|1
|185th (From Jacksonville Jaguars through Tennessee Titans
|6
|14
|198th
|7
|13
|241st
The Future is Here!
2021 Season Ticket Memberships are starting at only $50 per game. Click here to learn more.